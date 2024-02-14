Loved The Outfit? Explore 8 Crime Thriller Movies Just Like It

With ‘The Outfit, ‘ director Graham Moore crafted a gripping crime thriller set against the backdrop of 1956 Chicago. Mark Rylance takes on the role of Leonard, a mild-mannered tailor whose world unravels when his son becomes mistakenly embroiled in a murder case. Rylance delivers a nuanced performance as Leonard, portraying the character’s resilience in the face of danger along with Johnny Flynn as a menacing mob enforcer, Zoey Deutch as Leonard’s protective daughter, and Dylan O’Brien as a tenacious journalist.

Simon Russell Beale adds a layer of intensity as the formidable mob boss. Moore weaves a tale of suspense and intrigue, blending a stylish aesthetic with a riveting plot. The 2022 film explores themes of family, deception, and survival in a noir-inspired narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. If you seek similar movies with gripping settings, stylish noir aesthetics, and compelling narratives of survival and deception, check out these 8 movies like ‘The Outfit.’

8. Black Mass (2015)

Directed by Scott Cooper, ‘Black Mass‘ delves into the chilling true story of notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp). The film unfolds the unholy alliance between Bulger and the FBI, led by Joel Edgerton’s character. As the criminal empire rises, alliances blur, and loyalty is tested. Drawing parallels to ‘The Outfit,’ both films navigate the treacherous world of organized crime, featuring strong performances by lead actors and exploring the intricate dynamics of power, betrayal, and survival within the criminal underworld. While ‘The Outfit’ focuses on 1950s Chicago, ‘Black Mass’ delves into the gritty reality of Boston in the ’70s and ’80s.

7. The Highwaymen (2019)

In ‘The Highwaymen,’ directed by John Lee Hancock, Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson portray former Texas Rangers who come out of retirement to track down infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde. The film offers a fresh perspective on the legendary crime duo, focusing on the law enforcement officers pursuing them rather than glamorizing their exploits and heists. This gritty portrayal of real-life events mirrors the tone of ‘The Outfit,’ albeit with a different setting and historical context. While ‘The Outfit’ immerses viewers in the underworld of 1950s Chicago, ‘The Highwaymen’ transports them to the dusty roads of Depression-era America, highlighting the relentless pursuit of justice against a backdrop of chaos and violence.

6. The Dressmaker (2015)

While ‘The Dressmaker‘ differs in genre, it shares thematic parallels with ‘The Outfit.’ Both films explore the transformative power of clothing and personal reinvention within their respective narratives. In ‘The Dressmaker,’ directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, Kate Winslet stars as Tilly Dunnage, a talented dressmaker returning to her small Australian town. The film unfolds as Tilly uses her fashion skills to challenge societal norms and confront past secrets. Liam Hemsworth shines as a love interest, while Judy Davis excels in her role as Tilly’s eccentric mother. Despite the diverse genres, both movies show the impact of appearance and identity in the face of societal expectations.

5. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

In ‘Lucky Number Slevin,’ directed by Paul McGuigan, Josh Hartnett takes center stage as a man caught in a dangerous case of mistaken identity. The film weaves a complex tale involving crime bosses, revenge, and unexpected connections, echoing the intricate plot dynamics found in ‘The Outfit.’ As Hartnett’s character navigates a web of deceit, Lucy Liu and Bruce Willis deliver standout performances. The movie’s stylish visuals, clever storytelling, and unexpected twists make it a must-watch for fans of ‘The Outfit’ who appreciate crime thrillers with intricate plots and a touch of noir sophistication.

4. The Drop (2014)

In ‘The Drop,’ directed by Michaël R. Roskam, Tom Hardy leads a captivating narrative that intertwines crime, loyalty, and unexpected twists, mirroring the compelling elements found in ‘The Outfit.’ Hardy’s character, Bob Saginowski, finds himself entangled in the dangerous underworld of organized crime when his bar becomes a money drop for local gangsters. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, viewers are drawn into a gritty world where trust is a rare commodity. With stellar performances from Hardy, James Gandolfini, and Noomi Rapace, ‘The Drop’ offers a riveting exploration of morality and survival in the face of escalating danger, making it a must-watch for fans seeking engrossing crime dramas reminiscent of ‘The Outfit.’

3. Live by Night (2016)

Directed by Ben Affleck, ‘Live by Night‘ is a crime drama set in Prohibition-era Boston. Affleck stars as Joe Coughlin, a war veteran turned outlaw who rises through the ranks of organized crime. Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, and Chris Cooper deliver standout performances among the stellar cast of the movie, adding depth and nuance to their respective characters. ‘Live by Night’ shares similarities with ‘The Outfit’ as both explore the intricate dynamics of organized crime, featuring protagonists navigating treacherous landscapes. Both films capture the essence of historical crime settings, with compelling characters facing moral dilemmas, creating a parallel allure for fans of gripping narratives within the criminal underworld.

2. Nobody (2021)

In ‘Nobody,’ directed by Ilya Naishuller, Bob Odenkirk takes an unexpected turn as a seemingly ordinary family man with a hidden past. This action-packed thriller shares a thematic resonance with ‘The Outfit’ by exploring the consequences of underestimating seemingly ordinary individuals. Odenkirk’s character, Hutch Mansell, reveals a lethal side when his family is threatened, echoing the resilience found in ‘The Outfit.’

Both films draw audiences into a world where appearances can be deceiving, delivering intense action sequences and a satisfying blend of suspense. For fans of ‘The Outfit,’ ‘Nobody’ promises a fresh perspective on the underestimated protagonist trope, coupled with adrenaline-pumping action.

1. Road to Perdition (2002)

Embark on an enthralling cinematic journey with ‘Road to Perdition,’ directed by Sam Mendes, a must-watch for fans captivated by the gripping allure of ‘The Outfit.’ Tom Hanks delivers a powerhouse performance as a mob enforcer seeking retribution, intertwining crime elements with the complexities of familial bonds. Much like ‘The Outfit,’ this film seamlessly weaves a riveting tale of morality, loyalty, and the profound impact of the underworld on personal relationships. While ‘The Outfit’ immerses you in 1950s Chicago, ‘Road to Perdition‘ beckons you into a world of shadows, offering a poignant exploration that is both emotionally charged and cinematically spellbinding.

