12 Movies Like The Matrix on Netflix Right Now

Set in a dystopian future where advanced machines rule the Earth, ‘The Matrix’ centers on Thomas A. Anderson (Keanu Reeves), an ordinary computer programmer who secretly operates as the hacker Neo. Plagued by doubts about the world around him, he is approached by the enigmatic Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and skilled fighter Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who expose him to a reality he never imagined. Neo learns that humanity is trapped inside the Matrix, a vast simulated world. Innumerable human beings are connected to energy-harvesting machines through their brains, leading them to believe they are still experiencing life as it was at the end of the 20th century.

Convinced by Morpheus’ revelations, Neo begins mastering the Matrix’s strange rules while evading Agents, which are powerful programs tasked with crushing any signs of rebellion. Morpheus becomes convinced that Neo could save humanity, but the computer programmer is forced to confront the truth about his purpose and decide whether he is willing to challenge his own limits and the system at large. Written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the sci-fi action film is recognized by cinema lovers worldwide as one of the most influential works in the genre. This list features movies on Netflix similar to ‘The Matrix’ that unfold in futuristic settings, portray the journeys of layered characters, and comment on broader questions about civilization and destiny.

12. The Fifth Element (1997)

‘The Fifth Element‘ unfolds in the 23rd century, where Earth faces destruction from a powerful cosmic evil. The planet’s fate unexpectedly falls into the hands of former elite commando turned taxi driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) after crossing paths with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a mysterious woman. Learning that Leeloo is vital to humanity’s survival, Korben joins her and the space priest Father Vito Cornelius (Ian Holm) on a mission to recover a strange entity known as the Fifth Element. At the same time, Jean-Baptiste Emmanuel Zorg (Gary Oldman) races to seize four other elements that are related to the Fifth Element.

Korben must now help Leeloo complete the mission that could determine Earth’s future. The English-language French sci-fi action film is brought to life by Luc Besson. Akin to ‘The Matrix,’ the narrative places an ordinary man at the center of an extraordinary fight for humanity’s survival in a futuristic world where larger philosophical ideas are also at stake. The films feature memorable action sequences, high-stakes missions, and characters discovering their purpose. Watch it here.

11. iBoy (2017)

Based on Kevin Brooks’ eponymous novel, ‘iBoy’ follows Tom (Bill Milner), a teenager whose life changes forever after he is caught in a brutal gang attack while trying to protect his friend, Lucy (Maisie Williams). After being shot and falling into a coma, Tom wakes up to discover that fragments of his smartphone have become embedded in his brain. When he begins adapting to his condition, he realizes he can hack digital networks, manipulate electronic devices, and control technology with his mind.

Taking on the identity of “iBoy,” in the pursuit of justice, Tom uses his newfound abilities to hunt down the gang responsible for the attack. The British sci-fi film is shaped by the vision of Adam Randall. ‘The Matrix’ and ‘iBoy’ combine sleek action with high-concept science fiction, exploring how newfound powers and skills force their main characters to embrace a larger purpose while confronting dangerous enemies. Enjoy it on Netflix.

10. M3GAN 2.0 (2025)

‘M3GAN 2.0’ is a sequel that takes place two years after the events of ‘M3GAN,’ the first film of the franchise. Roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) now hopes to regulate artificial intelligence for the overall benefit of society. However, when a defense contractor secretly uses M3GAN technology to build AMELIA, an advanced military infiltration humanoid robot, Gemma’s efforts fail. AMELIA develops self-awareness, stops obeying human commands, and begins hurting people.

With no other solution left, Gemma discovers that M3GAN can be built again and decides to bring the entity back, giving it greater speed and strength to confront and defeat AMELIA before time runs out. On the lines of ‘The Matrix,’ the narrative revolves around intelligent machines that evolve beyond human control and force people to confront the consequences of their own creations. Both films explore the uneasy relationship between humanity and technology, asking whether the latter can ever truly remain under human command once it develops a mind of its own. Penned and crafted by Gerard Johnstone, the movie is streaming on Netflix.

