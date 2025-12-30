6 Best Rich Man Poor Woman Movies on Netflix (December 2025)

The trope of a rich man falling in love with a poor woman has been used in cinema across various genres. It is an easy way to show how love doesn’t care about money. Class distinction has also been used as a barrier keeping two lovers from being together. Even then, within the rich-man-poor-woman trope, there are levels, as the man’s and the woman’s positions serve as plot points to take forward the narrative. Some root in toxicity, some root in personal motives, while others in generous love. Keeping them in mind, here are the best rich man poor woman movies available on Netflix.

6. Ricos de Amor (2020)

‘Ricos de Amor,’ AKA ‘Rich in Love,’ is a Brazilian rom-com at the center of which is Teto (Danilo Mesquita), who is about to inherit his father Teodoro’s (Ernani Moraes) tomato plantation business. All this time, he has been living off his father’s money and enjoying the perfect life. Now, right before taking on the job he is destined to do, he meets Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti), a medical student. Trying to prove to himself that he is more than just the money, he lies to Paula about his father’s business, instead claiming to have a humble background. One lie naturally leads to another, as Teto struggles to maintain his façade and faces challenges that people from humble backgrounds encounter on a daily basis. Will this help him win Paula’s heart? Don’t women like men who speak the truth? ‘Ricos de Amor’ is a rom-com customized for teenage viewing. It is directed by Bruno Garotti and Anita Barbosa, and can be streamed here.

5. My Secret Santa (2025)

‘My Secret Santa,’ as the title suggests, is a Christmas movie. It follows Taylor Jacobson (Alexandra Breckenridge), who pretends to be a man named Hugh and is fortunately recruited by a ski resort. She went for it to earn the money required for her daughter Zoey’s (Madison MacIsaac) snowboarding classes. At the resort, Taylor meets Matthew Layne (Ryan Eggold), the resort’s general manager. Matthew, who has previously met Taylor, speaks to Hugh about his feelings for Taylor. Meanwhile, Zoey, who wants her mother to enjoy more, sets her up for a date with Taylor, which goes really well. How Zoey navigates being herself and Hugh without ruining her plans forms the premise of the movie. Will she find love again? Only if she admits the truth. To find out if she does, you can watch ‘My Secret Santa’ right here.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. We are introduced to Rahul, the elder son of Yash Raichand, a wealthy business tycoon based in Delhi, India. All set to be inducted into his family business, he falls in love with a girl named Anjali, who belongs to a lower-class family. When Rahul introduces Anjali as his wife to Yash, the latter banishes the couple. Rahul and Anjali move to London, where they start a new life. Years later, Yash’s younger son, Rohan, who is now all grown up, decides to bring his brother and sister-in-law back home and reunite the family. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ is a cult classic drama that is remembered for its songs, grandeur, visuals, and a story that incorporates tragedy, comedy, and romance in quintessential Bollywood fashion. You can watch it here.

3. The 365 Days Trilogy (2020-2022)

Based on Blanka Lipińska’s novels, the ‘365 Days’ trilogy is an erotic drama series focusing on a young woman named Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is abducted by Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), head of the Torricelli crime family. He claims to keep her for 365 days and make her fall in love with him during that time. In the first movie, ‘365 Days,’ we see the two falling for each other, though it leads to a gang war. In the second movie, ‘365 Days: This Day,’ the two get married. However, Laura finds herself falling for Massimo’s gardener, Nacho (Simone Susinna), as a result of Massimo’s absence due to his duties to his family. The third movie, ‘The Next 365 Days,’ shows Laura and Massino’s marriage falling apart. Laura even admits her feelings about Nacho to Massimo, who makes an unexpected decision. Made for viewers who take pleasure in toxic romantic dramas, the ‘365 Days’ trilogy is a prime example of the rich man-poor woman dynamic gone haywire. The movies can be streamed here.

2. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

John M. Chu’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ addresses class differences using a rom-com approach. We meet University Professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she journeys to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), only to discover he hails from one of Asia’s wealthiest families. Amidst stunning backdrops and high-society glamour, Rachel faces the formidable Eleanor, Nick’s mother (Michelle Yeoh), who is clear that Rachel will never be enough for her and, by extension, the Youngs. However, Nick is determined to have Rachel as his wife and does everything in his power to convince his mother. Meanwhile, Rachel makes herself at home in her potential new home, aided by Nick’s sweet cousin Astrid (Gemma Chan). The film’s storytelling and cultural depth make ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ an exploration of love, identity, and family. You can watch it here.

1. As Good as It Gets (1997)

Helmed by James L. Brooks, ‘As Good as It Gets’ focuses on the unlikely relationship between Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson), a misanthropic author, and a much younger waitress named Carol Connelly (Helen Hunt). Carol is a single mom, and the only person at the only restaurant Melvin eats at, who tolerates him. While it is made clear that the two like each other, their respective situations make it difficult for them to give themselves and each other a chance at love. A trip with Melvin’s good-natured neighbor, Simon (Greg Kinnear), seems to be a good opportunity, unless Melvin’s outspoken nature ruins it. With powerful performances by Nicholson, Hunt, and Kinnear, ‘As Good as It Gets’ is a classic drama that explores the dynamics of class difference in a romantic comedy setting. You can watch it here.

