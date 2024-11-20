Spyder Dobrofsky to Direct ‘The Weeping’ Next

Spyder Dobrofsky has locked in his next directorial feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will helm the horror drama film ‘The Weeping’ next. Principal photography for the project will take place between December 9, 2024, and January 30, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Dobrofsky also wrote the screenplay. The plot centers on a group of adolescents, including Luther, struggling with his father’s death, and his friend Tristan, who go camping in the woods and encounter a deadly supernatural force bent on destruction.

Dobrofsky’s latest directorial work is ‘Down Below,’ a horror drama set in a town observing the 20th anniversary of its Christmas Eve murders at St. Agnes Church. The plot centers on two people: Salem (Dobrofsky), framed for an unspeakable crime, and Karisma (Alexis Knapp), who has her own fair share of nightmares. They are forced to confront a demonic preacher who has returned to haunt the townsfolk. The film also stars the Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts as Dr. Rockeby.

Dobrofsky also wrote and directed ‘Spiral,’ a mystery thriller about a college dropout who is tricked into smoking laced marijuana by his new neighbor. What ensues is his fight for survival with dire consequences. His notable short films include ‘Wreckage,’ a mystery thriller that centers on a castaway and his savior, and ‘Out of Focus,’ which follows a photographer who fails to see the “big picture.” The filmmaker also made ‘Dangerously Punk,’ a comedy about a worn-out rock star trying to relive the glory days.

Dobrofsky’s writing credits include Steven R. Monroe’s horror film ‘Teardrop,’ which follows a teacher and his students on a field trip in a ghost town, and Ron Oliver’s Christmas comedy ‘The Housewives of the North Pole.’ As far as acting is concerned, Dobrofsky played Phil in the TV series ‘Quarantine Assassin,’ which revolves around an assassin (Ben Sharples) who receives the order to carry out his next hit on Phil in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prominent horror films previously shot in Los Angeles include Ti West’s ‘MaXXXine,’ Rob Savage’s ‘Dashcam,’ and Gerard Johnstone’s ‘M3GAN.’

