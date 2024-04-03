Netflix’s Adolescence Begins Filming in May in England

The filming of Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ is slated to begin in May in England. The show is written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne. The plot of the project is under wraps but it is described as “an ambitious crime drama told in a real-time, one-shot style.” Philip Barantini is on board as a director.

Graham co-created BBC’s drama miniseries ‘Boiling Point,’ a sequel to his 2021 film of the same name, in which he reprised the character Andy Jones. He portrayed Mannix in Netflix’s ‘Bodies,’ which revolves around four detectives who investigate the same murder in different periods in London. In ‘The Walk-In,’ Graham played Matthew Collins, a journalist unearthing the schemes of a neo-Nazi group implicated in an MP’s demise. He also featured in projects such as ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Matilda: The Musical,’ and ‘Code 404.’

Thorne penned the play ‘The Motive and the Cue,’ which explores the performances of acting giants Burton and Gielgud in their staging of Hamlet on Broadway in 1964, for the National Theatre. He also contributed to episodes of the TV show ‘Best Interests,’ which centers on a family navigating challenging decisions. Thorne created BBC/HBO’s fantasy drama series ‘His Dark Materials,’ which revolves around a young girl destined to challenge authority.

Additionally, Thorne wrote ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ in which Enola Holmes embarks on her first official case as a detective, uncovering a dangerous conspiracy that requires collaboration with Sherlock Holmes and friends to solve. His other recent notable credits include ‘The Swimmers,’ ‘Then Barbara Met Alan,’ and ‘The Secret Garden.’

Barantini’s recent directorial works include episodes of Graham’s ‘Boiling Point.’ He helmed several episodes of the crime drama thriller ‘Malpractice,’ which follows Dr. Lucinda Edwards as she navigates an investigation into her actions after a patient dies from an opioid overdose. Barantini’s credits include ‘Accused,’ in which a young man finds himself targeted by a society consumed by revenge, leading to a fight for survival as the online witch-hunt reaches his doorstep.

England, a popular entertainment production hub in the European continent and the principal location of the series, previously hosted the shooting of projects such as ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and ‘Damsel.’

