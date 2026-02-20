10 Movies Like Pride & Prejudice on Netflix

‘Pride & Prejudice’ is set in 18th-century England and tells the story of Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley), a young woman from a modest family. She lives with her sisters and parents in Hartfordshire. Because the family has no male heir, Elizabeth and her siblings face a unique situation, wherein the property would go to a distant cousin if their father passed away. Elizabeth’s mundane life turns upside down when a rich man named Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) starts living in the area at his friend’s mansion. As Darcy and Elizabeth develop a complex bond after crossing paths during a social event, strange feelings enter the equation.

While Elizabeth’s pride doesn’t allow her to romantically pursue a rich man, Darcy’s status makes it difficult for him to confess his true feelings to Elizabeth. To truly know the meaning of love, both of them will have to get past their own insecurities. Based on Jane Austen’s eponymous novel, the romantic drama, directed by Joe Wright, is a fascinating story of ego, love, loyalty, and destiny. If you are looking for movies similar to ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ streaming on Netflix, this list will be of interest to you.

10. Ruth & Boaz (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Ruth & Boaz’ centers on Ruth Moably (Serayah), a gifted singer from Atlanta, who is compelled to move to Tennessee to look after Naomi, an elderly widow. She takes up a job at the House of Azra winery, owned by a man named Boaz (Tyler Lepley). A layered romance unfolds between Ruth and Boaz, who is captivated by her singing talent and is determined to help her relaunch her music career. As their unique bond deepens, they face challenges that threaten their relationship. To be with each other, Ruth and Boaz may have to test the limits of their faith. Based on the Biblical ‘Book of Ruth,’ it reflects the spirit of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ through its depiction of class differences, secrets, lovers’ egos, and destiny. The romantic drama, directed by Alanna Brown, is streaming on Netflix.

9. Flipped (2010)

In ‘Flipped,’ second-graders Bryce Loski (Callan McAuliffe) and Julianna “Juli” Baker (Madeline Carroll) meet in 1957. Juli loves Bryce from the moment she meets him, but Bryce avoids her. A few years later, in the 1960s, Bryce tries to push Juli away by dating Sherry Stalls. However, this relationship doesn’t last long. The situation changes when Bryce too develops feelings for Juli. Now at a different stage in their lives, the friends remain unsure if love could ever be a reality for them. With Juli losing her romantic interest in Bryce, the latter must try to see things from her perspective if he has to win her over. Based on Wendelin Van Draanen’s novel of the same name, the Rob Reiner directorial, like ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ is a story of unlikely romance, trust issues, egos, and familial struggles. The romcom can be watched here.

8. Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (2024)

‘Jane Austen Wrecked My Life’ or ‘Jane Austen a gâché ma vie’ is the story of Agathe Robinson (Camille Rutherford), a French writer. She gets the opportunity to be a part of the Jane Austen Residency, a literature retreat in England. While she grapples with her romantic feelings for her friend Félix (Pablo Pauly), she also grows close to Oliver (Charlie Anson), whom she meets at the retreat. With Jane Austen’s works taking over the spaces of her mind and soul, she finds herself torn between two men. As she learns more about herself, she must also find the courage to follow her heart. The French romcom, directed by Laura Piani, is closely related to ‘Pride & Prejudice’ as it comments on the influence of Jane Austen and also delivers a quirky and entertaining love story in the English countryside. You can find it on Netflix.

7. Redeeming Love (2022)

‘Redeeming Love’ is set in 1850 and follows Angel (Abigail Cowen), who is a sex worker in the town of Pair-a-Dice. Sold into the profession at a young age, she has no hope in life. Her reality changes when a farmer named Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis) falls in love with her at first sight. Michael hopes to be her family and future husband, willing to sacrifice everything for Angel. However, Angel is troubled by the limitations imposed on her by her profession. As those intending to keep her enslaved as a sex worker trouble her, Angel must find the courage to choose Michael. Directed by D.J. Caruso, the romantic drama poignantly reflects the essence of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ through its commentary on unlikely romance, class differences, and the healing power of love. The film, based on the eponymous novel by Francine Rivers, is available here.

