Phil Volken to Direct ‘The Bay’ Next

Phil Volken is working on another thriller set at sea! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will direct the shark movie ‘The Bay’ based on his own screenplay. The film’s principal photography will take place between December 6 and December 20 in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

The plot revolves around two friends, Emma and Lani, who become stranded in a shark sanctuary in Thailand. Emma is an elementary school teacher from California who uses the last of her savings to attend her friend’s destination wedding in the country. Lani, a young mother and nurse, has joined her, looking for some time away from her taxing responsibilities. They team up with the other guests and embark on a boat tour of the shark sanctuary, with Emma being extremely curious about marine life. Mandal, a seasoned boat captain committed to conservation efforts, leads the tour.

As the narrative progresses, a mishap gradually causes the boat to sink within the shark sanctuary. As Emma and Lani seek refuge within the sinking wreckage of their tour vessel, the very creatures that were the subject of their fascination become their greatest nightmares. When the sharks circle closer, Emma and Lani must confront their fears, overcome the challenges of the hostile environment, and keep each other going, holding onto memories of home and hope for a future beyond the sanctuary’s depths.

Volken made his directorial debut with ‘Garbage,’ a comedy about two truck drivers coming across an Oscar statuette and unexpectedly becoming celebrities in Los Angeles. The filmmaker followed it up with the Barkhad Abdi and Eion Bailey-led ‘Extortion,’ which revolves around a family on vacation in the Caribbean as they come under attack by vicious fishermen.

Volken continued the maritime trend with the 2024 film ‘Dead Sea,’ which follows three friends who become stranded at sea and are rescued by a fishing vessel, only to discover a dark secret on board. The movie is headlined by Isabel Gravitt of ‘The Watcher‘ and ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

‘The Bay’ will be filmed at the Kualoa Ranch in Kaneohe, Hawaii. The location is an expansive nature reserve and one of Hawaii’s most sought-after filming sites. It is known for its dense rainforests, sweeping valleys, and secluded beaches. It has previously hosted the shooting of ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Lost,’ and ‘Kong: Skull Island.’

