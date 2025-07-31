Kit Harrington and François Civil to Star in BBC’s ‘A Tale of Two Cities’

Great news for fans of historical fiction! The Cinemaholic has learnt that actors Kit Harrington and François Civil have been roped in for BBC’s upcoming series ‘A Tale of Two Cities,’ an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous eponymous novel. Filming will begin in Budapest, Hungary, in September this year. The story follows Dr. Alexandre Manette, who, after being imprisoned for 18 years in the Bastille, is reunited with his daughter, Lucie. Together, they move to England, and everything seems to fall into place nicely. Unfortunately, the father-daughter duo is summoned to the Old Bailey to testify against a young Frenchman named Charles Darnay, who is falsely accused of treason. Strangely, Darnay bears an uncanny resemblance to another man in the courtroom, the dissolute lawyer’s clerk Sydney Carton. It is a coincidence that saves Darnay from certain doom more than once.

Kit Harrington, known famously for his role as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones,’ most recently starred as a werewolf (Noah) in the horror flick ‘The Beast Within.’ His other recent feature film roles include Ricky in the crime drama ‘Blood for Dust,’ Spencer in the thriller movie ‘Baby Ruby,’ and Dane Whitman in the MCU movie ‘The Eternals.’ As far as drama series are concerned, he played Sir Henry Muck in HBO’s ‘Industry’ and Nicholas Bilton in Apple TV+’s sci-fi show ‘Extrapolations.’ We will next see him opposite Naomi Scott and Sonoya Mizuno in Yaniv Raz’s romantic drama ‘Eternal Return.’

François Civil’s latest feature film was Hugo David and Raphaël Quenard’s comedy ‘I Love Peru.’ Before that, he played Clotaire in Gilles Lellouche’s ‘Beating Hearts,’ Julien Keller in Teddy Lussi-Modeste’s ‘The Good Teacher,’ and Charles d’Artagnan in ‘The Three Musketeers’ Parts I and II. His notable performances in drama shows are Tom/Bartabé in Netflix’s ‘Fiasco‘ and Hippolyte Rivière in Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent!’

Budapest served as a base for the production of the ‘Dune’ movies and ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ Peacock’s ‘The Day of the Jackal’ and ‘The Brutalist.’

