11 Best Jewish Movies and Shows on HBO Max (February 2025)

Jewish culture is one of the most celebrated and influential cultures in the world, with a rich history of resilience, creativity, and groundbreaking contributions across various fields. From philosophy and literature to cinema and science, Jewish figures have left an indelible mark on human civilization. However, history also bears witness to the immense suffering and persecution they have endured, with some of the darkest chapters of humanity written in their struggle for survival and identity.

Despite this, Jewish storytelling has always been compelling, transcending narratives of hardship to explore themes of faith, tradition, identity, and the complexities of modern life. Max boasts an impressive library of films and shows that highlight the depth and diversity of Jewish storytelling. Whether it’s historical dramas, insightful documentaries, or deeply personal narratives, this list curates the very best Jewish movies and shows on Max, offering a glimpse into a culture that continues to shape and inspire the world.

11. Disobedience (2017)

‘Disobedience’ is a powerful story about love, faith, and the struggle between personal freedom and tradition. Based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, the film follows Ronit (Rachel Weisz), a woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community in London after the death of her father, a respected rabbi. Her return unsettles the community, especially when she reconnects with Esti (Rachel McAdams), a woman now married within the faith but tied to Ronit by a past love that still lingers. As a Jewish film, ‘Disobedience’ explores the tension between religious duty and personal identity. It doesn’t portray faith as simply restrictive but instead shows both its warmth and its challenges. You can watch the film here.

10. The Survivor (2022)

Barry Levinson’s ‘The Survivor’ is a harrowing yet deeply human portrayal of resilience, trauma, and survival. Based on the true story of Harry Haft, as detailed in Alan Scott Haft’s biography ‘Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano,’ the film follows a man who endured the Holocaust under unimaginable circumstances, forced to fight other prisoners in Auschwitz to stay alive. After the war, he seeks to rebuild his life while grappling with his past, haunted by memories of what he had to do to survive. As a Jewish film, ‘The Survivor’ explores the psychological scars left by the Holocaust and the complexities of identity, guilt, and perseverance within the Jewish experience. It sheds light on the enduring impact of survival, not just as an act of physical endurance but as an ongoing struggle to reconcile the past with the present. You can watch it here.

9. The Plot Against America (2020)

‘The Plot Against America’ is a chilling alternate history miniseries that reimagines the course of American history through a Jewish family’s perspective. Based on Philip Roth’s novel of the same name, the series envisions a world where aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, a known isolationist with antisemitic leanings, becomes President of the United States during World War II. As his administration steers the country toward fascism, a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey, watches their lives unravel under the growing threat of state-sponsored discrimination and bigotry. As a piece of Jewish media, ‘The Plot Against America’ is a stark examination of antisemitism, nationalism, and the fragility of democracy. It resonates as both a historical reflection and a cautionary tale, drawing unsettling parallels to real-world events. It can be streamed here.

8. Europa Europa (1990)

‘Europa Europa’ is a gripping Holocaust drama based on the true story of Solomon Perel, a Jewish boy who survived World War II by assuming a false identity. After being separated from his family, Solomon disguises himself as a German and, through a series of incredible circumstances, is taken in by the Hitler Youth. As he struggles to conceal his Jewish heritage, he is caught in a dangerous web of deception, constantly fearing exposure while navigating the horrors of war from within enemy lines. As a Jewish film, ‘Europa Europa’ explores themes of identity, survival, and the moral compromises forced upon those living under oppression. It offers a unique perspective on the Holocaust by focusing on a protagonist whose survival depends on assimilation into the very ideology that seeks his destruction. Find it here.

7. The O.C. (2003-2007)

At first glance, ‘The O.C.’ might seem like just another teen drama, but beneath the sun-soaked California backdrop, it offers one of the most beloved portrayals of Jewish identity in early 2000s television. Through Seth Cohen — played with signature wit by Adam Brody — the show introduced mainstream audiences to a character who embraced his Jewish heritage with humor and pride. From his iconic invention of “Chrismukkah” (a holiday blending Christmas and Hanukkah) to his quick-witted references to Jewish culture, Seth became a rare and refreshing representation of a modern Jewish teen in a genre that often overlooked such identities. While ‘The O.C.’ isn’t strictly a “Jewish show,” its incorporation of Jewish culture into everyday life helped normalize and celebrate it in a way that felt both natural and influential. You can give it a try here.

