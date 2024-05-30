10 Shows Like Eric You Must See

‘Eric’ is a British psychological thriller miniseries on Netflix, created by Abi Morgan and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ivan Morris Howe, and Gaby Hoffmann. The narrative centers on Vincent, a puppeteer in 1980s New York, who spirals into instability after the disappearance of his nine-year-old son, Edgar. Struggling with substance abuse and isolation from friends and family, Vincent becomes convinced that he can find Edgar with the aid of his seven-foot-tall puppet, Eric.

The plot unfolds as Vincent navigates a corrupt and dangerous cityscape, searching for answers about his son’s fate. Concurrently, Detective Ledroit, dealing with internal NYPD corruption and personal secrets, becomes entangled in the search for Edgar amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis. If you find yourself craving more after completing this six-part miniseries about a father’s search for his missing son, check out these 10 shows like ‘Eric,’ each rich with themes of parental grief and the relentless pursuit of truth.

10. The Chestnut Man (2021)

‘The Chestnut Man‘ is a Danish crime thriller series created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup, based on Søren Sveistrup’s novel of the same name. The plot centers on a detective duo, Naia Thulin and Mark Hess (Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), investigating a series of gruesome murders in Copenhagen. The killer leaves chestnut figurines at each crime scene, connecting the deaths to a missing child case. Like ‘Eric,’ ‘The Chestnut Man’ delves into dark themes of child disappearance and parental anguish, blending psychological tension with the pursuit of hidden truths, making both shows compelling explorations of loss and the human psyche.

9. A Confession (2019)

‘A Confession‘ is a British crime drama series written by Jeff Pope, based on actual events about Sian O’Callaghan. It stars Martin Freeman as Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, who breaks protocol to catch a serial killer and find the missing Sian O’Callaghan. The series jumps into the moral complexities and personal consequences of Fulcher’s actions, with cast members including Imelda Staunton and Siobhan Finneran. Like ‘Eric,’ ‘A Confession’ explores themes of disappearance and the relentless quest for truth. Both series portray the emotional turmoil and ethical dilemmas faced by those seeking justice for missing loved ones, providing engrossing narratives grounded in real-life stakes.

8. The Bay (2019-)

Set in the coastal town of Morecambe, ‘The Bay’ is a British crime drama series created by Daragh Carville. It follows Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie), who is assigned to a missing persons investigation that hits close to home. The series explores the complications of family dynamics, secrets, and community ties with a cast including Jonas Armstrong and Lindsey Coulson. Similar to ‘Eric,’ ‘The Bay’ taps into the emotional and psychological impact of a child’s disappearance on families and communities. Both shows knit stories that highlight personal and professional struggles in the face of devastating loss, making them profoundly resonant and engaging.

7. Hill Street Blues (1981-1987)

Created by Steven Bochco and Michael Kozoll, ‘Hill Street Blues’ is a classic police drama series. It aired in the 1980s and follows the lives of the officers and detectives of the Hill Street police station in a fictional city. The show is acclaimed for its gritty realism, complex characters, and interwoven storylines that address both personal and professional challenges. The ensemble cast includes Daniel J. Travanti, Veronica Hamel, and Bruce Weitz in significant roles, adding depth to the story. ‘Eric’ also features Michael Ledroit, a cop in New York City during the 1980s, mirroring the era and setting of ‘Hill Street Blues.’ Both series explore the turbulent landscape of law enforcement during this period, highlighting the personal struggles and ethical dilemmas faced by officers amidst crime and corruption.

6. Crime Diaries: The Search (2020)

‘Crime Diaries: The Search’ is a Mexican crime drama series inspired by the real-life case of Paulette Gebara Farah’s disappearance. The story follows the intricate investigation into the young girl’s vanishing, exposing media manipulation, judicial corruption, and the emotional toll on her family. The series stars Regina Blandón and Darío Yazbek Bernal and plunges deeply into the societal and personal ramifications of the case. Like ‘Eric,’ which also focuses on the search for a missing child, ‘Crime Diaries: The Search’ explores themes of grief, truth, and the relentless quest for answers amid a backdrop of institutional failure and personal despair.

5. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann (2019)

‘The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann‘ and ‘Eric’ are similar in their focus on the heart-wrenching search for a missing child and the emotional and psychological toll on the families involved. Both series unfold around the complexities and challenges of uncovering the truth amid widespread media attention and institutional hurdles. ‘The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann’ is a true-crime documentary series directed by Chris Smith. It chronicles the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann from a resort in Portugal, examining the extensive investigation, media frenzy, and the impact on her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann. The series features interviews with investigators, journalists, and acquaintances, providing a comprehensive look at one of the most famous missing person cases in history.

4. Safe (2018)

‘Safe’ and ‘Eric’ share thematic similarities in their portrayal of a parent’s desperate search for a missing child and the unraveling of dark secrets within their communities. Both the stories blend psychological tension with an encapsulating mystery, exploring how grief and fear drive the characters to uncover hidden truths. Created by Harlan Coben, ‘Safe’ is a British crime drama series starring Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney, a widowed surgeon whose teenage daughter, Jenny, goes missing from their affluent gated community. As Tom looks into her disappearance, he uncovers shocking secrets about his neighbors and those closest to him. The series also features Amanda Abbington and Marc Warren, creating a complex narrative of intrigue, deception, and the lengths one will go to protect loved ones.

3. Top of the Lake (2013-2017)

‘Top of the Lake’ captivates viewers with its atmospheric mystery and deep psychological exploration, much like ‘Eric.’ Both series draw audiences into intricate narratives where personal and community secrets are gradually revealed through intense character-driven storytelling. Created by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, ‘Top of the Lake’ is an acclaimed crime drama starring Elisabeth Moss as Detective Robin Griffin. Set against the stunning backdrop of rural New Zealand, the series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl, Tui Mitcham. As Robin investigates, she confronts dark local secrets and her own traumatic past. The cast also includes David Wenham and Peter Mullan, enhancing the show’s gripping exploration of complex themes like power, gender, and the human psyche.

2. The Snow Girl (2023)

‘The Snow Girl’ and ‘Eric’ both center on the relentless search for a missing child, delving into the emotional and psychological impact on those involved. In ‘The Snow Girl,’ a Spanish mystery thriller based on Javier Castillo’s novel, intern journalist Miren (Milena Smit) is determined to find missing girl Amaya Martín, who vanished during the 2010 Cavalcade of Magi in Málaga. Aided by veteran journalist Eduardo (José Coronado), Miren conducts a parallel investigation alongside Inspector Belén Millán (Aixa Villagrán). Both series explore the intense quest for truth and the complex interplay between personal dedication and professional duty in uncovering dark secrets.

1. The Missing (2014-2016)

For fans of ‘Eric,’ ‘The Missing’ is a must-watch, offering a similarly gripping exploration of the emotional aftermath of a child’s disappearance. The anthology series, created by Harry and Jack Williams, follows the desperate search for young Oliver Hughes in its first season, who vanishes while vacationing with his family in France. Season 1 stars James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connor as the distraught parents, Tony and Emily Hughes, whose lives unravel in the wake of their son’s disappearance. As the investigation unfolds across two timelines, ‘The Missing’ navigates themes of grief, guilt, and the relentless pursuit of answers, delivering a haunting and unforgettable narrative.

