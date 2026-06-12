14 Shows Like Seinfeld on Netflix Right Now

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, ‘Seinfeld’ is a sitcom that follows a close-knit group of friends living in NYC. At the center of this genre-defining NBC show is stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who plays a fictionalized version of himself as a man whose everyday observations often lead to unusual situations involving the people around him. His friends include George Costanza (Jason Alexander), a perpetually unlucky and neurotic man, and Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), an outspoken and independent professional. The group also has Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), Jerry’s eccentric neighbor, whose unpredictable schemes frequently create chaos.

Together, they navigate the minor frustrations, social awkwardness, and absurd situations of daily life while learning about each other’s insecurities in hilarious ways. Rather than a plot-driven approach, the narrative focuses on the absurdities of urban life and the unusual tribulations of the human condition at a larger level. As Jerry and his friends navigate chaos, their experiences also lead to heartfelt moments. These shows streaming on Netflix, similar to ‘Seinfeld,’ explore the absurdities of life, friendship, and more in poignant ways while remaining engaging.

14. The Four Seasons (2025-2026)

Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ is based on the film of the same name and centers on longtime couples and friends who find themselves in confusing situations. The couples include Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani). The close friendships between them are put to the test when one couple announces their separation. What starts as a vacation meant to celebrate an anniversary soon takes an unexpected turn, leaving the group to deal with the fallout. Over the course of a year, across four vacations, old tensions and relationship issues begin to surface.

The situation becomes even more complicated when a much younger partner enters the group, forcing the friends to confront changes in both their marriages and their friendships. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield steer this comedy-drama series, which is a commentary on friendship in the modern world, much like ‘Seinfeld.’ The shows are spiritually connected due to their visual elements, character interactions, and the organically created hilarious moments. You may watch the show here.

13. That ’90s Show (2023-2024)

Crafted by the creative vision of Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, and Lindsey Turner, ‘That ’90s Show’ is a sequel to ‘That ’70s Show.’ Set in 1995, the Netflix sitcom chronicles the life of Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer with her grandparents, Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), in Point Place, Wisconsin. Away from home, Leia quickly befriends a group of local teenagers and becomes immersed in their everyday adventures.

As the summer unfolds, the friends navigate first crushes, family issues, and the many challenges of growing up. Through their shared experiences, Leia and her new friends learn important lessons about friendship, identity, and adolescence. The mundanity of life and the emotional dynamics between friends are a major part of the story and shape the thematic soul of the narrative, much like ‘Seinfeld.’ It is streaming here.

12. Tires (2024-)

‘Tires’ is the tale of Will (Steve Gerben), who suddenly finds himself in charge of his family’s struggling auto repair shop despite having little experience running a business. Determined to keep the shop functional, Will tries to bring order to the workplace, but his efforts are constantly challenged by his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis), whose laid-back attitude and disregard for rules often create new problems. As the two clash over how the business should be run, they must learn to work together while navigating the everyday chaos of the garage and their complicated family dynamic.

Steve Gerben, Shane Gillis, and John McKeever helm this absurd yet engaging Netflix comedy series. It captures the essence of ‘Seinfeld’ through its focus on the everyday struggles of quirky and often unpredictable characters, who sometimes invite chaos into their life through their own hilarious decisions. The story unfolds on Netflix.

11. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

Fox’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ unfolds in the 99th Precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn. The sitcom from creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur follows a group of detectives whose routine is shaken up when the disciplined and highly respected Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) becomes their new commanding officer. Among the detectives are Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio).

Together, the team balances solving crimes with the many humorous situations that arise from their friendships, rivalries, and everyday life at the precinct. In the lives of these cops, their insecurities and goofy attitudes prove to be more challenging than the criminals. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Seinfeld’ are both about a group of people who find themselves in increasingly hilarious situations while trying to come to terms with the complexities of life’s responsibilities and the burden of being adults in a fast-paced world. Enjoy the show on Netflix.

10. Girls5eva (2021-)

With Meredith Scardino at the creative helm, ‘Girls5eva’ is a Peacock musical comedy series that chronicles the adventures of Dawn Solano (Sara Bareilles), Summer Dutkowsky (Busy Philipps), Gloria McManus (Paula Pell), and Wickie Roy (Renée Elise Goldsberry). They are all former members of a girl band whose brief period of fame ended years ago. More than two decades after their peak success, an unexpected opportunity brings the women back together.

