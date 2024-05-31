Abigail Breslin and Jimmi Simpson Cast in Kyra Elise Gardner’s ‘Slay’

Abigail Breslin and Jimmi Simpson are bringing a new project to life! They will star in the upcoming horror comedy film ‘Slay.’ Kyra Elise Gardner is at the helm of the movie with a screenplay she wrote with Zoey Luna, who is also part of the cast, and Catherine Clark. The project’s filming will start in Cleveland, Ohio, in June.

The film’s plot revolves around a tranquil spring break getaway that takes a terrifying turn when a killer begins targeting a group of unsuspecting teens. As panic and paranoia likely grip the group, they may need to band together to fight for their survival and escape the nightmare. Given Gardner’s style of horror, the film is expected to have adrenaline-pumping thrills, heart-stopping suspense, and a healthy dose of dark humor.

Breslin has recently stepped into the roles of Esme Brewer in Fox’s ‘Accused,’ Trish Weir in the true legal drama ‘Miranda’s Victim,’ and Jules Jay in the horror comedy ‘Slayers.’ She is also set to appear in upcoming movies like Coerte Voorhees’ ‘Canyon of the Dead,’ Phillip Clark Davis’ ‘90s-inspired teen comedy ‘Saturday at the Starlight,’ Aaron Eckhart-starrer ‘Classified,’ and the family comedy ‘The Italians.’ She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Olive Hoover in ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’

Simpson is a seasoned actor who got his start in the industry through theater. His latest performances include Ryan Holder in Apple TV+’s ‘Dark Matter,’ Liam McPoyle in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ and Spencer Clay in Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’ Besides ‘Slay,’ his future appearances are expected to be in ‘Audrey’s Children’ with Natalie Dormer and ‘Home Delivery.’

Kyra Elise Gardner is a rising talent recognized for her passion for both horror and comedy genres, in which she has carved out a niche for herself. Her credits include ‘Living with Chucky,’ a documentary about the families behind the infamous killer doll’s saga, and ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,’ a TV special in the mockumentary style to support The New York Restoration Project. Gardner has also acted in her own short films and written for the upcoming thriller ‘Why You Listen.’

A casting call was made for ‘Slay’ in Cleveland, inviting local actors of all ages for the filming. It described the film as a cross between ‘Clueless’ and ‘Scream.’ Cleveland recently hosted the filming of the upcoming Hulu action movie ‘Stickshift,’ which shot scenes in the Slavic Village neighborhood. In early 2024, the Ohio Department of Development announced that $44 million was awarded through the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program. The announcement has drawn several entrepreneurial filmmakers to shoot their projects within the state, including ‘Kings of Vegas’ and ‘Genesis’ in Cleveland.

