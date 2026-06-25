10 Shows Like The Big Bang Theory on Netflix Right Now

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is a CBS sitcom that follows a group of brilliant scientists and friends whose exceptional academic minds are accompanied by their lack of social confidence. At the center of the story are physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), roommates and colleagues at the California Institute of Technology whose daily routines revolve around research, comic books, science fiction, and video games. Their carefully structured lives are disrupted when Penny (Kaley Cuoco), an extroverted and energetic waitress with dreams of becoming an actress, moves into the apartment across the hall.

As Leonard develops feelings for his new neighbor, he, Sheldon, and their eccentric friends, engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), find themselves navigating chaos. They go through the trials and tribulations of friendships, romance, and everyday social awkwardness that often prove far more challenging than the scientific problems they solve at work. In this list, we bring you shows similar to ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ streaming on Netflix, that not only capture its charm, character dynamics, and wild energy, but also the tender moments of life.

10. Tires (2024-)

‘Tires’ is a comedy series that explores the life of Will (Steve Gerben), who unexpectedly inherits the responsibility of managing his family’s struggling auto repair shop. Though eager to turn the business around, he quickly realizes that keeping the garage running is far more difficult than he imagined. Much of Will’s frustration stems from his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis), whose carefree personality and disregard for workplace discipline frequently throw the shop into chaos. As the pair struggles to find a rhythm, every attempt to improve the business gives way to fresh complications.

Will and Shane gradually learn that keeping the garage alive requires more than mechanical knowledge. Steve Gerben, Shane Gillis, and John McKeever are the creative team behind this show. Akin to ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ the show is a slice-of-life styled offering that depicts the humor and mundanity of life through the experiences of quirky and awkward characters, who often find themselves in messy situations. Enjoy the show here.

9. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

‘Seinfeld’ chronicles the journey of a group of friends navigating the absurdities of life in NYC. Stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld plays a fictionalized version of himself as a man whose seemingly ordinary routines and observations frequently spiral into ridiculous situations. His closest companions include the anxious George Costanza (Jason Alexander), the witty Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and his eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), whose unconventional ideas and impulsive actions regularly throw the group into chaos.

Crafted by the ideas of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the sitcom finds humor in awkward encounters and social misunderstandings. As their personal insecurities collide, the friends go on misadventures that shape their lives. The everyday social awkwardness that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ explores is reflected in the wild and unpredictable character moments in ‘Seinfeld.’ Along with the themes, the two shows also feature a grounded, simple visual style that conveys the essence of ordinary life. It is streaming on Netflix.

8. The Crew (2021)

With Jeff Lowell at the creative helm, ‘The Crew’ is a comedy series set behind the scenes of a NASCAR racing team. It follows a veteran crew chief, Kevin Gibson (Kevin James), whose years of experience are put to the test when major changes shake up the garage he has long called home. Everything shifts after the owner of Bobby Spencer Racing retires and hands the team over to his daughter, Catherine Spencer (Sutton Foster). As the new CEO, Catherine introduces a more modern approach to running the organization, often putting her at odds with Kevin’s old-school racing philosophy.

While both try to steer the team toward success, their conflicting ideas lead to a series of humorous situations and workplace tensions. While ‘The Big Bang Theory’ brings an element of rush, chaos, and impulsive actions to situations involving friends, ‘The Crew’ portrays the workplace with similar ideas, placing characters in scenarios where things don’t always go as planned. It is available here.

7. Disjointed (2017-2018)

‘Disjointed’ is the tale of Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Kathy Bates), a longtime supporter of marijuana legalization who finally realizes her dream of opening a cannabis dispensary in LA. To help run the business, Ruth recruits her recently graduated son along with a quirky group of young employees, each bringing their own personalities and perspectives to the workplace. As they work together to keep the dispensary running, the team encounters professional and personal challenges that test their ability to work as a unit. David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre steer this quirky sitcom, which focuses on the unpredictability of youth clashing with the demands of the modern world, much like ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ The shows are further connected due to their character motivations and the awkward crises they run into. You may watch it on Netflix.

6. That ’90s Show (2023-2024)

‘That ’90s Show’ unfolds in the summer of 1995, when teenager Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) travels to Point Place, Wisconsin, to spend her vacation with her grandparents, Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). Leia finds herself drawn into a group of local teenagers, and the summer soon becomes a season of new experiences. As the friends deal with first romances, family problems, and adolescence, Leia tries to find her place among them and views life in a different light. Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, and Lindsey Turner serve as the creative voices behind the heartwarming sitcom. The ups and downs of friendship are the core of the show, akin to ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ The two stories depict the ways in which unlikely characters become inseparable parts of a group of friends and influence their emotions. The show can be found on Netflix.

