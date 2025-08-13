List of All Reese Witherspoon Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress and producer Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon began her career as a teenager in 1991, earning the lead role in her debut film ‘The Man in the Moon.’ Following a few more starring roles, her breakthrough came in 1999 with ‘Cruel Intentions‘ and ‘Election.’ By the turn of the century, Reese established herself as a successful star both commercially as well as with critics. Her portrayal of Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy ‘Legally Blonde‘ and its sequel earned her wider popularity, while stepping into the shoes of June Carter Cash in the 2005 musical biopic ‘Walk the Line’ won her an Academy Award.

Reese went through a career low for a few years before making her comeback with ‘Wild’ in 2014, and then focusing her attention on television. Her notable works on the small screen include ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ and ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ all of which she produced under her company Hello Sunshine. If you wish to explore projects featuring Reese Witherspoon on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Sing (2016)

Helmed by Garth Jennings, ‘Sing’ follows Buster Moon, a dapper koala who runs a grand theater. When the bank threatens to foreclose the place, he comes up with the idea of organizing a singing competition to make the place popular again. However, he accidentally announces the prize money as $100,000, making the hype far exceed his expectations. As the competition gets underway, five contestants stand out from among the crowd. They include a dreamy pig, Rosita, an arrogant mouse, Mike, a gorilla from a family of criminals, Johnny, a shy elephant, Meena, and a punk-rock porcupine, Ash. Reese Witherspoon lends her voice to Rosita, the devoted housewife and mother of 25 piglets, who is out to live her teenage dream. You can watch the animated film on anthropomorphic animals here.

1. Your Place or Mine (2023)

Marking the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, ‘You Place of Mine’ stars Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn, a single mother who lives with her teenage son in Los Angeles. She is best friends with Peter Coleman (Ashton Kutcher), who stays in New York and has hooked up with her once on the first day they met twenty years ago. When work brings Peter to LA for a week, he gives Debbie a chance to swap places with him and stay in NYC for the time, and offers to take care of her son for the period. Overworked and in desperate need of a break, Debbie agrees. As they swap houses and go through the week, both realize that they have been oblivious to what they actually need. View the romantic comedy film on Netflix.

