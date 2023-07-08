Rebel Wilson’s Bride Hard Starts Shooting in Savannah in July

Rebel Wilson-starrer ‘Bride Hard’ starts shooting in Savannah, Georgia, on July 10, 2023. The filming of the movie is expected to last six weeks in the city. The film revolves around Sam (Wilson), an undercover CIA agent in Spain for the wedding of her best friend Betsy as the latter’s maid of honor. The wedding takes a “thrilling turn when a dangerous group of criminals infiltrates the mansion, intent on accessing a hidden vault containing millions of dollars. Sam, who happens to be in a separate part of the house, unleashes her spy skills and systematically eliminates the intruders.”

Simon West, who is known for directing renowned films such as ‘Con Air,’ ‘The Expendables 2,’ ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,’ etc. is at the helm of the film. “Bride Hard combines action, adventure, and comedy. These are genres I love to mix together. I’ve done it in the past with films like Expendables 2 or even going back to Con-Air and Tomb Raider,” said West about the film, through Deadline. “I think audiences will love this. It operates on so many levels. It’s exciting, glamorous, a huge ensemble cast, and with Rebel Wilson in the lead it’s guaranteed to be hilarious,” he added. West’s recent credits include ‘Boundless,’ ‘The Legend Hunters,’ ‘Skyfire,’ ‘Gun Shy,’ ‘Stratton,’ etc.

Wilson, who plays Fat Amy in ‘Pitch Perfect,’ Brynn in ‘Bridesmaids,’ and Stephanie in ‘Senior Year,’ plays the protagonist Sam. She is currently involved in the pre-production of her directorial debut film, titled ‘The Deb.’ The actress also plays Lady Capulet in the upcoming film ‘Verona.’ Wilson’s recent credits include Sarah in ‘The Almond and the Seahorse,’ Jennyanydots in ‘Cats,’ Dolores and Doreen Bognor in ‘Los Norton,’ Fraulein Rahm in ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ Penny Rust in ‘The Hustle,’ Natalie in ‘Isn’t It Romantic,’ etc.

Shaina Steinberg wrote the screenplay of the film from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants. Steinberg previously wrote a couple of episodes of ‘Chase,’ starring Kelli Giddish and Cole Hauser. The screenwriter also served as a writers’ assistant in Starz’s historical series ‘Spartacus’ and an uncredited writers’ assistant in ‘Bionic Woman.’ Joel David Moore and Max Osswald (‘Some Other Woman’), Cassian Elwes (‘Mudbound’), and Colleen Camp (‘Knock Knock’) produce the film along with Chase Hinton, Jason Ross Jallet, and Daniel Taborga.

