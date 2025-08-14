Pom Klementieff to Reportedly Star in ‘Squid Game: America’

Pom Klementieff, of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fame, has reportedly been roped in for ‘Squid Game: America,’ Netflix’s spin-off of the hit Korean show. Principal photography will take place in the first quarter of 2026 in Los Angeles. Dennis Kelly wrote the story. Cate Blanchett is also cast. The show is set in the same world and is a continuation of the original show, with the viewers being provided with what the American participants undergo.

Pom Klementieff is primarily known for her performance as Mantis in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies and a few other Marvel movies like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ We also saw her as Paris in the final two ‘Mission Impossible’ movies, namely ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ and ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’ In ‘The Killer’s Game,’ starring Dave Bautista, she played handler Marianna Antoinette. In TV shows, she can be spotted as Sandra in ‘Pigalle, la nuit’ and Martel in ‘Westworld.’ We will next see Klementieff alongside Astrid Bergès-Frisbey and Freya Mavor in Guillaume Nicloux’s thriller movie ‘Mi Amor.’

Cate Blanchett had a cameo as a mysterious American recruiter in Season 3 of ‘Squid Game.’ Her latest performance was as Kathryn St. Jean in the movie ‘Black Bag,’ opposite Michael Fassbender. Before that, she played Lilith in ‘Borderlands,’ Hilda Ortmann in ‘Rumours,’ and Sister Eileen in ‘The New Boy.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, her recent roles include Catherine Ravenscroft in ‘Disclaimer’ and Phyllis Schlafly in ‘Mrs. America.’ In addition to her upcoming movie ‘Father Mother Sister Brother,’ which will have its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in August this year, we will also see her opposite Chris Pine, Dave Bautista, and Léa Seydoux in David and Nathan Zellner’s sci-fi comedy movie ‘Alpha Gang.’

Some other upcoming shows to be filmed in Los Angeles are Season 2 of ‘The Studio’ and ‘Beef,’ and Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Lucky.’

Read More: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Starts Filming in New York in September