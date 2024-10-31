Descendants 5 Confirmed; Begins Filming in Vancouver in 2025

The fantastical universe of the ‘Descendants‘ franchise will welcome viewers once again! The Cinemaholic can confirm that ‘Descendants 5,’ the fifth installment in the film series, is in the works at Disney Channel. Principal photography for the movie will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2025. Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will reprise their original characters to headline the project. The rest of the cast and crew are currently under wraps.

The plot revolves around the Kingdom Cup games, which will take place in Wonderland. When a surprising threat arises during the event, Red (Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker) must join forces to protect everyone involved.

In the fourth installment ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red,’ directed by Jennifer Phang, Uma, the current head of Auradon Prep, invites Princess Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, to the school, sparking conflict as the latter stages a coup against Cinderella. To stop the chaos, Red tries to turn back time with a magical watch, only to accidentally transport herself and Cinderella’s daughter, Chloe, to the past when their mothers attended Merlin Academy. Disguised as students, they try to soften their mothers’ futures. After returning to the present, subtle changes suggest success, even though Uma warns that altering time has unpredictable risks.

Cantrall recently lent her voice to White Tiger in ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ and previously appeared as Dani in Disney’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ She is also known for starring in ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables,’ in which a well-meaning school prank leads her on an adventure to discover that some kids in her town aren’t exactly human. Her other credits include ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,’ ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ and the miniseries ‘Gabby Duran and the Unsittables: Babysitting 101.’

Baker recently starred as Olivia in the TV movie ‘Caught in His Web,’ in which she played one of three girls tormented by a mysterious cyberbully named “Blake.” The actress also brought Mary Anne Spier to life in ‘The Baby-Sitters Club,’ a series about a group of friends launching a babysitting business. Readers may recognize her as Gabby Lewis in ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ as well.

Vancouver is the filming location of the first three films in the franchise. The city also hosted the shooting of several other Disney projects, such as ‘Peter Pan & Wendy‘ and ‘Flora & Ulysses.’

