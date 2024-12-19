Paris Has Fallen Reportedly Renewed For Season 2 at Hulu

It seems like Zara Taylor and Vincent Taleb will join hands together again! The Cinemaholic has learned that Hulu has reportedly renewed the action thriller series ‘Paris Has Fallen’ for its second season. Principal photography for the upcoming installment will start in Wales and Paris, France, in March 2025. Howard Overman will continue to write the show, and Oded Ruskin and Hans Herbots are confirmed to return as directors.

In the first season, Taylor and Taleb work together to get to the bottom of a series of terrorist attacks carried out in the French capital by Jacob Pearce, a former member of the French Foreign Legion. Pearce aspires to take revenge on Juliette Levesque, the French President who authorized actions that cost the lives of the terrorist’s girlfriend and her children.

As the installment progresses, numerous dark secrets are revealed, and a shocking conspiracy surfaces, culminating in Pearce forcing Levesque to confess to her crimes before being gunned down. While he may have died believing that she will pay for her actions, she later claims that she lied to prevent Pearce from detonating a bomb and is thereby hailed as a savior. The season ends with Taleb quitting his job after realizing just how twisted the justice system he has been serving is. However, Taylor knows better and believes she is needed to keep her country safe, even though it costs her relationship with Thea.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether events in the sophomore season will bring Vincent Taleb back with Zara Taylor for yet another high-risk mission, although the show is expected to continue relying on the two captivating protagonists. Therefore, Ritu Arya and Tewfik Jallab may continue to headline the action thriller as Zara and Vincent, respectively.

The first season reveals that Pearce’s operations are funded by DCX Capital, which takes advantage of the chaos his actions cause to profit financially. The company even sends Freja (Ana Ularu) to protect their investment, Pearce, and kill him if necessary. Now that Pearce (Sean Harris) is dead, we may need to wait for a while to know whether Freja/DCX Capital remains part of the show’s narrative.

