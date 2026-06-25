10 Shows Like The Bear on Netflix (June 2026)

Created by Christopher Storer, FX’s ‘The Bear’ is a comedy-drama series that follows Carmen Berzatto, AKA Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a gifted chef who leaves behind the world of elite fine dining after the death of his older brother, Michael. Returning to Chicago, Carmy takes over his family’s struggling sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, and tries to keep the business running amid financial uncertainty. The transition proves far more difficult than he expects. Accustomed to the discipline and precision of Michelin-level kitchens, Carmy finds himself confronting debts, an aging shop, and a staff resistant to change.

At the same time, he is forced to grapple with the emotional weight of his brother’s death and the complicated relationships within his family. As he works to rebuild the shop and make it a proper restaurant, Carmy gradually forms unexpected bonds with the people around him, discovering that transforming the shop may also require confronting the personal struggles he has been avoiding for a long time. These shows, similar to ‘The Bear,’ streaming on Netflix, capture the essence of the show through their layered characters, intimate settings, and unpredictable journeys.

10. Running Point (2025-)

‘Running Point’ is a sports comedy series that follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who unexpectedly finds herself in charge of her family’s professional basketball franchise, the Los Angeles Waves. Having spent most of her life on the sidelines of the family business, Isla is suddenly thrust into the role of team president and must navigate a world she barely knows. As she works to keep the team competitive, she faces challenges balancing the business side of the franchise while trying to earn the respect of players and colleagues who doubt her capabilities.

Determined to prove she belongs, Isla throws herself into learning the complexities of professional basketball while trying to establish her own identity within a family legacy. The creative team of Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen steers this show. Much like Carmy in ‘The Bear,’ Isla unexpectedly finds herself responsible for the future of the family-owned business. Both characters face chaotic personal and professional challenges as they navigate a new reality. It is streaming here.

9. Samurai Gourmet (2017)

Based on the eponymous essay and manga by the creator Masayuki Kusumi, ‘Samurai Gourmet’ or ‘Nobushi no Gourmet’ is the story of Takeshi Kasumi (Naoto Takenaka). He is a recently retired man adjusting to life and finding himself free to spend his days however he chooses. He experiences the simple pleasures of leisurely meals and daytime drinks. These new activities awaken an imaginary alter ego within him, that of a wandering samurai who lives according to his own rules and approaches life with freedom.

Inspired by this inner companion, Kasumi gradually embraces his newfound independence and becomes more adventurous in his everyday choices. Told in a slice-of-life style, the series follows his culinary explorations and personal journey as he searches for meaning. The Japanese adventure comedy series, akin to ‘The Bear,’ celebrates the magic of food and the transformative power it holds in the lives of ordinary people experiencing the realities of life. Enjoy it on Netflix.

8. Master of None (2015-2021)

‘Master of None’ is the tale of Dev Shah (Aziz Ansari), a young actor living in NYC, as he attempts to make sense of both his career and personal life. Though determined to succeed in the entertainment industry, Dev often finds himself distracted by the uncertainties and complexities of adulthood. From navigating relationships and friendships to dealing with family expectations and questions about his future, Dev approaches each stage of life with curiosity and humor.

As his ambitions evolve and his priorities shift, he is forced to confront difficult choices about who he wants to become and what truly matters to him. Crafted by the ideas of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, the comedy-drama series offers a thoughtful and often funny exploration of modern urban life, identity, love, and the search for purpose. These themes and the visual aesthetics of the show connect it to the layered characters and wild world of ‘The Bear.’ You can watch it here.

7. Easy (2016-2019)

Brought to life by Joe Swanberg, ‘Easy’ is a comedy-drama anthology series set in Chicago that examines the complexities of relationships, intimacy, and self-discovery through a collection of interconnected stories. Rather than following a single protagonist, the series shifts between different characters, each facing their issues. Across its episodes, individuals such as Andi (Elizabeth Reaser), Annabelle Jones (Jane Adams), Kyle (Michael Chernus), and others grapple with marriages, uncertain romances, shifting ambitions, and the desire for meaningful connection.

As their lives intersect in the thematic sense, the show explores how changing social expectations and technology affect the way people form and maintain relationships. On the lines of ‘The Bear,’ the show blends humor and the chaos of everyday existence, offering an intimate portrait of modern urban life and the search for happiness and personal fulfillment amid uncertainty. The stories unfold on Netflix.

6. Maid (2021)

‘Maid’ delves into the trials and tribulations of Alexandra Russell (Margaret Qualley), a young mother determined to escape an abusive relationship and secure a better life for her daughter, Maddy Boyd (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). With little money and few opportunities available to her, Alexandra turns to housekeeping jobs as a way to provide for her child. As she moves between temporary living arrangements and struggles to stay afloat financially, she comes across the harsh realities of poverty and the obstacles built into the systems meant to help people in crisis.

Despite repeated setbacks, Alexandra refuses to give up on her goal of creating a stable future. Shaped by Molly Smith Metzler’s vision, the drama series is inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.’ There is much in common between the struggles of Alexandra and those of Carmy in ‘The Bear.’ The two characters, despite the differences in their circumstances, face familial tensions, unexpected professional challenges, and struggle to keep their life stable, while also dealing with the complexities of their age and ambitions. It is streaming here.

