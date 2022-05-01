7 Shows Like The Man Who Fell to Earth You Must See

Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ follows the story of a lone alien that crashes onto earth on a mission. Clad in a human body and going by the name Faraday, the otherworldly being attempts to find a way to rescue his home planet. Based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the sci-fi series tells a surprisingly emotional story about an alien on Earth. Of course, the ominous figures and the occasional epic planetary-scale sequences also keep the grand scheme in perspective. If you’re in the mood for some more dramatic sci-fi, we’ve got some very worthy suggestions. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Altered Carbon (2018-2020)

‘Altered Carbon‘ is set about 300 years into the future in a world where consciousness can be recorded on a disk and transferred. Takeshi Kovacs, the only survivor in a group of elite warriors, is brought back to life by a wealthy businessman for a mission. The mission, intriguingly, turns out to be to solve the businessman’s murder. Based on the novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan, ‘Altered Carbon’ has a dystopian feel like ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’ The dynamic between Takeshi and the businessman who hires him might even remind you of Faraday and Newton.

6. The OA (2016-2019)

‘The OA‘ takes a more spiritual approach than the hard sci-fi premise of most of the other shows on this list. However, the intrigue and scale of the plot make this an entertaining watch. Prairie Johnson returns home after being missing for seven years with her eyesight restored. Proclaiming herself as the “OA” (Original Angel), she soon takes a group of followers on a surreal adventure. Much like ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ the story fixates on a being who seems almost human but is still disconnected and somewhat superior to humanity.

5 Travelers (2016-2018)

Set hundreds of years in the future, ‘Travelers‘ takes place amongst humans that have discovered a way to send their consciousness back in time. The titular “travelers” come back to the 21st century, stepping into the lives of seemingly random people. Apart from navigating 21st-century life and relationships, the travelers also carry out missions to avert a catastrophic outcome for humanity. There are quite a few parallels between ‘Travelers’ and ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ most notably in the way that the latter’s protagonist, Faraday, also has to learn humanity’s ways while trying to avoid widespread disaster

4. Lost in Space (2018-2021)

‘Lost in Space‘ follows the Robinson family through space as they embark on a mission to colonize Alpha Centauri. Their adventures in space reveal the existence of other species and the complicated histories that entwine them all. The series is a reboot of the 1965 show of the same name, which is based on the 1812 novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson.’ As in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ this show also has some pretty spectacular human-alien interaction and cooperation that is perfect for sci-fi lovers.

3. Another Life (2019-2021)

‘Another Life‘ follows the aftermath of an unknown alien artifact landing on Earth. The mysterious alien object, which is shaped like a Mobius strip, piques the curiosity of the whole world even as a scientist tries to communicate with it. Meanwhile, the scientist’s wife leads a mission in space to shed light on the alien structure. An intriguing story of human and alien civilizations colliding, ‘Another Life’ is an entertaining potential follow up to ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’

2. Invasion (2021-)

This science fiction series takes a well-used premise but puts an interesting spin on it. Centered around an alien invasion, the show depicts the event from different perspectives across various continents. The series takes a close look at human dynamics and interactions in the context of a calamity while also giving audiences an intriguing storyline about an impending alien apocalypse. Some might find the narrative’s pacing a little slow, as is also the case with ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’ However, this means that both shows eventually reveal a variety of details and nuances that make for very rich fictional worlds.

1. Roswell, New Mexico (2019-)

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ is the second television adaptation of the ‘Roswell High’ series of books by Melinda Metz. Set in the titular town, the story centers around a young girl who realizes that her childhood flame is an alien. When there are ominous signs of further alien activity on Earth, Jeanine’s old acquaintance’s secret identity is threatened. The delightful mix of human drama and alien characters will keep you coming back for more of the show. Finally, much like Faraday’s bewildering otherworldly powers, the aliens from ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ also have some tricks up their sleeves.

