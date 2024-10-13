10 Romantic Movies Like We Live in Time You Must See

With John Crowley at the helm, ‘We Live in Time’ centers on a couple able to foster a powerful romance despite facing life’s deepest challenges. Tobias (Andrew Garfield) unexpectedly meets Almut (Florence Pugh) after a chance encounter, and the two quickly fall into a deep romance. However, their love story is shadowed by Almut’s battle with cancer, forcing them to confront the fragility of life and the uncertain future ahead. The romantic film unfolds in a non-linear narrative, exploring both the joyous and heartbreaking moments they share and discovering a new love for life. For those seeking delightful romantic comedies with poignant elements and life-affirming messages similar to ‘We Live in Time,’ here is a list curated for you.

10. Irreplaceable You (2018)

‘Irreplaceable You,’ directed by Stephanie Laing, tells the heartbreaking story of Abbie and Sam, childhood sweethearts whose future together is shattered when Abbie is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Determined to ensure Sam will be taken care of after she’s gone, Abbie sets out on a journey to find him a new partner despite her own deep feelings of love and sorrow. The Netflix film combines humor and heartache in a similar manner to ‘We Live in Time’ as it explores mortality and the inevitability of grief. In both films, the leads have impeccable chemistry and work with a wide range of emotions.

9. If I Stay (2014)

With director R.J. Cutler at the helm, ‘If I Stay’ creates a heart-wrenching scenario as a young girl is faced with the choice of succumbing to her coma or continuing to live without her parents. Mia Hall (Chloë Grace Moretz), a gifted cellist with a bright future, has her world shattered when a car accident kills her parents and leaves her in a coma. While her physical body lies in a hospital bed, Mia’s consciousness roams freely, observing the aftermath of the crash and reliving memories of her life before the accident.

As she ponders the meaning of her life, memories of music and her loving boyfriend, Adam (Jamie Blackley), serve as an anchor. The film is an adaptation of Gayle Forman’s 2009 book of the same name. Fans of ‘We Live in Time’ will appreciate the film’s deep exploration of love, grief, and the profound emotional challenges that shape life’s toughest choices. Both films offer a moving, introspective journey of loss and emotional resilience.

8. Purple Hearts (2022)

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’ creates an intriguing romantic scenario as two strangers decide to marry out of mutual convenience but become embroiled in something far more complex. Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a disciplined Marine with a troubled past, meets Cassie (Sofia Carson), an aspiring musician working at a bar. However, she is facing heavy debt after being diagnosed with diabetes. Luke, dealing with debt himself, suggests a marriage of convenience.

Luke says he would earn more as a married man, while Cassie would receive health insurance benefits as his wife. However, as he suffers an injury in the line of duty, she is compelled to care for him, and their fake relationship gradually blossoms into something real. Like Tobias and Almut in ‘We Live in Time,’ Cassie and Luke form a deep emotional bond while confronting the realities of time, illness, and vulnerability.

7. Five Feet Apart (2019)

Helmed by Justin Baldoni, ‘Five Feet Apart’ is a tender romance that depicts the ability of love to blossom even under the direst conditions. The film revolves around Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), two teenagers with cystic fibrosis, a condition that requires them to remain six feet apart from each other. Despite the barriers, they develop a deep emotional connection and face the painful reality of a relationship where physical intimacy is impossible without life-threatening danger. Their bond, despite being a threat to their health, lights up their gloomy days, becoming more than worth the risks involved. Both ‘We Live in Time’ and ‘Five Feet Apart’ explore love amidst the looming shadow of illness. They delve into the emotional depths of relationships forged under difficult conditions, highlighting the bittersweet experience of human connection.

6. The Vow (2012)

‘The Vow,’ directed by Michael Sucsy, is a touching romance inspired by a true story. The film centers on Paige (Rachel McAdams) and Leo (Channing Tatum), a married couple whose lives are turned upside down after a car accident, leaving Paige with no memory of their relationship. As Leo tries to help her rediscover their love, Paige struggles to become the person she used to be without the same memories and emotions.

