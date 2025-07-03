Jim Caviezel to Star in William Eubank’s ‘Archangel’

William Eubank has found the lead for his next feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Jim Caviezel will star in the action drama ‘Archangel.’ Filming will take place in Romania starting August 18 this year. Chris Papasadero and Randall Wallace wrote the screenplay. The plot centers on former Green Beret Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who lives in rural Wyoming and spends his time designing weapons for a secret U.S. military agency. However, his fun time is compromised by corporate raiders of the Brownstone Group. The guys take advantage of eminent domain laws to snatch the properties of local residents and even seize their water rights. This makes Fitz bring out his prototype weaponry to protect his beloved community.

Jim Caviezel is a well-known actor with a range of roles to his name. He played Jesus in ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ Luke in ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ,’ Johannes in ‘I Am David,’ John Reese in ‘Person of Interest,’ and Warren Earp in ‘Wyatt Earp.’ Lately, we have seen him as Tim Ballard in ‘Sound of Freedom,’ based on a true story of a former government agent who sets out to rescue many children from traffickers; and Doug Rawlins in ‘Infidel,’ which is about an American man’s kidnapping in Cairo and how his wife rescues him. We will next see him as Herod in Alejandro Gómez Monteverde’s epic Biblical film ‘Zero A. D.’ that offers a twisted take on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Sam Worthington, Gael García Bernal, Deva Cassel, and Jamie Ward.

William Eubank’s latest directorial is the action-thriller ‘Land of Bad,’ starring Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia, and Ricky Whittle. It centers on a Delta Force team whose only eyes in enemy territory are those of an Air Force drone pilot. Other feature films he has helmed include the horror flick ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,’ centering on a young woman and her documentary crew in a secluded Jewish community; ‘Underwater,’ a sci-fi horror movie about a crew of oceanic researchers stuck in a drilling facility at the bottom of the Mariana Trench; and ‘The Signal,’ a mind-bending road trip movie that follows a trio of friends down a paranormal rabbit hole.

Other films and shows that have utilised the scenic backdrops of Romania include ‘The Contractor,’ ‘The Expendables 3,’ ‘ Alex Rider,’ and ‘Spy/Master.’

