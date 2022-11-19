Where Was GAF’s Christmas in Pine Valley Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Damián Romay, GAF’s ‘Christmas in Pine Valley’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around Natalie Cameron and her successful soap company, which attracts the attention of a major magazine. Having thought of it as a family-run business, a reporter named Josh arrives at Natalie’s farm on behalf of the magazine to know more about her company. However, he is not aware of the fact that it is run by her and some longtime family friends — Mary, Carlos, and Lisa.

Natalie knows how much Josh’s article in the magazine can impact the struggling farm, so she puts on a show in an attempt to make him believe that her “family” and the Christmas traditions are all very much real. When one of Lisa’s friends, Dave, arrives without any prior notice, it almost catches everyone by surprise and jeopardizes the pretense. But by introducing him to Josh as her fiancé, Natalie saves the situation. Things start getting more complicated when Josh and Natalie start falling in love. While the interesting narrative keeps the viewers hooked, the setting of Christmas against the backdrop of the farm makes you wonder where it was shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Christmas in Pine Valley Filming Locations

‘Christmas in Pine Valley’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, particularly in Savannah and Dublin. The principal photography for the Christmas movie commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks, in April of the same year. Without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the GAF movie!

Savannah, Georgia

A majority of ‘Christmas in Pine Valley’ was lensed in Savannah, the oldest city in Georgia and the county seat of Chatham County. The filming unit supposedly set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located on the Savannah River, Savannah is frequented by millions of tourists, thanks to its historic buildings, parks, and cobblestone streets.

Some of the notable tourist attractions in the city are Tybee Island, the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center, the Savannah Civic Center, and Jones Street. Moreover, the city’s locales have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. A few of the popular ones include ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Menu,’ ‘Now and Then,’ and ‘The Act.’

Dublin, Georgia

Additional portions for ‘Christmas in Pine Valley’ were also seemingly taped in Dublin, a city in Georgia’s Laurens County. Situated in the northcentral region of the county and west of Savannah, Dublin comprises two historic districts — the Dublin Commercial Historic District and the Stubbs Park–Stonewall Street Historic District. The city is home to Theatre Dublin, the Dublin Carnegie Library, and several universities and colleges, including Georgia Military College, Oconee Fall Line Technical College, and Middle Georgia State University.

Christmas in Pine Valley Cast

Kristina Cole portrays Natalie Cameron in the GAF movie. You might find her face familiar because she has featured in a number of other film projects throughout her acting career. She stars in ‘Romantic Rewrite,’ ‘The Wedding Arrangement,’ and ‘Billions.’ On the other hand, Andrew Biernat essays the role of Josh. He is known for his roles in ‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman‘ and ‘Minx.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the romantic movie are René Ashton (Mary), Chanté Bowser (Morgan), Demi Castro (Carlos), Amie Dasher (Lisa), Marc Herrmann (Dave), Will Hollerung (DJ), and John McKerrow (Mr. Prentice). Furthermore, Ben Romay (Cooper), Ella Romay (Junie), Mia Romay (Elsa), Daniel Garcia (Fancy Christmas party guest), Patrick Ashley O’Neal (elegant party guest), James Tinklepaugh, and Mark Williams, feature in the film as well.

Read More: Where was GAF’s A Merry Christmas Wish Filmed? Who is in the Cast?