6. Our Boys (2019)

‘Our Boys’ is a compelling and deeply unsettling miniseries that brings to life one of the most tragic and politically charged events in recent Israeli history. Based on true events, the series follows the aftermath of the 2014 kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers, which leads to a brutal retaliatory killing of a Palestinian boy. As tensions rise, an investigation unfolds, revealing the complexities of justice, grief, and the cyclical nature of violence in the region. As a Jewish series, ‘Our Boys’ delves into the societal and political divides within Israel, offering an unflinching look at the impact of extremism and nationalism. It does not shy away from difficult questions about morality, vengeance, and the cost of conflict, making it a powerful and necessary exploration of the human toll behind headlines. Watch this chilling tale here.

5. One Survivor Remembers (1995)

HBO’s Academy Award-winning documentary ‘One Survivor Remembers’ is a powerful and deeply personal account of Holocaust survival. Based on the true story of Gerda Weissmann Klein, the film follows her harrowing journey from a young girl in Poland to a prisoner in Nazi labor camps, enduring years of unimaginable suffering before her liberation. Through archival footage, personal testimony, and haunting imagery, the documentary brings to light not just the horrors of the Holocaust but also the resilience of the human spirit. Klein’s firsthand account ensures that the atrocities of the past are not forgotten, making this documentary an essential piece of Holocaust education, especially for Jewish people. You can stream it here.

4. Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987)

Louis Malle’s ‘Au Revoir Les Enfants’ is a deeply personal and heartbreaking story set in Nazi-occupied France. Based on the director’s own childhood experiences, the film follows Julien, a student at a Catholic boarding school, who forms a close friendship with a new classmate, Jean. Over time, Julien begins to sense that Jean is different from the others, eventually realizing he is Jewish and in hiding. Their bond grows, but in a time of war, even the safest places can become dangerous. Told through a child’s perspective, the film captures the quiet innocence of youth against the backdrop of unimaginable cruelty. It doesn’t focus on large-scale war events but instead highlights small, everyday moments that make its conclusion all the more devastating. Witness this moving story here.

3. The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (2018)

‘The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling’ is an intimate and deeply reflective documentary about one of comedy’s most influential yet enigmatic figures. Through personal journals, archival footage, and interviews with those who knew him best, the film explores Shandling’s rise in stand-up, his groundbreaking work on The Larry Sanders Show, and the personal struggles that shaped his life. Shandling’s Jewish identity was a quiet but significant part of his journey, influencing both his humor and his philosophical outlook. The documentary delves into the comedian’s search for meaning, spirituality, and inner peace, drawing from his lifelong interest in Zen Buddhism. Thoughtful and profoundly moving, ‘The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling’ paints a portrait of a man who was always searching, both in his comedy and in his life. Find it here.

2. The Rehearsal (2022)

‘The Rehearsal’ is unlike anything else on television — a surreal blend of documentary, social experiment, and dark comedy that pushes the boundaries of reality and fiction. The show follows Fielder as he helps ordinary people prepare for major life events by constructing elaborate simulations, complete with actors and meticulously recreated environments. What begins as a bizarre exercise in control soon spirals into something much deeper, blurring the lines between performance and real emotion.

Jewish identity plays an underlying role throughout The Rehearsal, especially as Fielder, who is Jewish himself, navigates themes of guilt, morality, and existential questioning — often with his signature awkward, deadpan humor. With its mix of absurdity and sincerity, ‘The Rehearsal’ is both a mind-bending experiment and a strangely personal meditation on human connection. Watch this unique piece of media here.

1. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024)

Few shows have captured Jewish humor, neuroses, and cultural quirks as perfectly as ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ Created by and starring ‘Seinfeld‘ co-creator Larry David, the series follows a fictionalized version of himself as he navigates the absurdities of everyday life with his signature blend of blunt honesty, social obliviousness, and relentless pettiness. Whether he’s offending friends, getting into arguments over the smallest inconveniences, or struggling with the unspoken rules of society, Larry’s misadventures are always both hilarious and excruciating to watch.

Throughout its decades-long run, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ has embraced its Jewish identity with an effortless authenticity. From Larry’s battles with Jewish guilt and religious traditions to the many hilarious encounters with rabbis, holidays, and cultural stereotypes, the show never shies away from exploring what it means to be a modern Jewish man in an increasingly ridiculous world. Watch this beloved show here.

