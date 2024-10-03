Sean McNamara to Direct ‘Cedar Pass’; Starts Filming in Oklahoma in January

Sean McNamara has added a period drama to his upcoming slate! The Cinemaholic can disclose that the filmmaker is set to helm ‘Cedar Pass.’ The project’s filming will begin in Oklahoma on January 15, 2025, and conclude on February 12, 2025. Linda M. Wright penned the screenplay.

Set in 1874, the narrative revolves around a group of homesteaders who head out to the Dakotas following the promises of the Milwaukee Railroad. Among them is Mariah’s husband, Michael, who fails to return to her. Left alone and heavily pregnant, she takes her two children and embarks on a perilous journey across the prairie to South Dakota. Reluctantly accompanying her is Valentine, her bold and brash sister-in-law who works as a saloon madam unafraid to wield a gun. When Mariah arrives, she finds Michael missing, the homestead deserted, and an entire town trying to kill her.

McNamara recently directed the biopic ‘Reagan,’ starring Dennis Quaid, Penelope Anne Miller, and Jon Voight. The film chronicles Ronald Reagan’s journey from his early years, through his Hollywood career, to his presidency. The filmmaker also helmed episodes of the family drama ‘Shadrach.’ His recent credits include ‘Bau: Artist at War,’ a moving tale about Joseph Bau, a Holocaust survivor who uses his artistic talents and humor to survive and help others escape the camps, finding love amid unimaginable hardship.

McNamara’s popular credits include Prime Video’s disaster film ‘On a Wing and a Prayer,’ featuring Quaid and Heather Graham. Looking ahead, the filmmaker has several projects lined up. One of them is ‘On Fire,’ a powerful biographical drama that explores a young boy’s struggle to recover from severe burns, relying on the strength of his family, faith, and community. Another is the Western drama ‘Six Bullets to White Rock,’ in which justice is sought through grit, violence, and six bullets.

McNamara shot his latest film, ‘Reagan,’ in Oklahoma. The state also hosted the filming of the acclaimed period drama ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Read More: Mike Judge and Alec Berg’s ‘Automated Trucking’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in November