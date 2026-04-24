Stephen Fry’s ‘The Interrogator’ Starts Filming in Madrid in May

Stephen Fry’s next show will be filmed in Spain. The production of Fox’s upcoming spy drama series ‘The Interrogator,’ in which Fry will star alongside Luke Kleintank, will take place in Madrid, the Spanish Capital, between May and September this year. Fry, Matt Pyken, and William Harper wrote the story. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serve as showrunners. Harper and Paul McGuigan will direct.

The 12-episode show will center on former MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals. Kleintank will play Voss, a member of Conrad Henry’s small circle of analysts/advisors. He is a former Special Forces soldier, an Army whistleblower with a strong moral code. A former Colorado farm boy, he’s quiet, outdoorsy. He prefers dogs to people, except for an unlikely clandestine romance with fellow team member Florence that can only stay secret for so long.

Stephen Fry, who played Master of Lake-town in ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, most recently starred in John-Paul Davidson and Stephen Warbeck’s ‘The Three Urns,’ as the Bookseller. We also saw him as Gilbert in Netflix’s ‘Sandman,’ and Simon Remen in ‘Too Much.’ He was the voice of the Supervisor in Disney+’s ‘Skeleton Crew.’ We will next see him in the Prime Video movie ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ and Sean Mathias’s ‘Frank and Percy,’ also starring Ian McKellen and Roger Allam. It is based on the play of the same name by Ben Weatherill.

Luke Kleintank has a string of TV roles to his credit, some of which are FBI SSA Scott Forrester in ‘FBI: International,’ Joe Blake in ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ Travis Hobbs in ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Finn Abernathy in ‘Bones,’ Elliot Leichter in ‘Gossip Girl,’ and Chris Minor in ‘No Ordinary Family.’ His recent feature film roles include Beckett Emerson in Antonia Bogdanovich’s crime drama ‘Sleep No More,’ David in Stephan Rick’s mystery thriller ‘The Good Neighbor,’ and Lieutenant Clarence E. Dickinson of the US Navy in Roland Emmerich’s war drama ‘Midway.’

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