Jennifer Aniston’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Starts Filming in New York in September

The Empire State will soon play host to Jennifer Aniston of ‘Friends’ fame! The filming of the Apple TV+ drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ will take place in New York between September and December this year. Aniston is the only revealed cast member yet. The story, penned by showrunners Jennette McCurdy and Ari Katcher, is inspired by McCurdy’s New York Times best-selling memoir.

The 10-episode dramedy will explore the tumultuous relationship between a narcissistic mother (Aniston) and her 18-year-old daughter, who is an actress in a hit kids’ show. While the mother relishes being the mom of a star, the relationship in question undergoes radical changes after the former is diagnosed with cancer. The book itself offers a heartbreaking yet funny account of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while navigating the tantrums of her domineering and overbearing mother.

Jennifer Aniston’s latest performance was as journalist Alex Levy in Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show,’ which focuses on BTS aspects of a network broadcast morning news program. We also saw her as Audrey Spitz in Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ movies opposite Adam Sandler, which center on a married couple investigating murders. Before that, she played Rosie, mother of the protagonist Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) in the Netflix movie ‘Dumplin’.’ Her other feature films include the war drama ‘The Yellow Birds,’ the comedy movies ‘Office Christmas Party,’ the ‘Horrible Bosses’ duology, and the rom-com ‘Mother’s Day.’

New York is one of the most sought-after production bases in the US, thanks to its state-of-the-art production studios and modern settings and backdrops. Other upcoming movies and shows to be shot in the state include ‘Focker In-Law,’ the fourth part of the ‘Meet the Parents’ franchise starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, and Season 2 of ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’

