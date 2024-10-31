Harvey Guillén and Josh Brener’s ‘That Friend’ Starts Filming in LA and Palm Springs in December

The filming of Harvey Guillén and Josh Brener’s bromance comedy film ‘That Friend’ will start in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California, in December. The writer-director duo of Will Sterling and Alex Wall is spearheading the project, which is also their feature debut.

The plot follows Paul (Guillén), the kind of friend whose casual invite for “just one drink” often turns into an unexpectedly wild night. Suddenly, it’s Tuesday, and you are in your kitchen eating dry ramen straight from the pack, regretting that last impulsive text. Brener will play Henry, who plans a quiet, romantic weekend in Palm Springs with his new girlfriend, Penny, only for Paul to crash their getaway. However, when a stranger disappears with the latter’s stash of drug-laced cigarettes, the night spirals in ways none of them could have anticipated.

Guillén most recently played Guillermo de la Cruz in ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ He also appeared in the action film ‘The Thundermans Return’ as Cousin Blobbin and contributed his voice to various notable projects, including ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse,’ ‘The Garfield Movie,’ and ‘Firebuds.’ Among his upcoming films is ‘Spicy Will,’ which follows a party-loving man who inherits a traditional Mexican salsa recipe after his father’s demise. Looking ahead, the actor also has ‘Damned If You Do’ in the pipeline. The dark comedy follows a group of friends who must reunite before their 25th high school reunion to escape Hell.

Brener was last seen as Charles Hegel in the thriller film ‘Cold Wallet.’ He also lent his voice to characters in various projects such as ‘Megamind Rules!’ ‘Hailey’s on It!’ and ‘Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate.’ In the Netflix comedy film ‘Old Dads,’ he starred as Dana. His upcoming works include the comedy TV movie ‘Failure to Launch,’ which centers on an assimilated East Indian family in Texas. Guillén and Brener have previously worked together in Shawn Levy’s ‘The Internship.’

The City of Angels previously hosted the filming of Guillén’s ‘The Thundermans Return’ and Brener’s ‘Old Dads.’ Notable projects that emerged from Palm Springs include ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ and ‘Just Getting Started.’

