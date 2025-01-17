Where is Harmony Cobel? Did Patricia Arquette Leave Severance?

The second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Severance’ begins with Mark Scout and his companions facing the aftermath of their overtime contingency procedure. The data refiners are welcomed back to Lumon Industries by Seth Milchick, who replaces Harmony Cobel as the new severed floor supervisor. When the protagonist inquires about her, his boss only lets him know about her firing, leaving her current whereabouts a mystery. Even after losing her job, Harmony has served Lumon. She is the one who warns the Eagans about Helly R.’s controversial turn against the severance, which clarifies how invaluable she is. Still, she is nowhere to be seen in the second installment’s premiere! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Harmony Cobel Hasn’t Cut Her Ties With Lumon Industries

Even though Harmony Cobel does not appear in the second season premiere of ‘Severance,’ it is safe to say she hasn’t gone anywhere. The character has repeatedly displayed her commitment and loyalty towards her company, and she does not want an official title or position to serve Kier Eagan’s vision. In other words, her dismissal from the corporation won’t stop her from working for the best interests of Kier’s principles. It is this blind faith in the company’s founder that keeps her attached to the establishment even after the board fires her.

After trying to save Lumon from public embarrassment in the first season finale, Harmony may try to “fix” the company in any way she can, even if she has to do it from the outside. “I think for Cobel, she’s questioning [her faith], and she’s angry about it inside. But she also… she wants to fix it in her weird way,” Patricia Arquette, who plays the character, told Radio Times. According to the actress, Harmony wants to rejoin Lumon despite how she was asked to leave the corporation. “She still wants to go back to where it’s going to be OK. She wants to shift things so that the corporation will do what she thinks is right and the right thing,” Arquette added.

In the upcoming episodes, we may see Harmony and Seth Milchick waging a war against each other for the position of the severed floor supervisor. The second season premiere reveals that the latter is highly insecure about the reputation the former built before she got fired. As he tries to overcome the same, her efforts to return to the company may pave the way for significant repercussions.

Patricia Arquette Will Appear in Severance Season 2

Harmony Cobel’s absence in the second season premiere shouldn’t worry the ardent admirers of both ‘Severance’ and Patricia Arquette. The actress will appear in the second episode of the installment, as confirmed by the show’s promotional stills. According to its official synopsis, Lumon will dive into the consequences of the overtime contingency procedure, and the board members may even be ready to listen to Harmony regarding the matter, especially since she is the one who alerts the Eagans about it. The episode is titled ‘Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig,’ and it also teases us about what may happen.

It won’t be surprising if the Lumon board considers having Harmony back in the corporation if she relinquishes Mrs. Selvig’s identity. As the company tries to appeal to employees like Mark, they may need an experienced, loyal person in charge, which are two of the most ideal words to describe her. Even though Arquette has been extremely tight-lipped about the sophomore installment, she has teased that mysteries will be gradually unraveled. “Towards the end of this season, there’s things that come out that we had talked about at the beginning of the first season, so I’m happy that those stayed on track and that we start to reveal that,” the actress told UPI.

Thus, Arquette’s absence in the sophomore installment is only short-lived. From the next episode onwards, we can expect the actress to deliver a captivating performance as Harmony, capturing the latter’s disappointment, frustration, and ambition all at once.

