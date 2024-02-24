Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken: 8 Similar Animated Films You’ll Like

With Kirk DeMicco and Faryn Pearl at the helm, ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’ introduces us to Ruby Gillman, a shy teenager who is trying to fit in, but there is just one problem- she can uncontrollably turn into a giant kraken. Always having felt a little different from her peers, Ruby jumps into the ocean one day, awakening her dormant powers. She soon meets her grandmother in the depths, who teaches her about the noble nature of the legendary Kraken, and her own royal heritage.

However, as a protector of the sea, she is also charged with the duty to stave off the threat of the vain and power-hungry mermaids. As Ruby comes to terms with her unique circumstances and powers, she begins to gain confidence in being her true self and embracing her strength. The 2023 DreamWorks animated action-comedy dives into coming-of-age themes, blending them seamlessly into a vibrant new world of fantastical adventure. These are some more animated films like ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken,’ which can be enjoyed by the whole family.

8. The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021)

Directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines,’ a vibrant animated film from Sony Pictures, follows the adventures of the quirky Mitchell family. Katie Mitchell has dreams of becoming a filmmaker, having already produced a slew of hilarious short films for online audiences. When she has to depart for college, her family makes plans for a road trip to drop her off, hoping to spend time with her and have some much-needed bonding.

Unfortunately, their trip is interrupted by a global robot uprising, with sentient artificial intelligence threatening all of humanity. The family members find themselves uniquely capable of working together under extraordinary circumstances, and unwittingly become the saviors humanity needs but doesn’t deserve. Through its exploration of family dynamics, humor, and heartfelt moments, the Netflix film promises to captivate audiences who enjoyed similar themes in ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken.’

7. Elemental (2023)

In the enchanting universe of ‘Elemental,’ fire, water, air, and earth elementals have created a society based on harmonious coexistence. Ember Lumen, a spirited young fire elemental, navigates the challenges of systemic division within Element City. Much like Ruby Gillman in her quest for self-acceptance, Ember searches for her identity amidst societal expectations. As the daughter of immigrant bodega owners, Ember struggles with her fiery temperament while her father anticipates her taking over the family business. When fate intertwines her path with that of city inspector Wade Ripple, a water elemental, Ember discovers an unexpected ally and embarks on a journey to preserve The Fireplace from closure, akin to Ruby’s duty as the guardian of the seas.

As the fiery and watery beings go on a shared mission, they unearth the mysteries of their seemingly innocuous world. Ember and Wade humorously face the fundamental incompatibility between fire and water while nurturing an unlikely romance. Directed by Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ mirrors the coming-of-age journey portrayed in ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken,’ delving into themes of identity, resilience, and embracing one’s true nature. Both films resonate with audiences through their heartfelt messages of self-discovery and liberation from societal constraints, forging paths of empowerment and acceptance.

6. Onward (2020)

Directed by Dan Scanlon, ‘Onward‘ transports us into a world where magic once flourished but has since been replaced by modern conveniences. Elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot discover a family heirloom in the form of a magical staff. Hoping to meet their deceased father, Ian casts a spell but is only able to summon his lower half. Having only twenty-four hours to complete the spell, the brothers embark on a daring adventure to rediscover the magic of their world and reunite with their dad for one day.

Just as Ruby Gillman grapples with her unique abilities and the responsibilities they entail, Ian and Barley face their own challenges as they navigate their magical heritage. Along their journey, they encounter mythical creatures and obstacles that test their resolve, much like Ruby’s encounters with the power-hungry mermaids threatening her underwater realm.

5. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Helmed by Don Hall, Carlos López, and EstradaPaul Briggs, Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ introduces us to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived harmoniously. However, when sinister forces threaten to engulf the land in darkness, Raya, a brave warrior, embarks on a quest to find the last dragon, Sisu, and restore peace to the fractured realm. Along her journey, Raya encounters a diverse cast of allies and adversaries, traversing enchanting and treacherous landscapes. As she unravels the mysteries of the past, Raya learns the importance of trust, unity, and the power of friendship in overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds. Similar to ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken,’ ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ delves into themes of resilience, identity, and the transformative power of self-discovery. Both films present fantastical elements with adventures into captivating new worlds.

