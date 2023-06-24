8 Shows Like Sleeping Dog You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Sleeping Dog’ is a German-language thriller series that revolves around Mike Atlas (Max Reimelt), a retired detective who was forced to leave the police due to a traumatic incident that happened while he was working on his last case. Unable to cope with his PTSD, Atlas gives up on everything in life and becomes homeless. But when Mussa Basher – the man convicted in Atlas’s last case – kills himself in prison, Atlas returns once again to solve the mystery.

Aiding him in this endeavor is Jule Andergast (Luise von Finckh), a lawyer at the District Attorney’s office. The series focuses on several aspects, not the least of which is the rampant corruption in the police force that is at the root of everything. If you liked the show’s premise, then we have a list of recommendations that you will surely enjoy. You can watch these shows similar to ‘Sleeping Dog’ on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu.

8. Ridley (2022)

Despite being a brilliant detective, Mike Atlas in ‘Sleeping Dog’ still retired because of his PTSD. In quite a similar turn of events, former detective inspector Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) in ‘Ridley‘ also left his position after losing his wife and daughter in a house fire. But 18 months later he’s called back again as a consultant to the police by his protégé, Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh).

The cases that Alex tackles in ‘Ridley,’ created by Paul Matthew Thompson, are quite complex and are linked to ones that have been solved or remained unsolved in the past.

7. City on a Hill (2019-2022)

Set in Boston in the early 1990s, ‘City on a Hill’ revolves around Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) and corrupt FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon). Boston is already rife with crime, and things are only made worse when a gang starts using armored cars to commit robberies. To put a stop to them, Ward and Rohr form an alliance that ends up reshaping Boston’s criminal justice system.

Though not a murder mystery, the series – created by Chuck MacLean – does feature an officer of the law and a lawyer coming together to solve a serious problem. This aspect will certainly remind fans of ‘Sleeping Dog’ of the dynamic between Mike and Jule.

6. We Own This City (2022)

One of the key points in ‘Sleeping Dog’ is the corruption that runs through the police force, due to which innocent people suffer. ‘We Own This City,’ created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, explores this same corruption in the Baltimore Police Department with a microscope.

Based on the eponymous non-fiction book written by journalist Justin Fenton, the series brings forth the corruption in the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. Through a non-linear narrative, the show revolves around the officers who were part of the task force and the cases made against them on charges of corruption.

5. The Exchange Principle (2016)

Known as Ikaron HaHachlafa in its native Hebrew, ‘The Exchange Principle’ is an Israeli show created by Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff. Addressing the corruption in the law-enforcement departments in Israel at the time, the series follows Atlas (Lior Ashkenazi), a former police forensics officer who is living on the streets as a homeless person.

Haunted by the case he was involved in; Atlas tries to seek justice where the concept seems foreign. ‘Sleeping Dog’ is a faithful remake of ‘The Exchange Principle,’ but fans of the Netflix series should definitely check out the latter for an entirely different tone and experience.

4. New Tricks (2003-2015)

‘New Tricks,’ created by Roy Mitchell and Nigel McCrery, revolves around the members of the British Police’s Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad. With no resources at hand, Superintendent Sandra Pullman (Amanda Redman) brings in retired detectives to handle cold cases that are reopened when a new development throws the entire investigation into question.

Much like ‘Sleeping Dog,’ the botched investigations in ‘New Tricks’ are usually due to corruption and conspiracy that the law enforcement agencies are involved in.

3. The Missing (2014-2016)

Created by Harry Williams and Jack Williams, ‘The Missing’ revolves around Tony Hughes (James Nesbitt) and his family, who are on a trip to France with his family. While out with his son, Oliver (Oliver Hunt), to explore the town they’re staying in, Tony loses sight of him in a crowded outdoor bar. Even after a long and exhaustive manhunt, there is no sign of the little boy and the case is eventually shut down.

But eight years later Tony finds a photograph that gives him a clue about his son’s whereabouts. To help him with the investigation, Tony seeks the help of Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo), the detective who handled Oliver’s case and is now retired. Quite similar to ‘Sleeping Dog,’ Tony and Julien’s investigation is hampered by corrupt police officers and an unhelpful administration at every turn.

2. Hannibal (2013-2014)

PTSD and other forms of trauma are common among those dealing with violent crime cases. This is depicted in ‘Sleeping Dog’ through the decline in Mike Atlas’s life. Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) in ‘Hannibal’ experiences the same, which causes him to leave active duty as a criminal profiler with the FBI. But just like Atlas, Will is also called back to take on a case that only somebody of his expertise can solve.

Created by Bryan Fuller, ‘Hannibal’ is based on the novel ‘Red Dragon’ by Thomas Harris. The series revolves around Will Graham as he takes on more and more disturbing cases with the FBI. The show also focuses on his growing relationship with Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a psychiatrist, who himself is a cannibalistic serial killer.

1. Signal (2016)

‘Signal’ is a South Korean drama that centers around Park Hae-young (Lee Je-hoon), a criminal profiler, who finds a mysterious walkie-talkie while investigating a kidnapping case that took place decades ago. Through the walkie-talkie, Hae-young connects with Detective Lee Jae-han (Cho Jin-woong), who is in the year 1989. The two take on cases that were left unresolved in Detective Jae-han’s time.

Though a fantasy series, ‘Signal’ uses the theme of cold cases and new and old officers coming together to solve them to great effect, much like ‘Sleeping Dog.’

