Christian Slater to Star in Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel’s Father Of Us

Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel have found the lead for their next feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Christian Slater will star in the drama ‘Father Of Us.’ Filming will take place in Toronto between September and November this year. Carol Olson Coote wrote the screenplay. The plot centers on a family of siblings and their loved but troubled father in 1960s suburbia. Life’s complexities, sorrows, and joys test the strength and resilience of their bond and innocence.

Christian Slater is a veteran actor who has played myriad roles across various genres of movies and TV shows. He is primarily known for playing Robert Boyd in ‘Very Bad Things,’ Ox Henderson in ‘Windtalkers,’ Christian Slater in ‘Zoolander,’ and Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean in ‘Heathers.’ His more recent performances include Marcus Baptiste in the Sylvester Stallone-starrer ‘Bullet to the Head,’ Nathanial Bone in the thriller drama ‘The Wife,’ featuring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, Sebastian Earle in the action comedy ‘Freelance,’ starring John Cena, Mike Diamond in the Netflix comedy ‘Unfrosted,’ and Vic in the psychological thriller ‘Blink Twice,’ which stars Channing Tatum.

As far as TV shows are concerned, we have seen him as Harry Morgan in ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ Dr. Dorian Brauer/Mulgarath in ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ Randy Ridley in ‘Inside Job,’ and Dr. Randall Kirby in ‘Dr. Death.’ We will next see him in Kim Jee-woon’s thriller movie ‘The Hole,’ which is about a woman who finds out disturbing secrets regarding his son-in-law, who is bedridden after a tragic accident. The cast also includes Theo James, Hoyeon, and Yeom Hye-ran.

Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel’s previous directorial credits are the horror movie ‘The Open House,’ which is about a mother-son duo experiencing inexplicable events in their vacation home, the thriller ‘Hypnotic,’ which revolves around a woman whose self-improvement methods at the hands of a hypnotist turn deadly, and ‘The Wrath of Becky,’ which centers on a teenage girl defending herself against a domestic terrorist cell.

Toronto, or Hollywood North, as it is often called due to its growing reputation as a global production location, has lately served as the base for the filming of ‘Reacher’ and ‘Fubar.’ Some upcoming projects to be shot in the city are the Netflix series ‘Vladimir,’ starring Rachel Weisz, and Peacock’s period drama series ‘Dreamland,’ starring Adrienne Warren.

Read More: Jim Caviezel to Star in William Eubank’s ‘Archangel’