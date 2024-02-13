Loved Next Level Chef? Here Are 8 Similar Cooking Shows You’ll Enjoy

In ‘Next Level Chef,’ which first hit the screens in 2022, the culinary world transforms into an electrifying battleground. With the formidable trio of Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais as the hosts, this saga of culinary brilliance, contestants navigate a labyrinth of challenges, from mastering diverse cuisines to tackling unexpected twists with mystery ingredients. ‘Next Level Chef‘ isn’t just a cooking competition; it’s an immersive journey where chefs, armed with skill and creativity, face the ultimate test.

In the heart of the kitchen, alliances are forged, rivalries unfold, and only the most innovative chefs will rise above the flames to claim their place in the pantheon of gastronomic excellence. If the show has left you mesmerized with its thrilling fusion of culinary mastery and intense competition, here are 8 shows like ‘Next Level Chef’ that deserve your attention.

8. Barbecue Showdown (2020-)

In ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ a sizzling spectacle unfolds as pitmasters showcase their grilling prowess to compete for barbecue supremacy. Hosted by Rutledge Wood in season 1 and Michelle Buteau in season 2, the show is heightened by the expertise of judges Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. The concept revolves around intense barbecue challenges, where contestants must elevate their smoking and grilling techniques. Similar to ‘Next Level Chef,’ it’s a culinary battleground, albeit with a focus on barbecue mastery. With its high-stakes challenges, celebrated hosts, and a quest for culinary excellence, ‘Barbecue Showdown’ captures the essence that fans of ‘Next Level Chef’ would savor.

7. The Big Family Cooking Showdown (2017-2018)

Hosted by Nadiya Hussain and Zoe Ball, ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ is a heartwarming culinary competition that celebrates family traditions and diverse home cooking. Renowned judges Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager (replaced by Angellica Bell and Tommy Banks for the second season) evaluate families as they face challenges, embodying the essence of home-cooked meals. Much like ‘Next Level Chef,’ the show blends skill, creativity, and familial bonds, creating an engaging gastronomic experience. With its focus on diverse cuisines and the joy of family cooking, ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ resonates with fans of ‘Next Level Chef,’ offering a warm and delightful journey through the heart of home kitchens.

6. Supermarket Stakeout (2019-)

Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, ‘Supermarket Stakeout‘ is a cooking competition that takes place outside the kitchen, in a supermarket setting. Chefs must persuade shoppers to sell their groceries, transforming them into gourmet dishes on the spot. The show’s unique concept, combined with Guarnaschelli’s charismatic hosting, sets it apart. Comparable to ‘Next Level Chef,’ it introduces an element of unpredictability and quick thinking. With high-energy challenges and a focus on resourcefulness, ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ appeals to fans of ‘Next Level Chef,’ offering a dynamic and entertaining take on culinary competition beyond the traditional kitchen space.

5. Pressure Cooker (2023)

‘Pressure Cooker,’ a culinary competition reminiscent of a blend between ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Top Chef,’ offers a unique twist for enthusiasts of ‘Next Level Chef.’ Featuring notable chefs like Renee Blackman and Robbie Jester, the series follows eleven culinary maestros who cook, cohabit, and compete in a high-stakes quest to be crowned the ultimate chef. With a $100,000 prize at stake, ‘Pressure Cooker’ injects the adrenaline of competition into the communal kitchen, providing a fresh and engaging experience for fans craving the culinary drama they love from shows like ‘Next Level Chef.’

4. Best Leftovers Ever! (2020)

‘Best Leftovers Ever!‘ shares common ground with ‘Next Level Chef’ in its innovative approach to cooking challenges. In this culinary competition, resourcefulness is key as contestants transform leftovers into gourmet masterpieces, aligning with the creative problem-solving aspect seen in ‘Next Level Chef.’ Hosted by Jackie Tohn, the show offers a fresh take on culinary creativity, showcasing diverse dishes from seemingly ordinary remnants. With judges like chef Rosemary Shrager and David So, ‘Best Leftovers Ever!’ brings a spirited and entertaining atmosphere, making it a delightful watch for those who appreciate the inventive and unexpected side of culinary competitions, akin to ‘Next Level Chef.’

3. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (2022)

‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,’ a reboot of the iconic Iron Chef series, draws parallels for fans of ‘Next Level Chef.’ Hosted by Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, with Mark Dacascos reprising his role as The Chairman, the show introduces an exhilarating twist. Contestants challenge Iron Chefs in cookoffs with secret ingredients, mirroring the intense competition dynamic seen in ‘Next Level Chef.’ Elevating the stakes, the highest-scoring challenger strives to become an Iron Legend by facing all five Iron Chefs once more, creating a culinary journey reminiscent of the ambitious and competitive spirit found in ‘Next Level Chef.’

2. Culinary Genius (2017)

While ‘Culinary Genius’ and ‘Next Level Chef’ have distinct formats, they converge in their celebration of culinary skills. Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, ‘Culinary Genius’ challenges home cooks to showcase their expertise within a limited timeframe. This format resonates with the fast-paced and skill-demanding nature of ‘Next Level Chef.’ Ramsay’s charismatic presence and the emphasis on quick thinking and execution make ‘Culinary Genius’ a great watch for fans of ‘Next Level Chef.’ It’s a captivating blend of time-bound challenges, inventive dishes, and the pursuit of culinary excellence, offering a thrilling experience for those who relish the intensity of competitive cooking shows like ‘Next Level Chef.’

1. The Final Table (2018)

Hosted by Andrew Knowlton, ‘The Final Table‘ is a global culinary extravaganza that features renowned chefs from around the world competing for a coveted seat at the final table. Under the direction of director Brian Smith, the show stands out for its international flavor, diverse challenges, and high-stakes drama. Much like ‘Next Level Chef,’ it combines culinary expertise, creative challenges, and intense competition. With visually stunning dishes and a focus on cultural diversity, ‘The Final Table’ is a must-watch for enthusiasts of ‘Next Level Chef,’ offering a global culinary journey that satisfies the appetite for skillful cooking and fierce competition.

