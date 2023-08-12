Samuel L. Jackson and Boyd Holbrook’s ‘Last Meals’ Scheduled to Film in Georgia Later This Year

The filming of Samuel L. Jackson and Boyd Holbrook-starrer ‘Last Meals’ is scheduled to begin in Georgia later this year. The film revolves around Walter, a “disgraced White House chef who finds himself many years later working in a maximum-security prison cooking last meals for inmates on death row.” His life turns around when an inmate named Reed embarks on a hunger strike on the former’s watch. “The two men form an unlikely bond which gives Walter a look into the soul of a man who is willing to forgo his last pleasurable experience in order to protest his innocence,” the logline reads.

The film has received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to continue the casting processes for the production. If the drama movie garners an exemption from the guild to shoot in Georgia, the ongoing actors’ strike is expected to not affect the filming of the same. The state of Georgia is a well-regarded film and television production hub in Southern America. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ ‘Insidious: The Red Door,’ etc. are some of the recently released projects filmed in the state.

The movie is helmed by Andrew Levitas, who is known for directing and writing Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Minamata’ and Garrett Hedlund-starrer ‘Lullaby.’ Levitas’ credits as a producer include Ralph Fiennes-starrer ‘The White Crow,’ Christoph Waltz-starrer ‘Georgetown,’ Julie Delpy’s ‘My Zoe,’ Michael Shannon-starrer ‘The Quarry,’ and Samara Weaving-starrer ‘Last Moment of Clarity.’ Justin Piaseck penned the film.

Jackson will play Walter in the movie. The actor recently finished filming ‘The Marvels,’ Uma Thurman-starrer ‘The Kill Room,’ Matthew Vaughn’s Henry Cavill-starrer ‘Argylle,’ and Vincent Cassel-starrer ‘Damaged.’ As per reports, he is also a part of Quentin Tarantino’s final feature film ‘The Movie Critic.’ Jackson’s recent credits include Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion,’ Ptolemy Grey in ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,’ Moody in ‘The Protégé,’ Darius Kincaid in ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ etc.

Holbrook, who is known for playing DEA agent Steve Murphy in ‘Narcos’ and The Corinthian in ‘The Sandman,’ will play Reed. The actor’s other popular credits include Donald Pierce in Hugh Jackman-starrer ‘Logan,’ Quinn McKenna in ‘The Predator,’ and Thomas Lockhart in ‘In the Shadow of the Moon.’ Holbrook’s recent credits include Clement Mansell in ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ Klaber in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ Ty Shaw in ‘Vengeance,’ Tynan in ‘Beckett,’ etc.

Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment (‘Maps to the Stars’) produce the film along with Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, Gary Lucchesi (‘Million Dollar Baby’), and Lori McCreary and Michael McKay of Revelations Entertainment (‘Invictus’ and ‘Madam Secretary’).

Read More: Best Samuel L. Jackson Movies