Rhythm + Flow Season 2: Where Are They Now?

The concept of musical reality TV series has become a cultural phenomenon. It blends entertainment with the thrill of competition and the promise of life-changing opportunities. Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ stands out as a unique addition to this genre, focusing exclusively on the world of hip-hop and rap. In its second season, the show raised the stakes by bringing in a powerhouse judging panel of Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled. This dynamic trio embarked on a mission to discover the next major hip-hop and rap sensation. From freestyle battles to original music creation, the contestants competed fiercely for the ultimate prize of $250,000 and gave their best at every stage.

DreTL is Currently Studying at the GSU School of Music

After his win, the first person DreTL called was his mother, who was ecstatic to hear the life-changing news. Reflecting on his journey, he shared that performing in front of hip-hop legend Eminem and collaborating with the renowned John Levi were highlights that he will treasure forever. These moments, he said, made the experience unforgettable. Despite the spotlight and the opportunities that come with it, DreTL remains refreshingly grounded. He’s content with the modest earnings he has for now and isn’t preoccupied with chasing Billboard chart success, awards, or mainstream accolades. Instead, his focus is on staying true to himself and doing what he loves most—making music.

A dedicated musician and student at the GSU School of Music, DreTL has consistently created and released original tracks since 2021. His commitment to his craft remains unwavering as he works on improving his skills and refining his artistry. While building his catalog, he also takes time for occasional live performances, which help him stay sharp and connected to his audience. DreTL’s focus on authenticity and growth is setting the stage for a promising future in the music industry.

Jay Taj is Striving to Make His Father Proud With His Music

While music isn’t Jay Taj’s primary profession, he proved he has the talent to make it a full-time career. Throughout the competition, he consistently impressed the judges, delivering standout performances that made him a formidable contender. Although he ultimately lost to DreTL, Jay was grateful for the experience, expressing pride in standing beside his friend in the finale and valuing everything he learned along the way. Currently, Jay works as the Senior Producer for Culture Network at Red Bull Media House, a role that reflects his creative expertise.

His employer supported his aspirations by granting him time off to pursue his musical dreams. In addition to his work at Red Bull, Jay is an accomplished freelance filmmaker and works closely with OVERDRAFT Creative Studios. Jay’s live performances, such as his sold-out New Year’s show, hold deep personal significance. Even his latest single, “Little Jerry Demos,” delves into the life he has lived and speaks of where he comes from. These events are his way of paying homage to his late father, who passed away in 2011. Jay credits his father as the source of his love for music, a passion that has become an enduring part of his identity. For Jay, music isn’t just an art form—it’s a legacy and a way to honor his roots.

Sura Ali is Acing Business and Music at the Same Time

Sura Ali was one of the standout contestants of the season, with a debut performance so impressive that the judges predicted she might make it to the finals. True to their expectations, she delivered consistent, high-quality performances throughout the competition, demonstrating significant growth by the time she reached the finale. However, when she was eliminated just before the winner was announced, she did not take the decision lightly and called it unfair. An accomplished artist, Sura has been releasing singles and EPs since 2018. Her two recent 2024 singles, “Let Me Think” and “Hold On,” have been well-received, solidifying her reputation as a rising star in the music industry.

Beyond music, Sura is a driven entrepreneur. She heads two ventures: Nunu Jeans, a stylish and inclusive denim brand, and Black Like Me, a project born from her personal experiences. In May 2024, she compiled these experiences into a book under the same title, which sheds light on the challenges and triumphs of her journey. The project continues to thrive, offering a platform for emerging artists to share their voices and stories.

Detroit Diamond Has Also Been Dabbling in Acting Lately

Detroit Diamond’s journey into music began as a way to cope with the loss of her brother, who was murdered. She shared that her grief, coupled with the memories of enjoying music together, became the driving force behind her decision to pursue a career in music. During the second season, she channeled that depth of emotion into her performances. As one of the finalists, she proved that her position in the competition was well-earned. Since then, Detroit Diamond has been steadily building her career as a popular entertainer. Her latest singles, “Pressure” and “Go,” released in November 2024, showcase the remarkable range of her talent and her ability to connect with listeners on multiple levels.

Beyond music, she is expanding her horizons into acting, with a growing list of films available on Tubi that credit her name, further cementing her versatility as an artist. Understanding the importance of connecting with her fanbase, Detroit Diamond has also launched a merchandise line, Detroit Diamond Designs. Through this venture, she brings her creativity into fashion, offering fans another way to feel connected to her journey.