9. Lucy (2014)

Brought to life and written by Luc Besson, ‘Lucy’ is the tale of Lucy (Scarlett Johansson), a young woman whose life in Taipei is shattered after she is forced to transport a powerful synthetic drug for a ruthless criminal organization. When the substance accidentally enters her body, it triggers extraordinary physical and mental changes, giving her abilities far beyond those of an ordinary human. When her powers rapidly evolve, Lucy sets out to hunt down the people who exploited her while tracking the remaining supply of the drug.

Guided by Professor Samuel Norman (Morgan Freeman), a renowned expert on the human mind, her journey gradually shifts from personal revenge to something far greater, transforming into a search for a higher purpose. ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Lucy’ delve into one person’s extraordinary evolution as newfound abilities reshape both their identity and their understanding of humanity’s future. Along with stunning and futuristic action sequences, both films use their protagonists’ transformations to explore human potential, evolution, and what lies beyond the limits of ordinary life. The English-language French sci-fi action film is available here.

8. Spiderhead (2022)

‘Spiderhead‘ chronicles the experiences of Jeff (Miles Teller), an inmate serving time inside a futuristic prison where prisoners volunteer for experiments in exchange for shorter sentences. This requires them to wear implanted devices that allow director Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) to alter their emotions and behavior with advanced drugs. Jeff grows closer to fellow inmate Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), begins questioning the true purpose of the experiments, and uncovers disturbing secrets hidden within the facility.

Realizing that his thoughts and choices are being manipulated, Jeff is forced to fight for his freedom and reclaim control over his own mind. Joseph Kosinski steers this sci-fi psychological thriller, which is based on George Saunders’ short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead.’ Similar to ‘The Matrix,’ the movie depicts a futuristic world where advanced technology is used to manipulate human beings and strip away their freedom. Both stories follow protagonists who gradually awaken to the truth, discover a greater purpose, and fight to break free from systems built to control the human mind. Enjoy the movie here.

7. Outside the Wire (2021)

‘Outside the Wire‘ is set in 2036, where a civil war and a bomb attack have left Ukraine in chaos. After disobeying orders during a peacekeeping military operation, drone pilot Lt. Thomas Harp (Damson Idris) is sent to the front lines as punishment and partnered with the mysterious Capt. Leo (Anthony Mackie). Harp soon discovers that Leo is a highly advanced android, and together they are assigned to stop terrorist Viktor Koval before he can gain control of a devastating nuclear weapon.

During the mission, Harp realizes that Leo is pursuing goals beyond his official orders, forcing the young soldier to question whom he can trust. Both ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Outside the Wire’ imagine a future shaped by advanced technology and intelligent machines that challenge humanity’s control. The films feature characters whose missions evolve into broader journeys of discovery, forcing them to question powerful systems and confront the consequences of humanity’s dependence on technology. Crafted by Mikael Håfström, the sci-fi action film is streaming on Netflix.

6. Archive (2020)

Written and directed by Gavin Rothery, ‘Archive‘ is set in 2038, where research engineer George Almore (Theo James) secretly builds a highly advanced android to bring his late wife, Jules, back into his life. The story is set in a world where human consciousness can be preserved after death, which drives George to try to use his android as a host to permanently house his wife’s memories. When his project nears completion, George risks everything to keep it hidden from the corporation employing him, knowing his work could be shut down at any moment.

Driven by grief instead of caution, he pushes science beyond its accepted limits, only to face the emotional and ethical consequences. Akin to ‘The Matrix,’ the movie centers on a character whose pursuit of truth leads him into the dangerous realm of technological advancement. While Neo discovers humanity’s place in a machine-dominated world, George pushes science beyond its limits in pursuit of the impossible, with both stories exploring how individual choices can shape humanity’s evolving relationship with technology. The British sci-fi film can be found here.

5. Oxygen (2021)

With Alexandre Aja in the director’s chair, ‘Oxygen‘ or ‘Oxygène’ explores the life of Elizabeth Hansen (Mélanie Laurent), who is trapped inside a cryogenic chamber in an unknown space. She awakens with no memory of her identity or the circumstances that led her to the airtight chamber in the first place. The decrease in the oxygen supply adds to her worries as she tries to figure out a way to survive. The AI system of the chamber refuses to help her without a proper authentication and password, making it seemingly impossible for her to escape. She regains memories of her husband, Léo Ferguson (Malik Zidi), and feels complex emotions in this process.