6. On Swift Horses (2024)

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s eponymous novel, ‘On Swift Horses‘ is set in the 1950s and follows married couple, Muriel Edwards Walker (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee Walker (Will Poulter). Their lives are disrupted with the arrival of Lee’s brother, Julius Walker (Jacob Elordi). Julius engages in a complex relationship with Muriel, and she simultaneously begins to explore her own desires. Julius falls in love with Henry, while Muriel begins a romantic relationship with her female neighbor. As their sexual and romantic souls fill with doubt and shame, the only way out is to embrace their identities while supporting each other. The romantic drama film, directed by Daniel Minahan, is a layered portrayal of secrets, desires, and social morality in the shadow of love, which connects it to ‘Pride & Prejudice.’ You may enjoy it on Netflix.

5. Lady J (2018)

Directed by Emmanuel Mouret, ‘Lady J’ or ‘Mademoiselle de Joncquières’ centers on Madame de La Pommeraye (Cécile de France), a woman in 18th-century France, who falls for Marquis des Arcis (Édouard Baer), a man known for his carefree nature. Her dream of being with Arcis takes a hit when he casually refuses to pursue her romantically. Pommeraye is overcome with a desire for revenge and employs a sex worker named Mademoiselle de Joncquières (Alice Isaaz) and her mother, Madame de Joncquières (Natalia Dontcheva).

Pommeraye’s ultimate aim is to take revenge against Arcis by having Mademoiselle de Joncquières successfully seduce him and take hold of his choices. Inspired by a story in Denis Diderot’s novel ‘Jacques the Fatalist,’ the narrative shares similarities with ‘Pride & Prejudice’ due to its exploration of elite circles, secrets, failed romance, and the battle between heart and mind. The French period drama film can be watched here.

4. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover‘ is the story of an unhappy wife named Connie Reid (Emma Corrin). She marries Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett) before the First World War, hoping to start a new life. However, she has no sexual or emotional pull towards her husband. By braving it all against social customs and limitations, she begins a passionate and deeply intense affair with the estate’s attractive gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell). As the secret affair gives her the joy she has been looking for, it also threatens to take away her status and doom her marriage.

Divided by wealth and social morality, the lovers may have to make sacrifices to realize the true meaning of companionship. Based on D. H. Lawrence’s novel of the same name, the movie directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre is thematically related to ‘Pride & Prejudice’ through its navigation of social status, morality, and rebellious love in the English countryside. The Netflix romantic drama unfolds here.

3. Tulip Fever (2017)

Directed by Justin Chadwick, ‘Tulip Fever’ revolves around the experiences of Sophia Sandvoort (Alicia Vikander), a woman who is married to the wealthy Cornelis Sandvoort (Christoph Waltz) in 17th-century Amsterdam. She comes from humble beginnings and is expected to be grateful for her newfound privilege in society. A serious conflict arises when Cornelis hires a painter, Jan van Loos (Dane DeHaan), to paint Sophia’s portrait. During the sessions, Jan and Sophia develop a passionate romantic connection and get intimate.

As the affair continues through the cover of the painting sessions, Sophia realizes that she could be happy again. However, Cornelis may have other plans to control his wife. Based on Deborah Moggach’s eponymous novel, the movie captures the core of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ as it is about a woman’s choice, her ego, insecurities, and courage to listen to her inner voice in a patriarchal world. The romantic drama is available on Netflix.

2. Romeo & Juliet (2013)

‘Romeo & Juliet,’ helmed by Carlo Carlei, follows Romeo Montague (Douglas Booth) and Juliet Capulet (Hailee Steinfeld), two young lovers who belong to fiercely warring families in the land of Verona during the late Middle Ages. Despite their families’ feud, they fall deeply in love and secretly marry. Their union, however, only intensifies the rivalry between the two houses, who are determined to alter the couple’s fate. The two lovers must battle overwhelming odds to truly be with each other, even as fate seems to be pulling them apart. Based on William Shakespeare’s play of the same name, the British romantic drama is closely connected to ‘Pride & Prejudice’ as it delves into familial pride, conflicting loyalties, unlikely love, and destiny. You may watch it here.

1. Persuasion (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ centers on Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), whose troubled past changed her life forever. Eight years prior, she was compelled by her family to break off her engagement to Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Now living with regret over her past, Anne’s life takes a dramatic turn when Frederick unexpectedly returns, with hope and positivity. Anne is determined to overcome the obstacles of her family and social circle to finally be with Frederick and save herself from experiencing heartbreak again. However, love is not as easy as she thought it would be. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the romantic drama, like ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ is an endearing tale of fate and love, featuring complex characters, egos, familial issues, and the element of choice. The film, based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, can be watched on Netflix.

Read More: Is Pride and Prejudice Based on Jane Austen’s Life?