Jaxs Wants to be a Pillar of Support For Her Family

Jaxs has been passionate about music since childhood, turning her love for it into a career with unwavering support from her family. Her time on the season showcased her talent through several remarkable performances, but her journey came to an end just before the finale. Since 2019, she has been releasing her own music, beginning with a small EP titled “Mood.” In 2024, she dropped the single “2 Cool,” along with other tracks that highlight her distinctive style. Hailing from Currie, North Carolina, Jaxs remains deeply connected to her roots and her family. As one of 11 siblings, she has taken on the role of caretaker, stepping up to support her loved ones in every way possible. Currently, her main focus is helping her father recover from a stroke, ensuring he gets the rehabilitation he needs.

Yoshi Vintage Has Been Selling Out Most of Her Live Shows

Yoshi Vintage has always used her music as a tool to empower and uplift women, a mission she brought with her to the season. Her dynamic stage presence and energy were undeniable throughout the season, but she faltered during the solo performance of her single. Frustrated with herself, Yoshi felt she hadn’t maximized the opportunity. Despite her elimination, the judges were unanimous in their belief that she had the talent and potential to go far in the music industry.

In July 2024, Yoshi celebrated an impressive milestone: 10 years in the music industry. Over the years, she has released numerous tracks, solidifying her place as a seasoned artist. Her latest EP, “Alpha,” has been trending on streaming platforms like Spotify, gaining widespread attention and praise. Currently, she is managed by Python P, BIG B.U.C.K.O, Pakk Music Group, and Jasper TSG. Under their guidance, she has been performing at sold-out shows, further demonstrating her enduring appeal and the strength of her artistry.

Tia P.’s Music is Being Widely Recognized Today

Tia P. proved her mettle throughout the season, consistently showcasing growth and adaptability as a contestant. From her standout performance in the group cypher round to her fiery rap battle against Honie Gold, Tia delivered dynamic moments that highlighted her talent. Even her single performance was electric, but the intense competition prevented her from advancing to the next round. A true multi-hyphenate, she thrives as an artist, producer, musician, and songwriter. A proud Howard University graduate, she has opened for numerous acclaimed artists and made her mark in the commercial world, with her music featured in campaigns like Welcome to California and Pepsi.

Beyond her singles, Tia has contributed her expertise to the music departments of various films and TV shows, including ‘The Brandee J Talk Show’ and ‘The West Coast Hustle.’ As a 2024-25 Grammy U mentor, Tia P. is already an influential figure in the industry, guiding the next generation of talent. With her impressive resume and undeniable drive, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next in her already remarkable career.

Rhome Has Been Busy Promoting His Latest Releases

Los Angeles-based artist Rhome made a lasting impression on the season, delivering fierce competition to his fellow contestants. His standout moment came during the rap battle round, where he faced Jay Taj in a heated matchup that had the judges deliberating intensely. Despite his powerful performance, the judges ultimately declared Jay the winner. Rhome has been carving out his musical path since 2021 when he debuted with his first single, “Hilly Duff.” In 2024, he released “IAINO” and his latest album, “Hometown,” both of which became instant hits and showcased his evolving artistry. Known for his collaborative spirit, Rhome never misses an opportunity to acknowledge and thank the team behind his success, recognizing their essential role in bringing his creative vision to life. With his grounded approach and growing discography, Rhome is establishing himself as a rising star in the music scene, earning respect from fans and peers alike.

K’Alley’s Music Has Been Improving Over the Years

K’Alley’s journey into music was deeply shaped by his challenging upbringing. With his mother being a former stripper and gang member, K’Alley found solace and self-expression in hip hop, channeling his experiences into his craft. During the season, he demonstrated a commitment to growth and adaptability. Taking the judges’ feedback to heart, he removed tassels from his outfit during one performance. However, his stumble during the rap battle against DreTL marked the end of his run on the show.

A Georgia State University graduate, K’Alley earned his degree through an $80,000 scholarship. While pursuing his music career, he also ran a barbershop in Griffin, Georgia, balancing entrepreneurial and artistic pursuits. Since releasing his first song in 2016, K’Alley has steadily built his discography, gaining recognition in the industry. In 2023, he opened for 2 Chainz, a milestone that highlighted his growing reputation. In 2024 alone, K’Alley has released four new singles, continuing his momentum and dedication to his music. His story and resilience resonate with fans, making him a standout figure in hip-hop.