Now in their forties, they must balance personal and professional responsibilities while attempting to revive their music careers. As old disagreements and unresolved issues resurface, the group members work to rebuild their bond and pursue a second chance at any cost. Fractured friendships, absurd situations, second chances, ambitions, chaotic characters, unpredictable situations, and the meaning of life are themes that both ‘Girls5eva’ and ‘Seinfeld’ explore. You can find it here.

9. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

Set in Derry, Northern Ireland, ‘Derry Girls’ is a Lisa McGee creation that centers on a group of friends during the final years of the Troubles, a national crisis. The sitcom navigates the lives of Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), and their friends Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), an English teenager who ends up attending their school. As they make their way through their teenage years, the group deals with friendships, family life, school troubles, and first romances, often landing in one ridiculous situation after another.

While their personal dramas take center stage, their lives unfold against the backdrop of the political unrest and uncertainty affecting their country at the time. While ‘Seinfeld’ unfolds through the experiences of working professionals in an American setting, ‘Derry Girls’ explores similar life lessons through the varying perspectives of students in a different socio-political reality. Watch it on Netflix.

8. Fisk (2021-)

‘Fisk’ tells the story of Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan), a successful corporate lawyer whose life takes an unexpected turn after a marital and professional setback. Forced to leave her old career behind, Helen takes a job at Gruber & Fisk Solicitors, a small Melbourne law firm that specializes in wills and probate. As she adjusts to her new reality, she develops chaotic work relationships with her colleagues, including Roz (Julia Zemiro), Ray (Marty Sheargold), and George (Aaron Chen).

While dealing with difficult clients and unusual cases, Helen also faces the task of rebuilding her life from scratch. Kitty Flanagan and Vincent Sheehan are the guiding forces behind this engrossing ABC TV Australian comedy-drama series. The show explores the emotions of its characters through a “slice of life” approach to their struggles and absurd experiences, which is what ‘Seinfeld’ also does in increasingly hilarious ways. It is available here.

7. Alpha Males (2022-)

‘Alpha Males’ or ‘Machos Alfa’ follows four friends in their forties as they struggle to adapt to a rapidly changing world. Once comfortable with their roles and expectations, Pedro Aguilar (Fernando Gil), Luis Bravo (Fele Martínez), Raúl Camacho (Raúl Tejón), and Santi Peralta (Gorka Otxoa) find themselves questioning their identities and place in modern society. Pedro’s life is disrupted when he loses his job, Luis tries to balance the pressures of marriage, Raúl struggles to accept changes in his relationship, and Santi attempts to move on from his divorce.

As they navigate these issues, the four friends rely on one another in hopes of finding meaning again. With Alberto Caballero and Laura Caballero at the creative helm, the Netflix Spanish comedy series is a wild and unpredictable ride. The show adds a uniquely Spanish cultural and visual flavor to the themes of friendship, chaos, life’s mundanity, and personal evolution that ‘Seinfeld’ navigates through a distinct American lens. The story unfolds on Netflix.

6. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Crafted by the ideas of Mitchell Hurwitz, ‘Arrested Development’ is a Fox sitcom that deals with the life of Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), a member of the wealthy Bluth family. His plans to leave the family business are derailed when his father is arrested, forcing Michael to stay in Orange County and help manage the family’s collapsing real estate company. With the family’s assets frozen, Michael tries to hold things together while raising his son, George Michael Bluth (Michael Cera).

Meanwhile, he must contend with the eccentric behavior of his relatives, including his mother Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter), his siblings Lindsay Bluth Fünke (Portia de Rossi), Gob Bluth (Will Arnett), and Buster Bluth (Tony Hale). As one absurd situation follows another, Michael finds it nearly impossible to escape. The group dynamics and the absurdities that the characters experience in the show are entertaining and spiritually similar to the ups and downs of Jerry and his friends in the world of ‘Seinfeld.’ You may enjoy the story on Netflix.

5. Lovesick (2014-2018)

‘Lovesick’ is a British sitcom that chronicles the trials of Dylan Witter (Johnny Flynn), a romantic whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is diagnosed with chlamydia. Faced with the awkward task of informing his former partners, Dylan begins reaching out to the women he has dated over the years. Each encounter sheds light on Dylan’s past romantic life, revealing the misunderstandings that shaped his relationships. Alongside him are his closest friends and housemates, Luke Curran (Daniel Ings) and Evie Douglas (Antonia Thomas), who have seen much of his journey.

