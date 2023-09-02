Stephen Colletti: Where is Laguna Beach Cast Member Now?

Failing to balance life and drama, ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ revolves around a group of teenagers who traverse the highs and lows of youth. The reality television show chronicles the lives of teens attending Laguna Beach High School. With the hot-headed rebellion of youth and the heartbreaking realizations of first love, the MTV reality show features several remarkable moments. Originally released in 2004, the show gained momentum for its quintessential representation of the drama accompanying young people. Years later, fans continue to wonder about the whereabouts of Stephen Colletti. So, if you’re also curious to find out more about the reality show star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Who is Stephen Colletti?

Born in Newport Beach, California, Stephen’s early years were marked by jovial fun. Growing up with his elder siblings, John and Lauren, Stephen always possessed an experiential personality. The 37-year-old was only a high school student at Laguna Beach High School in California when he was cast in MTV’s reality show ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.’ The series set the stage for Stephen’s illustrious career. However, at the time, he was just a teen who was often embroiled in matters of the heart.

Initially, Stephen had found himself gravitating towards Kristin Cavallari. The series chronicled the heartwarming experiences of young love. However, their relationship was soon impeded when Lauren Conrad came into the picture. Not too late, Stephen began drifting apart from Kristin, leading to a dramatic parting on the show. The television personality even went on dates with other people but couldn’t see himself with anyone. Ultimately, Stephen decided to leave the show after season 2 and did not return for the third iteration. While several reasons for his exit have been purported, the television personality has chalked off the reason for his departure to the pursuit of new opportunities.

Where is Stephen Colletti Now?

Having been the center of a fair share of highs and lows on ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,’ Stephen went on to solidify himself in the entertainment industry. After leaving San Francisco State University, Stephen relocated to Los Angeles and appeared in MTV’s reality show ‘The Hills.’ Later, he became a VJ for MTV’s ‘Total Request Live.’ He was catapulted into success after he portrayed the role of the love interest in Taylor Swift’s ‘White Horse’ music video. The same innocent and naive demeanor that earned him a role in the pop music video was also reflected in his character on ‘One Tree Hill.’ Stephen was cast in the recurring role of Chase Adams on the teen drama series. His character was a high school student who was part of a club named ‘Clean Teens.’ Initially, Stephen was cast to portray Brooke Davis’ (Sophia Bush) love interest.

Subsequently, he became a regular cast member in the season finale of ‘One Tree Hill.’ Following his feat on the show, he also held minor roles in productions like ‘Suicide Note,’ ‘Hit the Floor,’ and ‘Summer Forever.’ He also appeared in the television movies, ‘All About Christmas Eve,’ and ‘Hometown Christmas.’ Most recently, Stephen collaborated with his ‘One Tree Hill’ co-star James Lafferty to produce the original comedy ‘Everyone is Doing Great.’ The duo managed to crowdfund the production of the show. The series was released on Hulu and has been renewed for another season. Stephen has also appeared on former cast mate Lee Norris’ ‘Married With Television’ podcast. In addition to pursuing acting, Stephen is still connected to his ‘Laguna Beach’ roots.

The actor hosts ‘Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen’ podcast. Along with his former co-star Kristin Cavallari, Stephen relives the stories of yore. Years after their relationship became the center of attention on the reality show, Kristin and Stephen now uncover the untold stories of the MTV show. Apart from a booming career, Stephen enjoys equal happiness in his personal life. The actor is in a relationship with Alex Weaver, a NASCAR host and reporter. The duo regularly attends race car events and even likes to travel together. Stephen is extremely close to his sister, Lauren, and her family. Along with Alex, the actor regularly travels with his sister, her husband, and their four children. Naturally, it is apparent that several more professional and personal milestones await Stephen Colletti in the future!