Būnduke Ensures to Give Back to His Community Regularly

Būnduke made a strong impression on the season with his exceptional debut performance and his standout presence in the group cypher. However, his journey was cut short during the rap battle against Yoshi Vintage, whose adaptability and poise earned her the win. Beyond his artistry, Būnduke is also an educator, working with Soul Food Cypher to teach freestyle rap to kids from vulnerable communities, using music as a tool for empowerment and self-expression. In addition to his creative pursuits, he collaborates with Dukes Day Media, an advertising agency, and sponsors HHD x Thank God Brand, a clothing line that blends style with a message. With his upcoming EP, “Village Boy,” Būnduke is poised to enter an exciting new phase in his musical career. His multifaceted approach to art, education, and business continues to inspire and solidify his place as a rising figure in the industry.

Honie Gold is Very Loved for Some of Her Song Covers

Honie Gold seized the opportunity to perform in front of the judges three times during her run on the season. Each performance was a learning experience that helped her grow as an artist. Although her journey ended after a fierce rap battle against Tia P., Honie viewed her elimination as part of an invaluable opportunity and left the competition with a heart full of gratitude. Honie began her professional music career in 2019 with the release of her singles “Start Off My Day” and “Playboy.” Her 2021 album, “Gold Mined,” became a fan favorite and showcased her potential as a rising star. In addition to her original music, Honie has been posting impressive covers of her favorite songs, which are helping her build a loyal and growing following. Now, with heightened visibility and momentum from the show, she seems poised to take on new challenges and surprises, keeping fans eager to see what she has planned next.

LG is Celebrating the Success of Her Latest Single

LG’s passion for music started in her childhood, inspired by her mother, who would rap to her. As a teenager, she expanded her musical journey by learning multiple instruments, a love she carried into adulthood. In 2019, she made the bold move from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her career as a professional hip-hop artist. During her time on the season, she impressed the judges with her maturity as an artist. Although her journey ended after the rap battle round, she embraced the feedback as an opportunity to grow further. Over the years, LG has released a series of standout tracks.

Her song “Put The Work In” gained significant recognition when it was featured in a trailer for the popular video game Valorant Act Battle 3. Her music has also found a home in promotional trailers for major companies, including Xbox, Netflix, Disney, Nickelodeon, and Apple. Currently, LG is enjoying the success of her latest single, “YBM,” which she describes as a song of movement and inspiration. Accompanied by a vibrant music video, the track has been resonating with fans and adding another milestone to her growing career.

SeeFour is Electrifying During His Live Shows

Although SeeFour had a brief run on the season, his impact was undeniable, impressing both the judges and fellow contestants. His love for hip-hop and rap ignited at the age of 14, setting him on a path of dedication and artistry. Now, at just 22 years old, SeeFour has already carved out a solid reputation in the music industry. With over 100 performances across the U.S. under his belt, SeeFour has shared the stage with renowned artists such as D Smoke, Tyga, and Jay Rock, showcasing his ability to hold his own among industry heavyweights. His latest album, “Spirit of a Warrior,” offers a glimpse into his immense talent and potential, proving that his journey in music is just getting started.

Dono is Juggling Her Music and Her Role as a Single Mother

Dono’s journey on the season was a rollercoaster, marked by her determination and resilience. Her heated debate with Sura Ali over the performance order during the cypher round drew attention, but Dono managed to channel her energy into her performances. She delivered a strong showing in the rap battle round but was ultimately eliminated after facing the formidable Detroit Diamond. 2024 has been a productive year for Dono, with numerous releases that have resonated with her fans. Her singles “Griselda” and “Deep Release” have been met with widespread acclaim.

October 2024 saw her win the Make Your Debut Challenge, further highlighting her growth and talent. Her collaboration with UnitedMasters and her performance at SelectCon showcased her expanding presence in the industry. As a single mother to her son, Chance, Dono exemplifies strength and determination. Her story is one of breaking barriers and pursuing her dreams, proving that she has what it takes to make a lasting impact in the music world.

Chyng Diamond is a Beloved Fashion Icon

Chyng Diamond entered the season determined to showcase her skills, and while her journey ended in the cypher round, she left a strong impression on the judges and audience alike. Her talent hinted at untapped potential, paving the way for future opportunities in the music industry. Her life is a testament to resilience. After her 2017 arrest on charges of shoplifting and making threats, she served her time and was paroled in March 2020. Since then, she has completely transformed her life, focusing on her music career and her role as a single mother.

Starting in 2021, Chyng has consistently released songs that resonate with her growing fan base. Her latest single, “Sauce,” released in October 2024, highlights her evolution as an artist, earning praise for its energy and style. In addition to her music, she serves as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova Curve, demonstrating her versatility and influence in both fashion and music.

