7 Movies Like Purple Hearts You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’ is the story of Cassie and Luke who put up a fake marriage to serve their own purpose. Despite their differences, they grow closer and discover that their fake marriage might have some real feelings, after all. The film uses a lot of themes and tropes to keep the audience invested. There is the classic enemies to lovers, and the pretend relationship plot, along with finding love in unexpected places. With the cushy, romantic feeling that ‘Purple Hearts’ induces, it is natural that you want to dive into some more romance stories. There is stuff like the feel-good ‘To All the Boys’ trilogy and the steamy romance of ‘Bridgerton’. We have come up with some more options to serve your mood. Here are all the movies similar to ‘Purple Hearts’ that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, or any other streaming service.

7. Feel the Beat (2020)

If the main attraction in ‘Purple Hearts’ for you was Sofia Carson, then you’ll love another Netflix romance drama that she stars in. In this film, instead of singing, she displays her talent for dancing. Carson plays the role of a girl named April whose failure to become successful on Broadway brings her back to her hometown. She’d tried her best to get out of it, but now that she is stuck here, she finds a project to keep herself occupied. With a misfit group of young kids as her students, she tries to beat them into shape for an upcoming dance competition. And, of course, romance with an old flame comes as an added bonus.

6. Candy Jar (2018)

If it was the enemies to lovers trope that reeled you into ‘Purple Hearts’, then Netflix has another offering for you. ‘Candy Jar’ follows the story of Lona and Bennet. She comes from a working-class background, while he is from a wealthy family. They are on the debate team and their rivalry leads them to hate each other. However, as they start to spend more time with one another, they realize that they have more in common than they thought. This leads to a friendship, which then evolves into a romance.

5. Leap Year (2010)

When Cassie met Luke, she never thought she’d fall in love with him. But along the way, she had to pretend to be married to him, and then eventually fell in love with him. ‘Leap Year’ follows a similar premise. Starring Amy Adams in the lead role, it follows the story of Anna who travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on the leap year. Her journey takes a different turn when she meets Declan, who is nothing like the person she’d expect to fall in love with. But circumstances pull them together, and Anna reconsiders her feelings.

4. Holidate (2020)

The conflict in ‘Purple Hearts’ centers on a fake relationship between Cassie and Luke. It is a marriage of convenience and both of them hope to get something out of it. ‘Holidate’ has a similar premise, but without the danger of drug dealers or dying due to lack of medication. It follows the story of Sloane, who is the only single person left in her family. Her mother and aunt always keep setting her up for dates, especially during the holidays. When she crosses paths with Jackson, who is trying to avoid attachments, a solution for her situation comes up. They decide to be each other’s pretend date during the holidays, but slowly, end up falling for each other.

3. Single All the Way (2021)

‘Single All the Way‘ is the story of Peter and Nick, who have been best friends for a long time. Peter is under pressure from his family who constantly keep asking him about who he’s dating. When he discovers that his boyfriend is a cheat, Peter breaks up with him. But now, the holidays are around the corner and he needs someone to take as a date so that his family doesn’t pester him. He asks Nick to pretend to be his date, who agrees to help out his best friend. As the events unfold, Peter and Nick realize that they are in love with each other.

2. Dear John (2010)

At the center of ‘Purple Hearts’ is a romance between a young woman and a soldier who leaves home to serve in the army. Despite the distance between them, they forge a friendship which later develops into a romance. If you want something along similar lines, but emotionally heavier, then ‘Dear John’ is the one to watch. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, it follows the love story of John, a soldier, and Savannah, a college girl. They meet during Savannah’s spring break while John is on leave. A romance develops between them, but then John is called for duty, and things become complicated.

1. The Proposal (2009)

If you liked the drama surrounding Cassie and Luke’s fake marriage, but want something similar on a lighter note, then ‘The Proposal’ is the one you should go for. It stars Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate, the editor-in-chief at an NYC book publisher. Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Andrew Paxton, her assistant. Margaret is Canadian and when she discovers that her visa renewal application has been denied and that it will lead to her deportation, which means she’ll lose everything she’s worked for in her career, she decides to take a different route. She convinces Andrew to marry her so that she can get a green card. While there is a mutual dislike in the beginning, they decide to give it a go for mutual benefits and end up developing feelings for each other.

