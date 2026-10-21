Slow Horses Season 7 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 wraps up its storyline while also leaving a few threads unresolved to be picked up in a future continuation. The assassination plot against Slough House finally comes to an end, as does the outside extortion of Diana Taverner. This is achieved by one strategy concocted by Jackson Lamb that allows him to kill two birds with one stone. The wannabe right-wing media monopolist, Damien Cantor, falls into a dreadful trap and becomes the scapegoat for an off-the-books mission in Kazan that he had no deliberate hand in.

Alternatively, Sid Baker finally shakes off the target on her own back and even entertains the idea of a reunion with River Cartwright. However, extraneous circumstances make this impossible. Fortunately, fans of the show won’t have to wonder about the nature of these circumstances for long. Season 7 of ‘Slow Horses’ has already been picked up and developed. Staying in line with the series’ pattern, we can expect the next season to release in late 2027.

Slow Horses Season 7 Will Be Based on Mick Herron’s Bad Actors

Across its multiple seasons, ‘Slow Horses’ has continued to adapt Mick Herron’s eponymous crime thriller novel series. With season 7, the show is set to bring to the screen the eighth installment, titled ‘Bad Actors.’ Released in 2022, the book centers around a crucial independent investigation conducted by Claude Whelan in which Diana Taverner emerges as the chief suspect. Moreover, the head of Moscow’s First Desk has been sighted in London, raising questions about his motives. Meanwhile, at the Slough House, the titular horses welcome a new agent into their ranks. On the other hand, veteran agent Roddy enters a new training regimen while Shirley faces the challenges of rehab.

The book focuses on the political side of espionage, highlighting the dirty reality of underhanded deals and arrangements made under the table. While the Apple TV+ adaptation has been known to carve its own path as needed, the series largely remains faithful to the premise of Herron’s novels. Therefore, fans can expect the upcoming season 7 to be built around a similar foundation. In light of Diana’s recent skirmish with Vassily, her Moscow counterpart, we can expect him to play a significant antagonistic role in the future.

Slow Horses Season 7 Will Introduce Five New Cast Members

Since season 7 of ‘Slow Horses’ is already in development, many aspects of the upcoming season have already been revealed to the public. This includes a roster of new additions to the series’ cast list. Varada Sethu of ‘Andor’ and ‘Doctor Who’ fame will be joining the series alongside Ethan Moorhouse (‘Citadel’), Tuppence Middleton (‘Death by Lightning’), Merab Ninidze (‘Homeland’), and Joshua McGuire (‘The Gold’). Although the new characters that these actors will be stepping into haven’t been revealed yet, one of them will likely embody the role of Ashley Khan, a new Slough House transfer. On the other hand, many of the series regulars are expected to reprise their roles.

This includes cast members like Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish), Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho), and Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Shirley Dander), who play the central Slough House agents. Additionally, key characters from the Park like Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) and Moira Tregorian (Joanna Scanlan) are also likely to return. Meanwhile, other characters like Sid Baker (Olivia Cooke), recently revealed to be alive, Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving), Claude Whelan (James Callis), and ex-horse Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) also have a chance of joining the cast for season 7.

Slow Horses Season 7 Will Shed Some Light on River’s Fate

The end of ‘Slow Horses’ season 6 finds one of its leading protagonists backed into a peculiar corner. River Cartwright walks away with his life from Vassily’s assassination attempts as well as Frank’s targeted attack on the Slough House agents. In the aftermath, he even learns that Sid Baker is waiting for him at his recently deceased grandfather’s house. This offers him a unique chance at a happy ending of sorts, something he has been sorely missing since transferring to Lamb’s department. Nonetheless, any possibility of a cheery conclusion to his arc is eventually erased.

At David Cartwright’s house, River attempts to set up a romantic scene for Sid, putting out glasses of wine. However, when he goes to open the bottle, he experiences an attack of some kind that leaves him knocked out cold. The jarring development arrives without any explanation and leaves the character’s future uncertain. This, paired with the strange conversation River had with Frank Harkness earlier regarding the secrets his grandfather kept, adds a sense of intrigue to the narrative. Since season 6 offers no conclusion to this newly introduced mystery, it likely will play a notable part in season 7.

Read More: How Did David Cartwright Die? Did Jonathan Pryce Leave Slow Horses?