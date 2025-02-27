Hulu’s Prison Break Reboot Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

Hulu’s ‘Prison Break’ reboot will offer a high-stakes narrative set in a notorious prison. The Cinemaholic has learned that the upcoming crime drama pilot, which takes place within the titular show’s universe, revolves around Corrections Officer Cassidy at a notorious co-ed penitentiary that holds her former childhood sweetheart, inmate Tommy Mullens, who has a target on his back and is in danger of losing his life. Meanwhile, Cassidy is committed to putting her “real agenda” in place. The project will begin filming in Los Angeles, California, in April.

While no cast members have been revealed, we can be certain that Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell aren’t returning as Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield, respectively. Furthermore, we have confirmation regarding six characters who will feature in the new interaction of the celebrated Fox show. They are a dishonorably discharged female Army Ranger currently working as a correctional officer at the penitentiary (Cassidy), a male senatorial candidate who is an old friend of the protagonist, a male inmate who may not have committed the crime he is in prison for (Tommy), a “shot caller” convict who has orders from a higher power to take Tommy out, a female correctional officer in training, and a pregnant inmate whose “baby daddy” is locked up a single floor away.

‘The Outlaws’ co-creator Elgin James is the head writer of the project. Besides the BBC/Prime Video series, James also co-created FX’s ‘Mayans M.C.,’ which is set in the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ universe and follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the titular motorcycle club. The screenwriter also co-penned Ricardo de Montreuil’s drama ‘Lowriders,’ focusing on a young street artist juggling his urge for self-expression, starring Demián Bichir and Theo Rossi. James made his feature directorial debut with ‘Little Birds,’ a buddy drama about two teenage girls from a town near the Salton Sea who meet two boys and follow them to the City of Angels.

Los Angeles, with its state-of-the-art studios, continues to be among the major filming locations worldwide. Recent high-profile shows shot in the city include Hulu’s ‘Paradise,’ starring Sterling K. Brown, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking,’ and FX’s ‘The Old Man.’