5. Blockbuster (2022)

Shaped by the vision of Vanessa Ramos, ‘Blockbuster’ is a comedy series inspired by the functions of the eponymous video rental chain. Set in Grandville, Michigan, the narrative delves into the life of Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), the manager of one of the last remaining Blockbuster Video stores in the country. Passionate about movies and determined to preserve the store’s legacy, Timmy refuses to let it fade away in an era dominated by digital streaming. Alongside his loyal employees, he works to keep the business running by creating a welcoming space where customers can still enjoy the shared experience of discovering films.

As financial pressures mount and the store’s future grows increasingly uncertain, the team relies on humor, friendship, and a strong sense of community to overcome one challenge after another. The strongest point of connection between ‘Blockbuster’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is the dynamic between the characters, who are passionate about the fields in which they are experts. While Timmy’s world revolves around everything related to cinema, Sheldon and Leonard’s lives are about science. You may stream it here.

4. Mr. Iglesias (2019-2020)

‘Mr. Iglesias’ is a sitcom that deals with the ups and downs in the life of Gabe Iglesias (Gabriel Iglesias), a warm and dedicated history teacher who returns to his alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. Passionate about helping students succeed, Gabe takes charge of a class of gifted teenagers who often feel overlooked and misunderstood. When the group comes under pressure from the school’s strict assistant principal, Gabe goes out of his way to ensure they receive the support and encouragement they deserve.

Through humor, patience, and unconventional teaching methods, he inspires his students to believe in themselves and make the most of their talents. The Kevin Hench creation, on the lines of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ sheds light on the curiosities of the human mind and the freedom it craves to explore the beauty of life without hindrance and pessimism. These themes bring the shows closer on a deeper level, as they both celebrate the innocence of their characters. The show can be found here.

3. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019)

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ is the tale of Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), an optimistic woman determined to rebuild her life after spending fifteen years trapped in a doomsday cult. Refusing to let her past define her, she moves to NYC with the hope of starting over. She rents a room from aspiring Broadway performer Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), whose friendship helps her navigate unfamiliar experiences. Along the way, Kimmy forms bonds with her outspoken landlady, Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane), and lands a job working for socialite Jacqueline Voorhees (Jane Krakowski).

Together, these individuals help Kimmy face the challenges of her new life as she discovers a fresh sense of purpose. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock steer this unique and engaging sitcom. Like the science enthusiasts in ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ Kimmy’s curiosity is what drives her forward in life, often placing her in strange situations. The two shows are poignant commentaries on the very philosophy and purpose of modern life. You can enjoy the story on Netflix.

2. Space Force (2020-2022)

Brought to life by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, ‘Space Force’ is a comedy series that centers on the launch of the US Space Force, the country’s newest military branch. The narrative follows General Mark Naird (Steve Carell), who is unexpectedly chosen to lead the ambitious organization and tasked with carrying out its mission of putting military personnel on the moon. He must deal with political interference, skeptical officials, and the many challenges of building a team from the ground up. His professional struggles are accompanied by complications at home, where his daughter, Erin Naird (Diana Silvers), begins a relationship with a Russian officer, creating fresh tensions.

Mark finds himself navigating one absurd situation after another as he tries to prove the Space Force’s worth. A man passionate about his area of expertise, unforeseen chaos, the intertwining of personal and professional lives, hilarious relationships, and the visual styles are some of the many commonalities between ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Space Force.’ It is streaming on Netflix.

1. Pretty Smart (2021)

‘Pretty Smart’ revolves around Chelsea (Emily Osment), an ambitious aspiring novelist whose carefully planned life is turned upside down after a breakup. Looking for a fresh start, she moves to LA and into the apartment of her free-spirited sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin). There, Chelsea finds herself living with Claire’s circle of friends, which includes Grant (Gregg Sulkin), Solana (Cinthya Carmon), and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen). Although she initially struggles to fit in and often questions their unconventional ways, Chelsea gradually begins to open up.

As the roommates share everyday experiences, personal challenges, and plenty of absurd moments, they develop a special bond. Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand are the creative team behind this poignant sitcom. The show, at its core, is a celebration of life and the people who add meaning to it, much like ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ The ambitions, awkwardness, unpredictability, and mundanity of youth find representation in the two shows. You may enjoy it here.

Read More: Best Sitcoms Ever Made