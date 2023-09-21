Prime Video’s Trash Gears Up for Filming in Paris

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to start filming its new miniseries titled ‘Trash’ in Paris this October. Inspired by real events, the French show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation and impact of ‘Big Brother‘ in France. Notably, the French adaptation was titled ‘Loft Story.’ In ‘Loft Story,’ contestants lived together in a loft and competed in various challenges, with evictions leading to one couple winning a house. This groundbreaking adaptation set the stage for the reality TV genre’s global expansion, with ‘Loft Story’ becoming a cultural phenomenon in its own right. The show’s debut on M6 in France marked a significant shift in reality TV, setting the stage for numerous other adaptations and variations in the years that followed.

Paris, where the filming of the show is set to commence, is one of the significant entertainment production centers in the European continent. The city’s iconic landscapes, appealing attractions, and vibrant culture make it a preferred filming location. Paris has previously hosted the filming of ‘Emily In Paris,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ David Fincher‘s ‘The Killer,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception.’

The upcoming drama, which is set to be a 6-episode miniseries with a duration of 52 minutes each, was conceived and penned by Matthieu Rumani and Nicolas Slomka, known for writing several episodes of Netflix’s ‘Family Business.’ The series is being helmed by Louis Farge, who previously directed ‘Raising Hitler,’ with Jean-Alain Laban also on board. The series takes audiences back to 2001, exploring the influence ‘Loft Story’ had on its production team as they navigated the challenges of creating a hit in a then-novel genre.

Produced by Screen Line, a Banijay-owned production company, and 27 Tribe, a company that comprises Georgia Poivre, Clara Levy, Frédéric Lussato, and Alexia Laroche-Joubert. Notably, Laroche-Joubert was the producer of ‘Loft Story’ back in 2001. This connection adds a layer of authenticity to the upcoming series, ensuring that the portrayal of events is as close to reality as possible.

As Amazon Prime Video continues to invest in high-quality content, ‘Trash’ is poised to be a standout addition to its roster. The series promises to provide viewers with a unique perspective on the inception of reality TV in France, shedding light on the challenges, triumphs, and cultural impact of ‘Loft Story.’ With a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera, audiences can expect a gripping narrative that pays homage to a pivotal moment in television history.

