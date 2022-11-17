Netflix’s Christmas With You Soundtrack: Where to Listen its Songs?

Netflix’s ‘Christmas with You‘ follows Angelina, a famous singer looking to get her career back on track. She meets Miguel, a music teacher, and the duo collaborates on a song. However, Angelina and Miguel’s bond goes beyond their affection for music as they fall in love. However, they must also overcome their personal conflicts to truly accept their feelings for each other.

The romantic comedy movie is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini and features a heartfelt tale of love and holiday spirit, all combined in an entertaining family theme. The film’s music compliments the narrative and does justice to the film’s musical treatment. If you are looking for details of the film’s soundtrack, we’ve got you covered! Here is where you can listen to the songs from ‘Christmas with You.’

Where to Listen to the Movie’s Soundtrack?

‘Christmas with You’ features a refreshing soundtrack given the film’s themes. The songs are vibrant and feel-good but also incorporate the story of Latinx culture. Moreover, since the protagonist Angelina Costa is a famous pop star, the film’s music is an extension of her personality. The soundtrack also features some original songs that are performed by actress Aimee Garcia (‘Lucifer’), who essays the role of Angelina.

1. Sweet and Spicy

“Sweet and Spicy” is written by Monica Rodriguez and performed by Aimee Garcia. You can listen to the song here.

2. Luna Rumbera

The track is written and performed by Juan Jose Covarrubias and Janelly Del Carmen Russe. You can check it out on Spotify and Apple Music.

3. A Christmas Thing, a.k.a. Quince Ballad

It was written by Mellisa Goodwin Joe Wolfe, while the vocals are given by Emma Tiedemann.

4. Navidad Dulce Navidad

The song is written by James Lord Pierpont and Fernando Velazquez Sainz, with music by APM Music. It is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

5. La Gata

“La Gata” is written by Gabriel Candiani and Hadassa Nohemi Candiani and performed by X-Ray Dog Music. You can listen to it here.

6. Mexican Fiesta

The track is performed by Peter Neff & Mauricio Yaigi. You can listen to the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

7. Christmas Without You

The film’s title song is performed by lead star Aimee Garcia with lyrics from Robert Treves and Sam Bennett. You can check it out here.

8. O Come All Ye Faithful

The track is written by Daniel John Hines and performed By Evolution Media Music. It can be heard on Spotify and Apple Music.

9. Born With It

The song is written and performed by Cheyenne J. Melton & Tomas Ramirez Altamirano.

10. Alkaslsa

The track is written by Mark Ellis & Joe Quaranto.

11. Make It Feel Like Christmas

The track is written and performed by Victoria Hills & Simon Tellier. You can listen to the song here.

12. A Christmas Thing, a.k.a. Quince Ballad

The song is a reprise version of Emma Tiedemann’s song, performed by Aimee Garcia. To stream the song, you can head here.

13. Feliz Navidad Mi Amor

“Feliz Navidad Mi Amor” is a song from Andy Abad and Chi Chong Fong that is performed by Jasmine Lopez. You can hear the song here.

14. Christmas Cha Cha Cha

The track is written by Robert Allende, Julia Genuso, and Manuel A. Ruiz Molina.

