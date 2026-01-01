9 Best Movies About Cults and Sects on Netflix (January 2026)

Movies about cults and sects have a dedicated fan base that is ever-increasing. Be it for their dark magic or gory rituals, cults and sects have been a constant source of attraction, not only for viewers but also for psychologists, for whom the groups are pure examples of altered human psychology with methods/processes dating back ages. With their nature to tear apart the conventional notions of intimacy, power, and norms through faith and symbolism, they appeal to our curiosity about forbidden worlds, where devotion becomes perilous, and desire turns into a weapon. Uncomfortable and unavoidable, this genre challenges viewers to confront what society typically conceals. Here are the best movies about cults and sects that you can watch on Netflix.

9. Rebirth (2016)

When Kyle (Fran Kranz) agrees to his friend Zack’s (Adam Goldberg) request and arrives at a weekend-long retreat known as Rebirth, he is excited. However, as time passes, he realizes that something is not right. The people cheering “not a cult” clearly look like they are members of a cult and have been brainwashed using weapons of sensuality, seduction, and violence. ‘Rebirth’ depicts a cult that utilizes modern promotional methods, like advertisements, to portray itself as an escape from the daily hustle and bustle. How Kyle escapes this prison, if at all, is revealed by the end of the movie. Directed by Karl Mueller, the movie does a good job of showing how cults manipulate people into believing that they are better for being there, despite the physical and mental torture. ‘Rebirth’ can be streamed here.

8. Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019)

A deformed girl. A pastor. A police inspector. A string of dead girls. A mysterious cult. All these elements come together in Jang Jae-hyun’s Korean mystery thriller ‘Svaha: The Sixth Finger.’ Pastor Park (Lee Jung-Jae) and Police Captain Hwang (Jung Jin-Young) are both looking into the cult group named Deer Mount. Soon, a century-old prophecy is revealed, at the center of which is an immortal man and his followers, who are carrying out his work: killing those who threaten the master’s mortality. ‘Svaha: The Sixth Finger’ is a layered drama that connects the lives of many characters, underscored by a gripping story that is sure to keep viewers glued to their screens. The movie stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Jung-min, and Lee Jae-in. You can watch it here.

7. A Sacrifice (2024)

In Jordan Scott’s ‘A Sacrifice,’ we follow Social psychologist Ben (Eric Bana) and his estranged daughter Mazzy (Sadie Sink), who get pulled into dark affairs. Ben is asked to look into a case of mass suicide by cyanide intake. In the endeavor, he is joined by forensics expert Nina (Sylvia Hoeks). Research reveals that the deaths might be connected to a cult. Meanwhile, Mazzy befriends a guy named Martin (Jonas Dassler), who introduces her to his environmental NGO and its leader, Hilda (Sophie Roos). As fate would have it, the NGO is the same cult that Ben is looking into and takes pride in killing themselves for the “greater good.” Ben’s time to save Mazzy is running out, and he has to get to the bottom of the truth if he wants to make sense of the case at hand. ‘A Sacrifice’ is a fun movie that grabs our attention by skillfully intertwining present and past storylines. It can be binged here.

6. The Silence (2019)

‘The Silence’ is set in a post-apocalyptic United States taken over by winged dinosaur-like creatures that are highly reactive to sound. Silence becomes the new law to live by for everyone, including the family of Ally Andrews, a teenage girl who has lost her hearing. They head for the countryside, where there is less sound, but encounter a cult that believes that God sent the creature to purge the land of sinners. When the family finds out why the cult wants to take Ally, they realize that often humans are worse than the most dangerous cryptids. How the family protects itself while heading to their destination forms the premise of ‘The Silence.’ The movie is directed by John R. Leonetti and employs a narrative approach similar to ‘A Quiet Place’, which is further engrossing due to the fitting incorporation of a cult. It stars Kiernan Shipka, Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, and Billy MacLellan. You can binge the movie here.

5. The Perfection (2018)

Richard Shepard’s ‘The Perfection’ is a psychological horror flick at the center of which are two women, Charlotte Willmore (Charlotte Willmore) and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wells (Logan Browning). Both are trained in cello, with Charlotte being a former member of Bachoff, a prestigious music school headed by a man named Anton (Steven Weber), and Lizzie being her replacement. As the two spend time together, Charlotte’s seemingly dark intentions for Lizzie become clear, until the revelation of Anton’s cult, whose latest target is Lizzie, turns things around. ‘The Perfection’ explores the motif of ambition to examine how cults exploit creative individuals. The movie can be watched here.

4. Apostle (2018)

Gareth Evans’ ‘Apostle’ is a folk horror drama set in the early 20th century. It follows Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) as he tries to rescue his sister Jennifer (Elen Rhys), who has been kidnapped by a secret cult and brought to a remote Welsh island for a blood sacrifice that shall keep the island fertile. The only way for him to save her is to infiltrate the cult as one of its own. He soon discovers the brutal rituals carried out to please a Goddess and realizes that Jennifer doesn’t have much time. Dealing with complex cult themes and the unhinged nature of its members, ‘Apostle’ offers a compelling take on the cult genre. You can watch the film here.

3. Incantation (2022)

The Taiwanese folk horror flick ‘Incantation,’ which can also be considered a found-footage movie, revolves around a woman named Li Ronan (Hsuan-yen Tsai) who tries everything in her power to rid her little daughter of a curse that is slowly draining the life out of her. Ronan learns that the curse belongs to a deity known as Mother Buddha, whom she and her team previously made a documentary about by secretly accessing the cult that worshipped her. Now, she has to go back to the same source, a tunnel leading to the god’s altar, to find out how to save her daughter’s life. Showcased in a non-linear format, ‘Incantation’ boasts a captivating narrative and expert camera work that elevates the horror approach. The movie is directed by Kevin Ko and can be streamed right here.

2. The Babysitter (2017)

Helmed by McG, ‘The Babysitter’ is a teen slasher flick centering on 12-year-old Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis), an introverted kid who is attracted to her babysitter 12-year-old Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis), who has been his babysitter before as well. One night, on his friend’s suggestion, Cole stays up late to see what Bee does. He finds her sitting with her friends, whom she has let in, and playing a game of spin the bottle. Then, when she kills one of the guys, it is revealed that she is a member of a cult and needs Cole’s blood for a particular ritual. What follows is Cole coming out of his shell and keeping himself from being killed by Bee and her mad friends in the most gruesome ways, although accidental. Entertaining as slashers often are, ‘The Babysitter’ is a bingeworthy horror flick that touches on the cult element but doesn’t delve too deeply, maintaining an objective tone. The movie can be streamed here.

1. The Ritual (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner, ‘The Ritual’ follows a group of college friends who go hiking in the Swedish forest to honor their dead friend’s memory. They soon encounter a scary, uncontacted tribe of ruthless cannibals who start killing them one by one. The tribe offers the dead to Moder, a jötunn (a god-like entity in Greek mythology), who is supposed to grant the tribespeople immortality. With a graphic depiction of the killings, ‘The Ritual’ is a compelling horror drama addressing the inhuman nature of cults. The movie itself is partially based on the Yuba County Five case of 1978. According to reports, five men from Cuba attended a basketball match in Chico on February 24 but never returned. Four of their corpses, which had almost turned to bones, were found many months later, while the body of the fifth guy was never found. The film also borrows elements from Adam Nevill’s 2011 novel of the same name. The movie stars Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Sam Troughton, and Robert James-Collier. You can watch ‘The Ritual’ here.

