7 Shows Like God’s Favorite Idiot You Must See

Created by Ben Falcone, ‘God’s Favorite Idiot‘ is a fantasy comedy series that revolves around Clark, a mid-level tech-support employee. His life takes a turn when he gets struck by lightning from an angelic cloud after which he acquires the ability to glow. Having witnessed his glowing ability, his coworkers, including his girlfriend Amily, are sure that he is now related to God. Their ridiculous speculations are confirmed when an angel reveals that Clark is God’s messenger and the chosen one to prevent the upcoming apocalypse in order to save humankind.

The foreboding setting of an apocalypse just lurking around the corner is tackled by the involvement of several religious elements, such as God’s messenger and angels. The comedic narrative, coupled with the uncertainty of Clark’s ability to actually prevent the world from ending, makes for an interesting watch. All in all, there are plenty of intriguing themes that the series highlights, keeping the audience hooked on the storyline. If you enjoy watching such comedy shows then you might want to check out other shows that we have listed below. You can watch most of these shows like ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. Reaper (2007-2009)

Created by the duo of Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, ‘Reaper’ is an adventure comedy series that follows Sam Oliver, who leads quite a regular life. However, on his 21st birthday, there is a wild turn of events when he discovers the fact that his parents sold his soul to the devil before he was even born. Now, he must work for the devil as a bounty hunter and collect souls that have escaped from Hell. Much like ‘God’s Favorite Idiot,’ there are several religious connotations throughout the series, be it of the angel or the devil.

6. Pushing Daisies (2007-2009)

Created by Bryan Fuller, ‘Pushing Daisies’ is a comedy-drama series that chronicles the magical journey of Ned, a pastry chef who has the ability to bring dead people back to life with just his touch. However, this ability comes with its own set of consequences. After reviving his deceased childhood crush, Chuck, Ned uses this unique ability to solve murder cases along with Chuck, a private investigator named Emerson, and a coworker named Olive. The characters of Ned and Clark from ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ have several similarities between them — they both work regular jobs and get gifted with God-like abilities which they use for the greater good of society. This is what links the two series with one another.

5. Miracle Workers (2019-)

Based on his own novel ‘What in God’s Name’ and short story ‘Revolution,’ Simon Rich created ‘Miracle Workers,’ which is an anthology comedy series, starring Daniel Radcliffe. Set in the offices of Heavens Inc, the narrative of the comedy series follows two low-level angels who attempt to change God’s plans to annihilate the Earth once and for all. They try to do so by betting their boss that they can make two humans fall in love, which is considered to be a seemingly impossible task. The theme of the apocalypse and the involvement of angels is what ties ‘Miracle Workers’ with ‘God’s Favorite Idiot.’

4. God Friended Me (2018-2020)

‘God Friended Me‘ is a comedy-drama series created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt that follows the life of Miles Finer — a podcaster and an atheist. His life and belief are turned upside down when one day he receives a friend request on Facebook by none other than God himself. After accepting the request, the account starts suggesting new friends to Miles, specifically those in his hometown who require some kind of help. Much like ‘God’s Favorite Idiot,’ ‘God Friended Me’ involves the element of God, who makes the protagonist do some good for the betterment of humankind.

3. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2017-2018)

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ is a fantasy comedy-drama series that revolves around a directionless and down-on-his-luck man named Kevin. After moving in with his widowed twin sister, Amy, and her daughter, his life turns upside down. A celestial being named Yvette approaches him and assigns a mission to him, of saving the world. In both ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ and ‘God’s Favorite Idiot,’ one of the main themes is that of a mere mortal being tasked with the responsibility of saving the world from the perils that the future holds.

2. The Good Place (2016-2020)

Created by Michael Schur, ‘The Good Things’ is a fantasy comedy series that revolves around the afterlife of Eleanor, a dead saleswoman who used to lead an unethical and corrupt life. However, she gets welcomed to a Heaven-like place, the Good Place, after her death. She knows well that she doesn’t deserve to be there, but nevertheless, tries to capitalize on the mistake and hide her imperfect and immoral past by attempting to become a better person. Although the storylines of the two comedy shows have several differences, the religious theme is ever so present in both of them.

1. Good Omens (2019-2022)

Based on the eponymous novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, ‘Good Omens‘ is a fantasy comedy series created by Neil Gaiman that involves a demon named Crowley and an angel named Aziraphale. The longtime acquaintances form an unlikely team to stop the upcoming Armageddon as both of them have come to appreciate life on Earth. Although ‘Good Omens’ doesn’t involve a mortal character getting the responsibility of saving the world, there are several other similarities that link it with ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ such as the theme of angels and devils, and the approaching end of the world.

