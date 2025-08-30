List of All Oscar Isaac Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada arrived in the US from Guatemala as an infant. During his teenage years, he dabbled in music and theater before working odd jobs to support himself financially. He went on to graduate from Juilliard and got his first major role as an actor in the 2006 biblical drama ‘The Nativity Story.’ He gained recognition as well as critical acclaim for playing supporting roles before getting his breakthrough in 2013, playing the titular lead in ‘Inside Llewyn Davis.’ Apart from standalone films, Oscar appears in multiple franchises such as Fox’s X-Men as Apocalypse, Star Wars as Poe Dameron, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Moon Knight, which significantly boosted his global popularity. He balances his work on the big and small screens along with live theater, receiving numerous accolades for all. If you wish to follow Oscar Isaac‘s work on Netflix, the following list is curated for you.

2. Triple Frontier (2019)

‘Triple Frontier’ revolves around a group of five former military operatives who have served the country for 17 years with nothing much to show for it. As they struggle to adjust to civilian lives and financial hardships, one of them (Oscar Isaac) convinces the rest (Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal) to participate in a dangerous heist to make money for themselves. They move against a South American drug lord, knowing that their lives would change forever. However, things take a turn in a way that they did not expect, and the situation soon goes out of control. You can watch the movie directed by J. C. Chandor here.

1. Operation Finale (2018)

Helmed by Chris Weitz, ‘Operation Finale‘ stars Oscar Isaac as Mossad officer Peter Malkin, who tracks down Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), the Nazi officer responsible for masterminding the concentration camps for Jews in World War II. After the war, many members of the Nazi party, including Adolf, took refuge in Argentina. As the Mossad prepares to extract him from across the Atlantic and have him stand trial in Israel, he starts to play mind games with Peter, who realizes just how deadly the man really is. Stream the historical drama thriller on Netflix.

Read More: Best Adam Driver Movies on Netflix