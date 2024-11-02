Does Tyson the Dog Die in Murder Mindfully?

Netflix’s ‘Murder Mindfully’ follows a lawyer whose life is upended after his mob client, Dragan Sergowicz, accidentally triggers a gang war and police investigation into a high-profile murder. The comedy thriller is packed with countless gags and characters that make light of amusing scenarios despite the lives at stake. To that end, one of the less talked about additions is Tyson, the guard dog owned by mob officer Toni. Although scary in its disposition, the dog ends up helping the protagonist, Björn Diemel, out of a tight spot even though it is on his trail for most of the narrative. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tyson Outlives His Owner and Has a Hand in Björn’s Attempts to Fool the Law

At the start of the show, Tyson is introduced as a threat to Björn, who is guilty of murdering Dragan and trying to keep it from his underlings. However, Toni, Dragan’s right-hand man, is alert to the lawyer’s subterfuge and often sniffs around, trying to find holes in his lies. His dog, Tyson, mirrors the same attitude as he constantly barks at the protagonist, almost as if it is suspicious of something he did. For Björn, the dog is a point of contention as it might be able to smell Dragan’s blood on him due to its highly acute senses. Not to mention, several body parts of Dragan are still in Björn’s possession, making him a sort of magnet for Tyson. The dog survives throughout the series but becomes part of a few comedic scenes.

One of the more amusing sequences involving Tyson takes place in the middle of the show. When Toni shows up at his apartment hotel, his dog corners Björn in the kitchen while he goes away for a toilet break. Again, the whole situation is an intimidation act on Toni’s part as he is frustrated by the lawyer’s mixed messaging and not being able to state what Dragan wants his underlings to do. Additionally, the mob officer believes that Björn is hiding something, which is further revealed by his dog’s behavior around Björn. As such, it comes as a bit of fortuitous luck and quick thinking that the protagonist allows Tyson to eat Dragan’s rotting thumb, which had been in his possession since the murder and dismembering of his client. He needed a quick way to dispose of the part, and the dog provided the easiest outlet.

In the end, Tyson remains perfectly fine while its owner, Toni, gets engulfed in a trap conceived by Björn to capture the traitor within the ranks of Dragan’s gang. As it turns out, Toni had been double-crossing Dragan for a while and wanted to claim his seat in due time. Once the protagonist blows the lid on all his plans, Toni is trapped and then handed into the possession of Boris, the rival gang’s leader. Subsequently, Toni is blown up in an over-the-top hand grenade execution while his canine companion remains free from his fate.

