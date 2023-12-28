My Wife’s Hidden Lover: Shooting Locations and Cast Details

Damián Romay directed, ‘My Wife’s Hidden Lover’ takes place in a married couple’s seemingly normal suburban home. The wife, Phoebe, is emotionally discontent with the marriage and is constantly being put down by her husband. However, she has taken drastic measures for her fulfillment and is hiding her lover in the attic of their house. Her illicit partner, Lucas, is a writer who finds himself having a good deal in living rent-free while focusing on his work and having his partner downstairs.

A friend of hers finds out about the affair and confronts her, making Phoebe reevaluate the situation she has created. She heads to speak to Lucas but shockingly finds a covered-up body in the attic, and is unable to talk to the police given the nature of her relationship. With her husband acting suspiciously sweet towards her, and her friend’s knowledge of the truth, there are but a few suspects in the murder of Lucas. Witnessing the mystery unfold you may ask yourself where the thriller has been filmed, and who are the actors behind the camera bringing it to life.

My Wife’s Hidden Lover Filming Locations

‘My Wife’s Hidden Lover,’ or ‘Body in the Attic’ as it was tentatively titled, was filmed entirely in Savannah, Georgia. Principal photography began at the end of May 2023 and was wrapped up in June 2023. The film’s cast and crew seemed to have had a fulfilling time behind the scenes, with actor Marc Herrmann saying, “I always love working with you guys. And much love to the extremely talented and all-around coolest co-stars a guy can ask for.” Allow us to take you to the exact locations used for filming the Lifetime movie.

Savannah, Georgia

Filming for the murder mystery took place in Georgia’s eastern port city of Savannah. The suburban neighborhood seen in the film is actually Ardsley Park in downtown Savannah, also known as Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent, contained within the two planned subdivisions of the residential area. The district is more than a Century old and is renowned for its exceptional urban planning, robust architectural framework, and comprehensive infrastructure network.

It features numerous exquisite homes dating back to the period between 1910 and the 1930s. The district encompasses a rich array of architectural styles, notably embracing Dutch Colonial, Tudor Revival, Neo-Classical, Colonial Revival, Arts and Crafts, Mediterranean, Spanish Revival, and Prairie Styles. This green and picturesque suburban expanse thus became the ideal destination for Lifetime’s film crew to lens its shocking mystery contrasted by a habitual backdrop.

Recognized as an attractive filming destination, Savannah offers filmmakers incentives, experienced local crews, and supportive city policies. Savannah’s distinctive landmarks, such as Forsyth Park, Bonaventure Cemetery, and the historic district, offer filmmakers a culturally rich array of settings steeped in Southern charm. Its blend of historical significance, natural beauty, and cinematic appeal make it an enticing choice for filmmakers seeking a mix of Southern elegance and cinematic versatility. As such it has facilitated productions such as ‘Pain Hustlers,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Menu,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and ‘Baywatch.’

My Wife’s Hidden Lover Cast

The protagonist, Phoebe, is played by Chicago-born actress, Abigail Hawk who debuted with the TV series ‘Reality Check.’ She is most well known for enacting Abigail Baker in ‘Blue Bloods.’ She has also featured in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ ‘The Maltese Holiday,’ ‘Almost Paris,’ and ‘Bromance.’ Essaying Phoebe’s husband is actor and producer Donny Boaz. You may have seen him in ‘The Young and the Restless,’ reprising the role of Phillip Chancellor. His other works include ‘’Flashes – The Director’s Cut,’ ‘Osprey,’ and ‘The Great Debaters.’

The character of Lucas is brought to life by writer and actor Marc Herrmann. He has previously appeared in ‘Love on the Reef,’ ‘The Love Gala,’ ‘Christmas in Pine Valley,’ and ‘My Nightmare Office Affair.’ Supporting cast members of the Lifetime film include Angelique Chase as Paula Miller, Lauren Farmer as Marie, Gwen Hughes as Mrs. Stephens, Nathan Sabo as Jim, Kate Metroka, and Natalie Cline.

Read More: Best Murder Mystery Movies on HBO Max