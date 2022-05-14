7 Shows Like 42 Days of Darkness You Must See

Written by Claudia Huaiquimilla and Rodrigo Fluxá, Netflix’s crime thriller series ’42 Days of Darkness’ (originally ’42 días en la oscuridad’) has the good fortune of being the first Chilean original series in the repository of Netflix. The story follows Cecilia in her quest to find the whereabouts of her missing sister. Cecilia has to face a nonchalant societal institution in her journey that does not care about a person’s disappearance.

At the same time, she has to grapple with her loneliness and escape the media’s probing ears. At the intersection of society and female subjectivity, the series looks at the primarily broken and inactive institutions and their views on women. If you seek to watch similar shows, we have some suggestions that may be handy. You can watch most of these shows identical to ’42 Days of Darkness’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Sister (2020)

Helmed by Neil Cross, the creator of ‘Luther,’ ‘The Sister’ is a gripping psychological thriller miniseries fraught with twists and turns. The story revolves around Nathan, a devoted married man whose picture-perfect life begins to show dents following the arrival of menacing Bob on his doorstep. Bob brings with him a burden of the past, and gradually, things start making sense to Nathan. Simultaneously, he feels the threat of losing his family. If you seek another beguiling series about a sister’s disappearance following ’42 Days of Darkness,’ this is a show you should devour.

6. The Girl From Oslo (2021)

Created by Kyrre Holm Johannessen and Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz, Netflix’s Norwegian-Israeli original thriller series ‘The Girl From Oslo‘ revolves around Pia, the titular girl from Oslo, who goes missing on her way to Sinai with two Israeli friends. A video appears on the internet, and we come to know that ISIS has kidnaped them. Thankfully, Alex, her mother, knows Arik, an influential political figure, at the embassy.

With the help of her old friends and associates who were present in the Oslo Accord with her, Alex gets plunged into the volatile political backdrop of the middle east. If following ’42 Days of Darkness,’ you seek another series where a woman is pushed to her limits to save her family, this is a series that will keep you tied to the edge of your seat.

5. The Gift (2019-2021)

Written by Jason George and Nuran Evren Şit and based on the novel ‘Dünyanın Uyanışı’ (‘The World’s Awakening’) by Şengül Boybaş, Turkish-original ‘The Gift’ (‘Atiye’) is a mind-bending supernatural drama series that takes the audiences to places of magical fascination and archaeological intrigue. Looking for the mystery behind the symbol that she has drawn since childhood, Atiye heads to Göbekli Tepe to meet archaeologist Erhan.

While the present keeps unfolding in several dimensions, the story stays grounded in the cycle of birth and death. Atiye’s relationship with her sister Cansu forms a central story arc, and in the second season, they are not even sisters. If you seek another sisterly affair following ’42 Days of Darkness,’ here is a series you may give a try.

4. Baghdad Central (2020)

Created by Stephen Butchard, the historical crime drama show ‘Baghdad Central‘ revolves around a harrowing chapter in the history of global politics. The series takes the viewers to a war-torn Baghdad, where chaos erupted following the fall of Saddam Hussein. In this conjecture, former police chief Muhsin al-Khafaji has lost his job and chance at a peaceful living.

The series chronicles Muhsin’s desperate search for his elder daughter in the ruins of a desolate city. The suggestion that the series attempts to make is that underneath our racial and ethnic colors, we are merely humans looking for our family’s safety. If you want to see another story following a protagonist looking for their family following ’42 Days of Darkness,’ this is a show that you should add to your watchlist.

3. Tell Me Your Secrets (2021-)

Created by Harriet Warner, the mystery crime drama series ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ follows three lives intersect at a crossroads. Emma has looked into the eyes of a sinister killer, and she is trying to run away, leaving no trace. Mary is trying to find her missing daughter, who seems to have disappeared from the face of the planet. John is a serial predator, a missing link in the picture. He is also rooting for his redemption. With a stellar cast ensemble and enticing production value, the effort is one to be noticed. If you have sympathized with Cecilia’s character in ’42 Days of Darkness,’ Mary’s character in this series is bound to fascinate you.

2. Arcane (2021-)

Helmed by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, ‘Arcane‘ is a cerebral animated series with a glorious and detailed world creation and a retro-futuristic steampunk ambiance. The story unveils a class war by chronicling the utopian city of Piltover, and its dark and dingy foil, Zaun. However, the bulk of the story revolves around the estranged sisters, Vi and Jinx, who end up on opposing sides in the war. Meanwhile, a crooked scientist seeks to keep the underground city drugged, and another promising scientist ushers in an era of progress. You may want to explore more estranged sister relationships following ’42 Days of Darkness,’ and in that case, this is another series that builds on sisterhood.

1. Sharp Objects (2018)

Based on the titular debut novel of Gillian Flynn, the writer of the bestselling epistolary thriller ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Sharp Objects’ is a psychological thriller filled with darkness and macabre intrigue. City-based reported Camille Preaker returns to her small town haven to investigate the cases of missing girls. The story takes a southward turn after discovering a girl is found dead. While the police presume foul play, Camille walks down memory lane to explore repressed chapters of her childhood. She associates a bit too much with the missing girls in the process, and the past eventually catches up to her. If you seek to watch a female-centric small-town mystery series following ’42 Days of Darkness,’ this is the show you should bank on.