She is also unable to understand why she cut contact with her parents after deciding to marry Leo and is drawn toward her ex-boyfriend. Much like the couple in ‘We Live in Time,’ love faces overwhelming obstacles in ‘The Vow,’ putting its enduring nature to the test. Both films delve deeper into what brings two people together and keeps them there, whether it’s emotions, memories, or something else entirely.

5. Remember Me (2010)

Helmed by Allen Coulter, ‘Remember Me’ is an emotionally charged drama about a young man and woman who deal with loss but embark on a life-changing journey together. Tyler (Robert Pattinson), struggling with the grief of losing his brother, meets Ally (Emilie de Ravin), who lives each day to the fullest after a harrowing experience. As their relationship deepens, they help each other heal from their emotional wounds, but the film culminates in a powerful, unexpected twist. Like ‘We Live in Time,’ ‘Remember Me’ can be appreciated for its heartfelt portrayal of love amidst personal struggles and its exploration of how people find solace in one another despite the fragility of life.

4. One Day (2011)

Directed by Lone Scherfig, ‘One Day’ is a poignant romance that follows the lives and shifting relationship of Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) over two decades. Emma and Dexter come from very different backgrounds and end up spending a platonic night together on their college graduation day, agreeing to just be friends. Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel, the film frequently skips forward in time as Emma struggles with her writing career while Dexter finds quick success and attention from women. Nevertheless, they stay connected, meeting on the anniversary of their college graduation each year.

While their relationships, careers, and backdrops change, Emma and Dexter remain constant pillars of support in each other’s lives. Those who appreciate the non-linear narrative and heartfelt chemistry in ‘We Live in Time’ will resonate with the emotional depth of ‘One Day’ and its humorous yet intense romance. The film stands out from romcoms for its quirky atmosphere, complex depiction of relationships, and grounded feel.

3. The Big Sick (2017)

‘The Big Sick,’ directed by Michael Showalter, is a heartfelt romantic comedy based on the real-life love story of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. The film follows Kumail, a stand-up comedian from a traditional Pakistani family, and Emily (Zoe Kazan), an American woman he falls for. When Emily suddenly falls into a coma due to a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself on a journey of self-discovery as his family tries to advance his career, arrange his marriage, and bond with Emily’s parents. Similar to ‘We Live in Time,’ the film delves into how illness and mortality inculcate a greater appreciation of life while testing the strength of relationships. ‘The Big Sick’ takes a more lighthearted approach than the former, with layered comedy and a grounded screenplay.

2. Me Before You (2016)

In the directorial hands of Thea Sharrock, ‘Me Before You’ is a deeply emotional film that narrates the evolving romance between an optimistic caregiver and a paralyzed wealthy man. Will Traynor’s (Sam Claflin) life of success and adventure is brought to a standstill after a terrible accident that leaves him unable to walk. He hires a quirky young woman, Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke), as a caretaker in his darkest hour. Louisa brings light back into Will’s life as they discuss the world, wealth, and experiences, forming a deep bond. Fans of ‘We Live in Time’ will be drawn to ‘Me Before You’ for its poignant exploration of love amid life’s hardest challenges. Both films, while essaying tragic tales, are intensely life-affirming and rooted in the characters’ emotional journeys.

1. Blue Valentine (2010)

Masterfully directed by Derek Cianfrance, ‘Blue Valentine’ parallelly focuses on two timelines of a couple’s relationship, one exploring their early days of passion and the second delving into the difficulties they face as a married couple. Dean and Cindy (Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams) fall in love at first sight and are swept away in their emotions, starting a family. Coming from a dysfunctional home, Dean has little ambition beyond his laid-back work as a painter, while Cindy, working as a nurse, hopes he will explore his full potential.

As the film traces the rise and fall of a relationship over several years, fans of ‘We Live in Time’ will find a similarly potent non-linear narrative with a powerful emotional atmosphere woven into every sequence. Both films delve into the highs and lows of romantic relationships, focusing on vulnerability, heartache, and the passage of time.