As Dylan revisits his past, the series also explores the changing dynamics of his friendships and the complicated feelings that continue to influence their lives. Created by Tom Edge, the show captures the essence of ‘Seinfeld’ through its focus on the mundanity of life, romantic complexities, the layers of friendship, the attempt to find meaning, and the poignant journey of self-discovery through introspection and shared experiences. The show is streaming on Netflix.

4. Friends from College (2017-2019)

Netflix’s ‘Friends from College’ takes place in NYC and explores the lives of former Harvard classmates who remain closely connected long after graduation. Now in their forties, Ethan Turner (Keegan-Michael Key), Lisa Turner (Cobie Smulders), Samantha Delmonico (Annie Parisse), Nick Ames (Nat Faxon), Max Adler (Fred Savage), and Marianne Davis (Jae Suh Park) are all trying to navigate the realities of adulthood. Despite their years of friendship, old romantic entanglements and unresolved feelings continue to complicate their lives.

As they juggle marriages and changing priorities, the group often finds itself caught between the responsibilities of the present and the memories of their college days, resulting in messy and often humorous situations. With Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller at the creative helm, the comedy series, akin to ‘Seinfeld,’ is a unique and colorful portrait of the energy, charm, and unpredictability of NYC through the eyes of quirky friends who find themselves trapped in absurd scenarios they engineer themselves. It can be found here.

3. Easy (2016-2019)

Netflix’s ‘Easy’ is a comedy-drama anthology series set in Chicago that explores the personal and romantic lives of a wide range of characters. Each episode focuses on different individuals, whose stories are connected by themes of love and the challenges of modern life. The show from creator Joe Swanberg follows characters such as Andi (Elizabeth Reaser), Annabelle Jones (Jane Adams), Kyle (Michael Chernus), and many others as they navigate changing relationships, marriage, and personal growth.

From couples trying to revive their romance to people exploring new relationships and lifestyles, the narrative examines how technology, social norms, and other factors shape human connections in contemporary urban life. ‘Easy,’ much like ‘Seinfeld,’ is a grounded and heartwarming take on the complex realities of American urban life, narrated through the ups and downs of characters who are ambitious, funny, and confused at the same time. Enjoy the story here.

2. Love (2016-2018)

‘Love’ is the tale of Gus Cruikshank (Paul Rust) and Mickey Dobbs (Gillian Jacobs), two flawed and emotionally complicated people who unexpectedly find themselves drawn to each other. Recently single, Gus is a kind but socially awkward man who struggles with insecurity and a need for approval. Mickey is impulsive and is dealing with her own personal issues. Despite their very different personalities, the two begin a relationship and attempt to build a genuine connection. As they navigate dating, friendships, and personal growth, Gus and Mickey are forced to confront their flaws and decide whether they can make their relationship work.

The Netflix romantic comedy-drama series is steered by the team of Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust. While ‘Seinfeld’ involves multiple main characters that go through the trials and tribulations of life and deal with the complexities of romance and a struggle for meaning, ‘Love’ navigates these themes by focusing on two main characters, making it more personal and intense. The show is streaming on Netflix.

1. Master of None (2015–2021)

Netflix’s ‘Master of None’ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around Dev Shah (Aziz Ansari), a young actor living in NYC who is trying to figure out what he wants from life. As he pursues his acting career, Dev finds himself dealing with the everyday challenges of adulthood, including relationships, friendships, family expectations, and professional uncertainty. While navigating the modern dating scene or questioning his future, Dev often struggles to balance his ambitions with the realities of life. Inspired in part by Aziz Ansari’s own experiences, the narrative offers a humorous and relatable look at a man searching for direction and meaning.

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang serve as the creators of this poignant commentary on modern-day realities, especially in the American urban context. The hustle and bustle of NYC plays a major role in ‘Master of None,’ just like it does in ‘Seinfeld.’ Dev’s experiences are similar to those of Jerry, as both men are just simple individuals trying to find their way. The visual choices and the heartwarming tones of the shows also add to their authenticity and charm. The show is available here.

Read More: Is Seinfeld Based on a True Story?