4. Turning Red (2022)

Directed by Domee Shi, ‘Turning Red’ spins a whimsical tale akin to ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’ with a twist of transformation. Mei Lee is a lively schoolgirl who unexpectedly morphs into a giant red panda whenever her emotions surge. Like Ruby, Mei inherits her abilities from her ancestors and tries to hide them while navigating the complexities of teenage life.

Both films explore themes of self-discovery and acceptance. Just as Ruby learns the value of her powers, Mei discovers the beauty in embracing her true nature, shedding societal expectations to stand tall in her uniqueness. With its combination of humor, heart, and vibrant visuals, ‘Turning Red’ captures the essence of teenage transformation, resonating with those who find solace in the journey of self-acceptance portrayed in ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken.’

3. Luca (2021)

A coming-of-age tale oscillating between the land and the sea, ‘Luca’ sees our eponymous protagonist, a young sea monster, transform into a human boy to go on a funloving journey of friendship and discovery in a nearby town. Timidly venturing out of the Italian Riviera, Luca befriends another sea monster who has an unquenchable curiosity for the human world. Together, the two learn about the ways of the people of the quaint town, banding up with an energetic young girl who guides them through the peculiarities of modern civilization.

As they set off on nostalgia-inducing adventures, Luca and his friends also encounter challenges in the form of the town’s bullies targeting them. The story of ‘Luca’ inspires with its message of casting away inhibitions and embracing one’s dreams regardless of how out of place they may seem in one’s world. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the Disney film is thematically comparable with Ruby Gillman’s tale of self-discovery, acceptance, and adventure. While Ruby enters a watery new world of wonder, Luca creates heartwarming moments on dry land.

2. Nimona (2023)

‘Nimona’ follows the unlikely duo of a disgraced knight and an outcasted shapeshifter working together to expose a conspiracy in a futuristic medieval world. Ballister Boldheart, a loyal knight, is framed for murder and has to go on the run. Struggling to find the real perpetrator to clear his name, Ballister is tracked down by Nimona, a mischievous teen with a chip on her shoulder, who offers to become his sidekick. Reluctant at first, Ballister is forced to accept the wildcard assistance when he is discovered by his fellow knights. Nimona proves to be an invaluable companion, changing into all manner of beasts from whales to mice, dispatching his opponents with gleeful excitement.

Under the direction of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the Netflix action comedy will appeal to fans of ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’ as Nimona struggles with societal acceptance and forges her own destiny with the support of her unique powers. Both films enthrall us with their exceptional visuals and grand adventures with a transforming protagonist.

1. The Sea Beast (2022)

A Chris Williams directorial, ‘The Sea Beast’ is an exciting tale of maritime adventure following a legendary monster hunter and a young girl striving to be his apprentice. Jacob Holland sails the high seas looking for titanic prey lurking in the depths. Obsessed with his legends and tales, Maisie Brumble, an orphan girl, stows away on his ship. Before Jacob can drop her off at the nearest port, they are attacked by a gigantic tentacled sea monster. Jacob defeats the foe, but in the ensuing chaos, he and Maisie are cast away onto a mysterious island. The two encounter a large red sea creature. After interacting with the behemoth, Maisie begins to doubt the stories of all sea beasts being evil creatures.

The Netflix film is highlighted by the awe-inspiring scale created in its scenes, alongside a riveting narrative interspersed with humorous moments and twists. Each character, including the sea beast, is fleshed out with their own backgrounds, motivations, and inclinations, making for a compelling tale of adventure and intrigue. Like the characters in Ruby Gillman, Maisie learns not to judge someone by their appearance, and becomes a powerful and driven force, bringing change to the world despite her lack of any special abilities.