5. Shameless (2011-2021)

‘Shameless’ is a comedy-drama series that depicts the turbulent lives of the Gallagher family on Chicago’s South Side. At the helm of the household is Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), an unreliable father whose struggles with alcoholism leave his children largely responsible for raising themselves. With little stability at home, Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum) takes on the role of caretaker. Her siblings Lip (Jeremy Allen White), Ian (Cameron Monaghan), Debbie (Emma Kenney), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), and Liam (Christian Isaiah) navigate their own personal challenges, ambitions, and relationships.

As the family confronts financial hardships and the unpredictability of everyday life, they remain bound together by loyalty and resilience. The show is steered by Paul Abbott and is based on the British series of the same name. Both ‘The Bear’ and ‘Shameless’ primarily focus on the various aspects of family life, while also delving into the individual desires of each member. The two shows are harrowing commentaries on the intricacies of life in modern-day America and the cost of dreams. It can be found on Netflix.

4. Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (2016-)

‘Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories’ or ‘Shin’ya shokudô: Tokyo Stories’ continues the tales of the world established in ‘Midnight Diner,’ and unfolds within the walls of a small late-night eatery in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. Open only from midnight until dawn, the diner attracts a diverse mix of customers seeking more than just a meal after long and exhausting days. Presiding over the establishment is the Master (Kaoru Kobayashi), a quiet chef who keeps a simple menu but willingly accepts customers’ requests. Each episode focuses on different customers and their personal struggles.

As conversations unfold over shared meals, the Master becomes a source of comfort and guidance. Directed by Joji Matsuoka and Nobuhiro Yamashita, the show is based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Yarô Abe. The show, much like ‘The Bear,’ is characterized by its celebration of food and the simpler moments of life through the eyes of characters observing reality in ordinary settings. Along with these ideas, the shows are also connected by their visual styles. Enjoy the Japanese anthology drama series here.

3. Gentefied (2020-2021)

‘Gentefied’ unfolds in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of LA and focuses on three Mexican-American cousins. At the heart of the story is a taco shop owned by Casimiro Morales (Joaquín Cosio), the cousins’ grandfather. The business faces an uncertain future as rising rents and rapid gentrification transform the area around it. Determined to keep the restaurant alive, Erik Morales (Joseph Julian Soria), Chris Morales (Carlos Santos), and Ana Morales (Karrie Martin) find themselves challenged.

The cousins are forced to confront questions of identity and purpose as the neighborhood changes around them in unforeseen ways. Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez are at the creative helm of this socially relevant comedy-drama series. The most important commonalities between ‘The Bear’ and ‘Gentefied’ are the focus on community, street-level issues, identity, and the efforts of family members to keep their establishment running, despite the emotional costs. You may watch the show here.

2. Made with Love (2026-)

With Teddy Soeriaatmadja at the creative helm, ‘Made with Love’ is an Indonesian romantic comedy-drama series set in the bustling kitchen of Umah Rasa, a beloved family restaurant fighting to preserve its reputation. The story follows Luka (Mawar Eva de Jongh), an ambitious young chef determined to take charge of the establishment and earn recognition. Her plans are complicated when her mother, Sari (Sha Ine Febriyanti), places her under the guidance of Dennis (Deva Mahenra), a talented chef whose methods clash with her own. As disagreements and rivalry fuel tension behind the scenes, Umah Rasa begins facing mounting financial difficulties that threaten its future and the livelihoods of its employees.

Forced to set aside their differences, Luka and Dennis gradually learn to work together, and their professional conflict evolves into a deeper and more complex relationship. The show is spiritually and thematically related to ‘The Bear,’ as it explores the emotional challenges and the efforts of a young character who is forced to step out of the comfort zone to save the family’s business and legacy. There is much in common between Carmy and Luka, as they explore chaos and uncertainty at every turn. The journey unfolds on Netflix.

1. Replacing Chef Chico (2023)

‘Replacing Chef Chico’ is a Philippine romantic drama series set in the high-pressure world of fine dining. The Antoinette Jadaone creation revolves around Ella Robles (Alessandra de Rossi), a skilled sous-chef working at Hain, a fine dining restaurant. Life at the restaurant is largely shaped by the demanding Chef Chico (Sam Milby). Everything changes when an accident leaves Chico in a coma, forcing Ella to step into the role of interim head chef. As she works to keep Hain afloat, Ella must navigate mounting professional pressures, the restaurant’s financial troubles, and her complicated dynamics with Raymond (Piolo Pascual), a consultant hired to keep the restaurant afloat.

As Ella faces new and unexpected challenges, her choices may shape the future of the business. Antoinette Jadaone steers this engaging and chaotic show. It captures the essence of ‘The Bear’ through its exploration of a chef’s effort to keep a restaurant alive in challenging times. The happenings in the restaurant, the professional and personal struggles of the staff, and the visual aesthetics of the two shows make them unique and relevant. It is available to stream here.

Read More: Is The Bear Based on a True Story?