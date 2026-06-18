Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Scapegoat’ Starts Filming in New York in October

Scarlett Johansson’s next project will bring her to the Empire State. Filming of ‘Scapegoat,’ an A24-backed thriller feature, will take place in New York between October this year and January 2027. Ari Aster is the writer and director of the movie. Johansson is the only revealed cast member.

The story centers on a surgeon (Johansson), who is tasked to operate on a Jake Paul-inspired popular social media influencer character who dies during the surgery. As a result, the surgeon finds her career and reputation under siege. As public outrage mounts, she becomes the target of relentless scrutiny led by the influencer’s grieving wife and fiercely protective brother, whose pursuit of answers turns increasingly adversarial.

Johansson’s latest performance was as covert operation expert Zora Bennett in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ the fourth ‘Jurassic World’ film. James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger,’ which stars her, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller, premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and awaits a 2026 theatrical release date. She recently wrapped production for Mike Flanagan’s upcoming ‘Exorcist’ movie, which will be released in 2027. Next on the slate for the Oscar-nominated actress are ‘The Batman: Part II,’ which has begun production and in which we will see her as Gilda Dent, wife of Harvey Dent; and in Brad Bird’s animated adventure movie ‘Ray Gunn,’ which follows Raymund Gunn, the last human private detective, in a futuristic world inhabited by humans and aliens.

Ari Aster is the director of movies like ‘Hereditary,’ which centers on a grieving family that is haunted by disturbing occurrences, ‘Midsommar,’ which follows a couple that arrives at an idyllic retreat that turns out to be run by a pagan cult, ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ about an anxiety-ridden man returning home after his mother’s sudden death, and ‘Eddington,’ which centers on a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor in Eddington, New Mexico. All of these have been produced by A24. This makes ‘Scapegoat’ his fifth feature film with A24.

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