Sheri Elwood Return to Feature Filmmaking With Heather of the Valley

Sheri Elwood is returning to feature filmmaking after more than two decades! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will direct the comedy movie ‘Heather of the Valley’ next. The principal photography for the project is slated to commence in Toronto, Ontario, in September. Penned by Kate Spurgeon, the film will be produced by First Generation Media and distributed by Elevation Pictures. The plot and cast of the movie are currently under wraps.

Before ‘Heather of the Valley,’ Elwood’s experience in feature filmmaking was limited to her 2000 romantic drama ‘Deeply,’ starring Kirsten Dunst. However, she has remained a prolific figure behind the small screen. The writer-director’s television writing career began with the teen shows ‘Ready or Not’ and ‘Flash Forward.’ More recently, she created and directed several episodes of the CBC drama ‘Moonshine.’

Elwood is also recognized for co-writing and executive producing ABC’s ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ and the initial seasons of Fox’s dark fantasy series ‘Lucifer.’ Additionally, she created the black comedy ‘Call Me Fitz’ and is currently developing the English-language adaptation of the Welsh TV series ‘Keeping Faith’ along with other projects for Blink49 Studios. Elwood is working on the screenplay for another film, ‘Sequels,’ for Anonymous Content as well.

The project also marks the feature screenwriting debut of Kate Spurgeon, who previously collaborated with Elwood on ‘Moonshine.’ Her other notable credits include multiple episodes of ‘The Last O.G.‘ and the popular ‘Full House’ sequel ‘Fuller House.’

‘Heather of the Valley’ is a Canadian-Irish co-production and one of the 13 English-language projects announced as part of Telefilm Canada’s $26.4 million investment. Among these projects, five are from Ontario, and four belong to the comedy genre.

Toronto, the capital city of Ontario, offers a wide variety of natural landscapes and urban infrastructure that cater to the requirements of productions of various kinds. The region’s typical weather patterns, which include mild temperatures and occasional rain, further enhance its appeal as a filming location. Over the years, Toronto has become a popular filming destination for several major productions. Television shows such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ and ‘The Boys‘ have been filmed in the city. Additionally, Toronto has hosted the production of notable movies like ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘American Psycho,’ and Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley.’

