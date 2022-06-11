7 Shows Like Queer as Folk You Must See

Based on the eponymous British series by Russell T Davies, ‘Queer as Folk‘ is an LGBTQ+ drama series set in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show follows a group of friends with varied sexualities and gender identities. Mingus (Fin Argus) meets Brodie Beaumont (Devin Way) at a cultural event, and the two instantly form a connection. While Mingus is on stage giving a performance of their own when a shootout occurs in the venue, leaving Brodie injured. After the incident, everyone tries to move on with their lives without letting the fear dictate them.

With its heart-touching storyline and bold characters, the show has amassed a huge fan following who just can’t get enough of this beautiful series. If you have just finished binging Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ and are looking for something else to watch, these 7 shows are just what you need. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Queer as Folk’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The L Word (2004 – 2009)

With a group of lesbian and bisexual women as its leading characters, ‘The L Word’ was a groundbreaking series during the time of its release. The show provides a female perspective on topics like sex which was rare to see anywhere else. Set in West Hollywood, California, the series is mostly a creation of LGBTQ+ women who tried to portray the lifestyle and struggles of homosexual women as accurately as possible. In 2019, the show even received a sequel, under the name ‘The L Word: Generation Q.’ Given that the show focuses on LGBTQ+ members, you will surely enjoy ‘The L Word’ if you liked ‘Queer as Folk.’

6. Noah’s Arc (2005 – 2006)

Noah Nicholson, Alex Kirby, Ricky Davis, and Chance Counter are gay friends who live together in Los Angeles. The group of four aims to better their personal and professional lives and often help each other during difficult situations. Despite its comedic nature, the show focuses on several serious topics like same-sex marriage, same-sex parenthood, homophobia, and much more. ‘Noah’s Arc’ is certainly iconic in its own right, as it was the first series to revolve around African-American gay men. It was adapted into a movie titled ‘Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom.’ Fans of ‘Queer as Folk’ will like this series with its realistic characters and relatable plotlines.

5. Heartstopper (2022 -)

Based on Alice Oseman’s eponymous graphic novel, ‘Heartstopper‘ is a coming-of-age British series that follows Charlie Spring, a gay teenager. Charlie is in love with his classmate Nick, a popular rugby player. However, Charlie is not sure how Nick might react if he ever confesses his feelings. Apart from the unfolding love story, the show also focuses on several prominent issues common among teenagers dealing with their sexual and gender identities. Though the story revolves around young teenagers, the Netflix show has many elements that most members of the LGBTQ+ community might find relatable, just like ‘Queer as Folk.’

4. Gentleman Jack (2019 -)

Set during the Industrial Revolution, ‘Gentleman Jack‘ is a historical drama series that is based on the collected diaries of Anne Lister. The show chronicles Anne’s journey as a landowner and industrialist to save Shibden Hall, the estate she has inherited from her uncle. Anne eschews the expectations of society dresses by dressing in black and pursuing relationships with other women. Often called the first modern lesbian, Anne holds a prominent place in Britain’s LGBTQ+ history. She paved the path for future lesbians by defying the restrictions placed upon her gender and sexuality. Given the historical and cultural significance of ‘Gentleman Jack,’ fans of ‘Queer as Folk’ will definitely enjoy it.

3. Looking (2014 – 2016)

‘Looking’ follows video game designer Patrick, who lives with his two friends, Dom and Agustín, in San Francisco. Patrick’s abysmal love life takes a turn for the better when he meets a handsome barber named Richie and gets a new boss, the attractive and not-so-single Kevin. The story of the three friends was received warmly by both viewers and critics for its refreshing portrayal of gay drama. If you are looking forward to watching an entertaining LGBTQ+ show after ‘Queer as Folk,’ this comedy series might be the answer.

2. It’s a Sin (2021)

Created by none other than Russell T Davies, ‘It’s a Sin‘ is British miniseries set in London during the HIV/AIDS crisis. A group of gay men has moved to the British capital to explore opportunities and be who they are. However, the news of a virus that is transmitted sexually makes them all worry about their lives. Watch as the characters try to live their best life while making sure that the illness does not catch them in its grip. The show comes from the original creator of ‘Queer as Folk’ and tackles the issue that plagued the LGBTQ+ community for years with great accuracy. It is sure to entertain those who enjoyed ‘Queer as Folk.’

1. Pose (2018 – 2021)

Dive into New York City’s ball culture in the 1980s and 1990s with ‘Pose.’ The show gives the viewers an inside glimpse of the thriving subculture of young African-American and Latino underground LGBTQ+ members. The characters are dancers and models who participate in the balls in hopes of rewards and recognition. Most of them are a part of a House, another name for one’s chosen family. As the series goes on, it addresses issues like the AIDS pandemic and how the community was impacted. Fans of ‘Queer as Folk’ are to this historically and culturally rich show.

Read More: Is Queer as Folk Based on a True Story?