Elizabeth faces difficult choices as she struggles to survive and learn the truth before her oxygen runs out. ‘Oxygen,’ much like ‘The Matrix,’ sheds light on a protagonist whose search for answers transforms into a journey of self-discovery. The films set their central characters in technologically advanced worlds where hidden truths, machines, and the struggle to understand reality are just as important as the act of survival itself. The French sci-fi psychological thriller film can be enjoyed on Netflix.

4. Jung_E (2023)

‘Jung_E‘ is a Korean sci-fi film set in the 22nd century, where Earth no longer supports human life, forcing people to survive in artificial space colonies torn apart by civil war. Hoping to end the conflict, scientists develop an advanced AI project using the cloned brain of legendary commander Yun Jung-Yi (Kim Hyun-Joo), who remains in a coma. The project is led by her daughter, Seo-Hyun (Kang Soo-Yeon), who soon realizes that the breakthrough she is helping create comes with painful emotional and ethical consequences.

As the line between human consciousness and artificial intelligence grows increasingly blurred, Seo-Hyun must decide how far she is willing to push science in the name of victory. Similar to ‘The Matrix,’ the narrative presents a futuristic world in which humanity’s survival is closely tied to machines and evolving technology. Both films explore the relationship between human consciousness and machine intelligence through deeply personal journeys, asking whether scientific progress can preserve humanity or ultimately change what it means to be human. Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the journey unfolds here.

3. Ex Machina (2014)

‘Ex Machina‘ is the story of Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who gets the chance to spend a week at the secluded research facility of his company’s CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). Caleb is unexpectedly assigned to evaluate Ava (Alicia Vikander), a remarkably advanced humanoid robot created with artificial intelligence. As the sessions progress, Caleb begins to question if he is testing Ava or whether she is somehow challenging him.

Caught between Nathan’s ambitions and Ava’s growing intelligence, he is pulled into a psychological battle where every conversation hides a motive. The sci-fi film is shaped by the vision of Alex Garland, who also wrote the screenplay. The consequences of letting machines think for themselves are at the emotional and thematic core of the movie, which connects it to the world and characters of ‘The Matrix.’ Like Neo, Caleb is unaware of the many secrets that affect his fate and the blurred line between human emotion and machine intelligence. Enjoy it on Netflix.

2. Anon (2018)

Penned and shaped by the vision of Andrew Niccol, ‘Anon’ unfolds in a near future where every person’s memories and daily experiences are recorded through a biosynthetic chip, giving the police complete access to their digital lives. Detective Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) relies on this technology to investigate crimes until a string of murders reveals that someone has found a way to manipulate the recordings. His search for the truth leads him to Anon (Amanda Seyfried), a hacker who specializes in erasing digital identities and hiding people from the system.

When Sal’s own vision is compromised, he can no longer trust what he sees and is forced into a race to uncover the killer before deception consumes him completely. ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Anon’ imagine a technologically advanced future where reality is shaped and manipulated through advanced machines. The main characters of the films search for the truth and embark on a deeply personal journey, exploring surveillance, human freedom, and how technology governs life itself. The thriller film can be watched here.

1. Upgrade (2018)

In ‘Upgrade,’ Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is a mechanic who prefers old-fashioned machines while living in a world where technology is the dominant force. He loses everything after a brutal attack leaves his wife dead and him paralyzed. This is preceded by a technological failure that puts the couple in danger in the first place. With no hope of walking again, Grey accepts an experimental microchip from tech innovator Eron Keen (Harrison Gilbertson). The implant restores his bodily functions and gives him abilities far beyond normal human limits. Determined to find the people responsible for his wife’s death, Grey begins a relentless search for revenge.

But the deeper he goes, the more he realizes that the technology keeping him alive has plans of its own. The US-Australian action thriller film is crafted by Leigh Whannell, who also wrote the screenplay. An ordinary man thrust into unexpected territory, a bleak future, the dangers of technological advancement, redemption, purpose, and the uncertainty of fate are ideas that both ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Upgrade’ explore through the experiences of their characters. Enjoy the film on Netflix.

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