List of All Octavia Spencer Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Octavia Lenora Spencer made her big-screen debut with ‘A Time to Kill‘ in 1996. After appearing in numerous movies and television shows, she got her breakthrough in 2011 in ‘The Help.’ The film was a critical success, earning Octavia an Academy Award. She has since earned widespread acclaim for her work in projects such as ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ and ‘Self Made.’ Despite having a booming career in both movies and television, Octavia has made time to write and publish multiple children’s books. If you wish to explore projects starring Octavia Spencer on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

2. Self Made (2020)

Based on A’Lelia Bundles’ biography of her great-great-grandmother, ‘Self Made’ by Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson is a fictionalized retelling of the life and work of Madam C. J. Walker (Octavia Spencer). A pioneer in Black hair care products, she overcame the challenges of the late nineteenth-century US to become a business mogul in her own right. In the series, she is seen facing challenges stemming from within her home and social circles, as well as from external parties, and sailing through with grit and determination. You can stream the historical drama originally titled ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker’ here.

1. Thunder Force (2021)

Directed by Ben Falcone, ‘Thunder Force‘ takes place in a world filled with superpowered criminals where estranged childhood best friends Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) and Lydia Berman (Melissa McCarthy) reunite as adults. To fight back against the rampant crime and injustice, Emily develops a formula that provides regular humans with extraordinary abilities. Lydia accidentally injects herself with the serum that gives super-strength while visiting her lab. This leads to Emily, who has the power of invisibility, to team up with her and battle crime across Chicago as the titular Thunder Force. While the prospect is exciting, they soon realize the difficulties of going into battle as women in their forties with no prior training. Watch the film on Netflix.

